Bolly Boom Rider

Taking as baseline Bolly-Boom Bands Indicator, here is a new Expert Advisor taking advantage of a "Rider" which goes faster than BBB, which is enough to keep it into the race.

It is recommended to use 1:500 or above to mitigate typical margin default risks. Works in any timeframe and it has been just tested in FX so for another assets pay attention on Max spread and Lot limits. Remind it uses a Martingale Grid when required.

Brief explanation about BBR settings:

Main BBR settings

Max Buys/Sells : Maximum volume of Buy/Sells Operations to keep Open at the same time

Take Profit Distance : Pips of benefits for Take Profit from Open price.

Stop Loss Distance : Pips of loss for S/L from Open price. Just indicate it in case you wan to include a fix S/L from trigger Operation, otherwise, keep it as 0

Max Spread Allowed : Maximum Spread allowed to open a trigger Operation.

Starting Operational Lot : Minimal Lot to be used as starting point for the trigger Operation (BBR might change it if Dynamic Lot was activated) but never will open a MiniLot lower than allowed by your Broker

Maximum Operational Lot : Max Lot BBR will be able to open positions (BBR won't ever surpass the Max Lot allowed by your Broker)

Dynamic Lot (true/false) : Activate automatic Lot calculation based on Equity/Balance per each 0.01 Lot or use always your Starting Operational Lot defined (true or false, respectively).

Bucket : In case Dynamic Lot is true, BBR will use your Balance Account (true) or your Equity Account (false) to calculate the trigger Operation size.

Balance/Equity per each 0.01 Lot : How much Balance/Equity will be booked by 0.01 Lot

Activate Open Position Alerts?: Activate/Deactivate New Open Position Alerts (Including Ticket & BBR Code).

Start Hour : Hour when BBR will start to watch out new potential opportunities.

: Hour when BBR will start to watch out new potential opportunities. End Hour: Hour when BBR will stop new opportunities identification (If there already exist any Open operation, Martingale will continue working until all are closed). To keep BBR looking for new possible operations during 24h, just indicate the same value than Start Hour.

Martingale Parameters:

Martingale Coefficient : Benefit Coefficient when Martingale is active and operating.

Grid Distance : Distance from previous Open order in Pips in case the price goes away in different direction from the expected one

Code # to identify MY Operations : Unique code for BBR to identify its own operations and be able to manage these independently. Very useful when you want to open positions manually, with another EA from my portfolio or even to duplicate BBR working in the same currency but different Timeframe (in this case is critical to use a different code) .

Packing Activation : Do you want BBR start packing operations and close all at the same time? (true=Yes / false=No). It will reduce the risk when there are rallies, but also the benefit.

Start Packing Order after Trade X : If Packing Activation activated, will be from which trade you want BBR to start packing all operations . use always a value greater than 2.

: If . use always a value greater than 2. Packing Impact: Although Packing Activation will mitigate certain risk when there are price rallies, hence the benefit, no always you need to lose money ... indicate a % of benefit you want to keep when packing

Bolly-Boom Bands Indicator & Rider Parameters : To get more details on BBB parameters please visit the Indicator description here.

- Activate Full-Speed Rider: Set as 'true' just in case you want the Rider also to take advantage of price Rallies... but remind, it will imply more quick benefits but also more risks

- Rider Period: Always lower than BBB to ensure the Rider goes fast enough through the channels to reach the proper opportunity windows on time





And remind, lower Spreads and higher Leverage brokers will improve BBR performance...