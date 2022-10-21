Ea Tw79 Adx Grid Scalping
- Experts
- Tufan Gocmen
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 15
Ea tw79 adx grid scalping automatic trading robot finds all healthy trading levels by putting all price movements in a cluster. The system closes with the total amount of earnings in dollars. Also, the reverse signal of the adx indicator has the ability to exit the trade with the shortest take profit target. It focuses on the grid system to work in the trend direction thanks to its control. The system works with 1-2-3-4-5.... progressive lot amount. The initial lot amount should be kept low. Optimization set files will be provided as support to friends who buy automatic trading.