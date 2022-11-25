Magic Divergence Trader

Taking as baseline my own Divergence Indicators, here is coming up a new Expert Advisor taking advantage of its power to open positions detecting micro/macro trend changes. 

It is  recommended to use 1:500 or above to mitigate typical margin default risks. Works in any timeframe and it has been just tested in FX so for another assets pay attention on Max spread and Lot limits. Remind it uses a typical Martingale Grid so to mitigate risks drive your own Backtesting or buy it and ask me for some good parameters 

...And remind to give to MDT some like stars, share your reviews, suggestions... it will be useful for improving existing and developing new EAs!


Brief explanation about MDT settings:

Main MDT settings
  • Max Buys/Sells: Maximum volume of Buy/Sells Operations to keep Open at the same time
  • Take Profit Distance: Pips of benefits for Take Profit from Open price.
  • Stop Loss Distance: Pips of loss for S/L from Open price. Just indicate it in case you wan to include a fix S/L from trigger Operation, otherwise, keep it as 0
  • Max Spread Allowed: Maximum Spread allowed to open a trigger Operation.
  • Starting Operational Lot: Minimal Lot to be used as starting point for the trigger Operation (MDT might change it if Dynamic Lot was activated) but never will open a MiniLot lower than allowed by your Broker
  • Maximum Operational Lot: Max Lot MDT will be able to open positions (MDT won't ever surpass the Max Lot allowed by your Broker)
  • Dynamic Lot (true/false): Activate automatic Lot calculation based on Equity/Balance per each 0.01 Lot or use always your Starting Operational Lot defined (true or false, respectively).
  • Bucket: In case Dynamic Lot is true, MDT will use your Balance Account (true) or your Equity Account (false) to calculate the trigger Operation size.
  • Balance/Equity per each 0.01 Lot: How much Balance/Equity will be booked by 0.01 Lot
  • Activate Open Position Alerts?: Activate/Deactivate New Open Position Alerts (Including Ticket & MDT Code).
  • Start Hour: Hour when MDT will start to watch out new potential opportunities.
  • End Hour: Hour when MDT will stop new opportunities identification (If there already exist any Open operation, Martingale will continue working until all are closed). To keep MDT looking for new possible operations during 24h, just indicate the same value than Start Hour.
Martingale Parameters:
  • Martingale Coefficient: Benefit Coefficient when Martingale is active and operating.
  • Grid Distance: Distance from previous Open order in Pips in case the price goes away in different direction from the expected one
  • Code # to identify MY Operations: Unique code for MDT to identify its own operations and be able to manage these independently. Very useful when you want to open positions manually, with another EA from my portfolio or even to duplicate MDT working in the same currency but different Timeframe (in this case is critical to use a different code).
  • Packing Activation: Do you want MDT start packing operations and close all at the same time? (true=Yes / false=No).  It will reduce the risk when there are rallies, but also the benefit.
  • Start Packing Order after Trade X: If Packing Activation activated, will be from which trade you want MDT to start packing all operations. use always a value greater than 2.
  • Packing Impact: Although Packing Activation will mitigate certain risk when there are price rallies, hence the benefit, no always you need to lose money... indicate a % of benefit you want to keep when packing 

Divergence Finder Indicators (MACD & RSI)  Parameters: To get more details I would recommend you to visit the Indicator description here.

- MACD Fast EMA: MACD Fast EMA value

- MACD Slow EMA: MACD Slow EMA value

- MACD SMA: MACD SMA value

- Period: RSI period

And remind, lower Spreads and higher Leverages will improve MDT performance...


