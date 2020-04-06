Nalim

  • RIGHT NOW, this Trading Expert is connected online to the international objective monitoring service myfxbook (in the search for the monitoring service itself, enter either Nalim or Nalim115)
  • The expert's performance has been confirmed by this monitoring service for almost a WHOLE YEAR.

Please note that the seller cannot in any way influence the results of international objective monitoring.

  • For those who don't like fiddling with settings
  • Requires no specialized knowledge
  • The Trading Expert is extremely easy to install and use
  • No experiments, no optimizations needed
  • Everything is extremely simple
  • Installed - Enabled - Enjoy the work of the Expert
  • Within 15 minutes of purchase, the Trading Robot will start working on your account
  • The Robot has only three configuration parameters
  • Impervious to broker conditions
  • Resistant to connection errors
  • Unaffected by interruptions (power and internet outages)
  • Can be turned off at night (the Robot connected to the monitoring system operates in this mode)
  • The Trading Expert operates in both directions simultaneously
  • Up to 6 positions in one direction can be overlapped by opposite positions, meaning the total margin for 2, or 4, or 6, or 8, or 10, or 12 positions will be zero!
  • This page contains simple and detailed installation and operation instructions
  • Brief installation and operation instructions are included in the Trading Expert itself, under the <About> tab.

---------------------------------+

Technical Information

  • Terminal: MT4
  • Digits: 5
  • Operating Mode: Hedging
  • Leverage: 1:500 or more
  • Trading Instrument: GBPUSD M1 (for this instrument only)
  • Account Type: Recommended starting with a cent account
  • Minimum Deposit: $50 (for cent accounts).

---------------------------------+

Settings

  • <Lots> Sets the starting lot size
  • <MagicNumber> Identification number, allows two or more Expert Advisors to work on the same currency pair
  • <Deposit size> Trading deposit size. Since the Expert Advisor operates on the Martingale principle, the trading deposit size is also a tool.

-------------------------------+

Installation, Start, Stop

Two instances of the Trading Robot are installed on the same currency pair. The Expert Advisor is optimized only for the GBPUSD M1 pair.

  1. On the first GBPUSD M1 chart, in the Expert Advisor settings, under <Common>, select <Only Long> and <Allow live trading>. Leave the other checkboxes empty. In <Inputs>, enter <1111> in <MagicNumber>
  2. On the second GBPUSD M1 chart, in the Expert Advisor settings, under <Common>, select <Only Short> and <Allow live trading>. Leave the other checkboxes empty. In <Inputs>, enter <2222> in <MagicNumber>
  3. In the MT4 Options (Ctrl+O), under <Expert Advisors>, select <Allow automated trading>, <Disable automated trading when the account has been changed>, and <Disable automated trading when the charts symbol or period has been changed>. Leave the other checkboxes empty.
  4. That's it. The initial settings are complete. The Trading Expert has started working.
  5. If you want to stop the Trading Expert Advisor from working in only one direction, then in the <Common> section, uncheck the <Allow live trading> box.
  6. If you want to stop the Trading Expert from working in both directions, then in the MT4 Options (Ctrl+O) in the <Expert Advisors> section, uncheck <Allow automated trading>.

-------------------------------+

Operation

<Lots>

The operation of the Trading Robot mainly comes down to capital management: as the trading deposit increases, i.e. as the <Balance> increases, the starting lot <Lots> should be increased simultaneously on both instances of the Expert. The minimum starting lot is 5,000 (on a cent account, this is $50 * 100 cents = 5,000):

  • <Balance     from   5,000 to 10,000><Lots 0.01>;
  • <Balance     from 10,000 to 15,000><Lots 0.02>;
  • <Balance     from 15,000 to 20,000><Lots 0.03>;
  • <Balance     from 20,000 to 25,000><Lots 0.04>;
  • and so on...
  • <Balance     from 45,000 to 50,000><Lots 0.09>;
  • <Balance     from 50,000 to 55,000><Lots 0.10>;
  • <Balance     from 55,000 to 60,000><Lots 0.11>;
  • <Balance     from 60,000 to 65,000><Lots 0.12>;
  • and so on...
  • <Balance from 495,000 to 500,000><Lots 0.99>;
  • <Balance from 500,000 to 505,000><Lots 1.00>;
  • <Balance from 505,000 to 510,000><Lots 1.01>;
  • <Balance from 510,000 to 515,000><Lots 1.02>;
  • and so on...

If for some reason you forget to increase the starting lot size <Lots> due to your balance growth <Balance>, nothing serious will happen. Your balance will simply increase, but the starting lot size won't increase proportionally, meaning no interest will be capitalized (compounded). However, this won't affect the Expert Advisor's performance.

  -------------------------------+

Operation

<Deposit size>

How do I use the <Deposit Size> setting? Our Trading Expert (which uses the Martingale system) fears nothing except one situation: the market moves in one direction for a long time without rebound. It's during these rebounds that the largest and most dangerous drawdowns occur. To survive these unpleasant market movements, you should double your trading account deposit.

