EA Tw79 Adx Trend Control

Hello;





This product creates a grid strategy by using the signal levels of the adx indicator. It aims to close the trades with the total profit, thus closing the loop with the profit in dollars you have determined.





Parameter settings:





Lots: Indicates a fixed lot amount.





Lots Margintale: Indicates the lot amount coefficient to be opened in the next trade.





Distance Pips: Measures the distance in pips between the next trade and the previous trade.





Adx Period: It expresses the number of bars to be calculated.





Adx Value: It expresses the signal level to be calculated.





Close profit money: Expresses the amount of earnings in dollars.