This is done as follows. The Trading Robot will automatically trade on your computer all day and (if you allow it:) all night. What should you pay attention to? The <Margin Level>. If this level is, for example: 10,457%, or 723%, or 1,122%, or 253%, then everything is fine. However, if the <Margin Level> drops to 150% (which happens extremely rarely), you should immediately double your trading deposit:

  • If the trading deposit is between $50 and $100, add $50;
  • If the trading deposit is between $100 and $150, add $100;
  • and so on...

After the market calms down and the <Margin Level> normalizes, i.e. becomes greater than 1000%, you should withdraw from your trading deposit what you have invested in it:

  • If you deposited an additional $50, you withdraw $50;
  • If you deposited an additional $100, you withdraw $100;
  • and so on...

After this, the Trading Robot will continue to work for you as usual. Therefore, it's essential to have a financial reserve that you can immediately deposit into your trading account in the event of significant market instability.

-------------------------------+

Risk Warning

Dear customer, we strongly recommend that you avoid using large sums of money in stock trading. Treat stock trading as a game. The market periodically goes crazy, and during these periods, trading systems that have previously traded profitably for years can lose. Furthermore, during these periods, large funds and even banks suffer financial failure. Therefore, never use the following in stock trading:

  • huge sums of money
  • borrowed money
  • funds on which the health and well-being of you and your loved ones depend.


Dear customer, by purchasing our Trading Expert Nalim (or Nalim115, or Nalim1152631, or = Nalim1152631 =), you confirm that you have carefully read all the information provided above, taken it into account, and assume full responsibility for any negative consequences of your trading activity on our Trading Expert.
Prodotti consigliati
Xgrid Scalper MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Your Accountant
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
Questa volta fornirò un consulente che si occuperà dello scalping. Sì, sì, è Scalping, perché nella sua strategia in nessun altro modo. Scalping, principalmente, è impegnato nel grafico orario H1, ma puoi metterlo in altri periodi. Ma sul grafico giornaliero non funzionerà, poiché il suo lavoro è calcolato sulle candele, sulle candele giornaliere, che sul grafico giornaliero è tutto solo uno e il consigliere non deve ballare. Nelle impostazioni del consulente ci sono opzioni mattina e sera che s
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
RoundLock EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
Experts
Round Lock è un consulente intelligente con blocco dinamico delle posizioni. Round Lock è un consulente di trading avanzato che implementa una strategia di blocco degli ordini bidirezionale con una crescita graduale delle posizioni e un adattamento dinamico al mercato . Vantaggi del Round Lock: Controllo del rischio tramite blocco della posizione, Crescita dinamica dei volumi nelle aree di tendenza del mercato, Impostazioni di comportamento flessibili in base ai limiti, Adatto a fasi piatte e d
Time Life
Ilia Dorofeev
Experts
Time Life è un esperto di facile utilizzo che si consiglia di utilizzare per un breve periodo di tempo, da uno a tre mesi. Funziona secondo il principio del rilevamento delle tendenze, in una fascia di prezzo ristretta, sulla base di dati storici e media dei prezzi. L'utilizzo di uno stretto corridoio in cui si possono aprire transazioni esclude la possibilità di aprire transazioni ai valori massimi e minimi dei prezzi di mercato, e quindi riduce la possibilità di drawdown. ATTENZIONE - il depos
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding res
News Scalps
Tolulope Aanuoluwapo Bello
Experts
Introducing News scalp: The Premier News Scalping Expert Advisor And Arbitrage In the realm of forex trading, seizing fleeting opportunities amid market turbulence demands precision and speed. Enter News scalp, the pinnacle of news scalping Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to excel in the high-stakes arena of news-driven trading. With its innovative features tailored specifically for rapid-fire scalping strategies,   News scalp   promises to revolutionize how traders navigate volatile market con
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Experts
Smart Funded EA è un consulente esperto progettato per superare le sfide HFT delle società prop che ne consentono l'uso. Quali società prop HFT posso utilizzare? È stato testato su quasi tutte le sfide HFT delle società prop con una percentuale di successo del 100%, come Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave e tutte le altre sfide MT4 consentite da
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Elirox Trading EA
Gerry Rios
Experts
Welcome, Trader!  Are you looking for an EA that trades with the precision of a seasoned investor and the intelligence of advanced automation? Introducing Elirox Trading EA — a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand accuracy, consistency, and long-term growth . Built on cutting-edge AI Reversal Intelligence , Elirox Trading EA meticulously analyzes market structures, identifies critical turning points, and executes trades only under the most favorable conditions . Specifi
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
Experts
Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
Ksm Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Hyper
Aleksandr Valutsa
Experts
Hyper  — is an automated trading advisor based on the fundamental principle of technical analysis: support and resistance levels. The system is designed to work on the Forex market and uses mathematically precise algorithms to determine optimal entry and exit points for transactions. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics Operati
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
Atena Gold EA
Igor Pereira Calil
Experts
The Atena specialist is a EA for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies. GET Atena Gold EA FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. Atena was developed to operate with greater security on American metal (GOLD, XAUUSD). Atena GOLD is a long-term robot, with WEEKLY AND MONTHLY profits, don't be too alarmed if it sometimes takes some time to close. Remember that Athena operates in both market trends, buying and selling, re
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Experts
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Benj hybrid EA mararm
Benjamin Allip
Experts
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version (for lifetime purchase only). Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade autom
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Winter
Ivan Akimov
Experts
Принцип работы советника основан на открытии сделок при получении сигнала от своих индикаторов. Закрытие происходит при поступлении противоположного сигнала. Настройки упрощены до минимума, можно выставить только рабочий лот. Советник настроен на работу на паре EUR/USD, таймфреймы  M5, M15, M30, H1 Советник не  использует в торговле, мартингейл и усреднение. Мониторинг советника   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/795297
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
Experts
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 è un consulente esperto unico che può scambiare i segnali MT4 dell'indicatore Matrix Arrow con un pannello commerciale sul grafico, manualmente o automaticamente al 100%. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX), Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI), Candele classiche Heiken Ashi, Media mobile, Media
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Versione MT5:   CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT4 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Regola       il tuo trading con precisione e discipli
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del denaro,
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Una delle strategie di trading automatizzato più potenti del 2025 Abbiamo trasformato una delle strategie di trading manuale più efficaci del 2025 in un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato , basato su TMA (Triangular Moving Average) e logica CG . È disponibile solo un’ultima copia al prezzo di 550 $. Successivamente il prezzo salirà a 650 $ e 750 $, con un prezzo finale di 1200 $. Questo EA è progettato per fornire entrate precise, ordini pendenti intelligenti e gestione rigorosa del risc
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: La nostra tecnologia al tuo fianco! Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute. Copie disponibili: 5 Fare trading sull'oro, uno degli asset più volatili del mercato finanziario, richiede elevata precisione, un'analisi accurata e una gestione del rischio estremamente efficace. Il Javier Gold Scalper è stato sviluppato proprio per integrare ques
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
Experts
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introduzione a DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Panoramica DCA CYCLEMAX è un programma di trading semi-automatico basato su una strategia a griglia (EA), ottimizzato per gli asset che mostrano forti tendenze unidirezionali sul mercato. È particolarmente efficace per asset ad alta volatilità e tendenze stabili in una direzione, come l’oro (GOLD), il Nasdaq 100 (NS100) e le criptovalu
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Vendita lampo per 24 ore - Solo $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" è un Expert Advisor (EA) specificamente progettato per partecipare alla sfida HFT, operando con la coppia US30. Per scoprire altri Expert Advisor e Indicatori di primo piano, visita: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Sono Los, per favore iscriviti per ricevere ulteriori aggiornamenti: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ Cos'è l'HFT? L'high-frequency trading (HFT) è un metodo di trading che utilizza
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Ziwox Fundamental Trader Ziwox Fundamental trader è un assistente commerciale che aiuta i trader dei mercati finanziari a prendere decisioni intelligenti informate dai dati informativi di EA. Questo EA utilizza fonti online per catturare tutte le informazioni necessarie come la distorsione fondamentale delle valute, il sentimento del rapporto dei trader al dettaglio in tempo reale su una coppia, le previsioni di banche e istituti, i dati del rapporto COT e altri dati in un pannello EA complesso
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Il Tuo Trading, La Nostra Tecnologia Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione Prezzo: Il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute Copie disponibili: 4 Il trading dell'oro, uno degli strumenti più volatili sul mercato, richiede precisione, analisi approfondita e una solida gestione del rischio. Il CyNera Expert Advisor integra perfettamente questi elementi in un sofisticato sistema progettato per il trading
Exp TickSniper
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (30)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper   è uno scalper di tick veloce che seleziona automaticamente i parametri per ciascuna coppia di valute separatamente. L'EA è stato sviluppato sulla base dell'esperienza acquisita in quasi 10 anni di programmazione EA. L'EA esegue operazioni a breve termine utilizzando il trailing stop intelligente e in base ai dati correnti della coppia di valute, alle sue quotazioni, alle specifiche e allo spread. La strategia di media viene utilizzata per prevenire le perdite causate dall'algor
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
Experts
Titan AI — Sistema di trading automatizzato di nuova generazione Titan AI è un sistema di trading automatizzato di nuova generazione sviluppato dal team di esperti di MX Robots , che combina tecnologie avanzate di Intelligenza Artificiale con una profonda conoscenza dei mercati finanziari. Questo EA è stato addestrato con dati di mercato di alta qualità, inclusi Real Tick , MBP (Market by Price) e MBO (Market by Order) — gli stessi utilizzati dai sistemi di trading istituzionali — garantendo dec
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4   - è un consulente di griglia aggressivo e completamente automatizzato, con un pannello di trading informativo e una configurazione semplice. La strategia consiste in un lavoro simultaneo bidirezionale, moltiplicando il volume di una direzione. Sono implementati il calcolo automatico dei lotti integrato, varie varianti di aumento del volume delle posizioni e altre funzioni. Istruzioni ->   QUI   /   Risoluzione dei problemi ->   QUI   / Versione MT5 ->   QUI Come o
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.45 (47)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex GOLD Investor is
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione