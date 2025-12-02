Gold Impulse Split
- Experts
- Keisuke Kimura
- Versione: 1.3
- Aggiornato: 2 dicembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
Hello traders. I am Gold Impulse Split.
I am an Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD, combining
Impulse detection, AI-driven filtering, and structured split-entry execution
into one coordinated trading system.
Whether you are completely new to automated trading or already experienced,
my mission remains the same:
“Deliver disciplined, structured, and probability-based trading in the gold market.”
I do not chase noise.
I do not gamble.
I wait, analyze, and act only when the market conditions align with my criteria.
■ Impulse Detection Engine
I identify sequences of strong candles together with ATR-based thresholds to confirm true momentum.
Only when the market demonstrates real directional strength do I consider opening an initial position.
No unnecessary entries. No random chasing.
■ Dual-Layer AI Filters (Entry & Veto)
I analyze market structure using an internal AI model:
-
Entry Filter – evaluates if the market environment is supportive
-
Veto Filter – blocks entries during unfavorable or risky conditions
This reduces over-trading and increases the consistency of decision-making.
■ Split Entry System
I never rely on a single large initial order.
Instead, I:
-
Divide the initial entry into multiple positions
-
Use ATR-sum calculations to create dynamic spacing
-
Place structured limit orders to build positions more naturally during pullbacks
This approach is highly suitable for the volatility profile of XAUUSD.
■ Direction-Based Net Profit Management
I do not take profit individually on each position.
Instead, I manage combined net profit for Buy and Sell sides separately.
Once the overall target is reached, I close the entire basket together.
This reduces noise and supports more efficient profit taking in fast markets.
■ Ability to Stay Completely Silent
Sometimes, not trading is the best trading decision.
If conditions are not favorable, I remain inactive—
observing, waiting, and preserving capital until alignment returns.
Long-term consistency comes from quality over quantity.🔧 Technical Overview
-
Instrument: XAUUSD
-
Recommended timeframe: M1 (but usable on others)
-
Strategy type: Trend-following, impulse detection, AI-filtered, structured split entry
-
Risk style: No martingale, no lot multipliers, no unlimited grid
-
Protections: Spread filter, session filter, direction-based exposure control
-
Open XAUUSD chart
-
Attach the EA
-
Set your preferred risk (initial lot size)
-
Let Gold Impulse Split analyze and execute automatically
No optimization required.
No complex parameter tuning.
Ready to run out of the box.
XAUUSD has unique characteristics:
-
Sudden impulse movements
-
Heavy volatility differentials
-
Time-based directional behavior
-
Distinctive spread and structure changes
My algorithms are designed specifically around these traits,
allowing me to interpret gold’s movements more effectively.
-
Leverage: 1:100–1:500
-
Minimum recommended deposit: 1000–5000 USD (depending on risk)
-
Broker type: ECN / low spread preferred
-
Account type: Hedge
-
VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results
-
Market conditions may affect trading frequency
-
Users remain responsible for selecting appropriate risk levels
Gold Impulse Split is designed to provide structure, consistency, and discipline—
but trading always involves risk.
Bring structure, discipline, and intelligent execution to your gold trading.**
Set it up.
Let it work.
Focus on the long term.
A refined trading experience — designed for traders who value precision.
It uses internally-defined timeframes (M1/M5) for all calculations,
so it works identically on any chart timeframe you attach it to.
✅ Soft & Clear English Version
This EA is designed exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) and
is not recommended for use on other currency pairs.
The default settings are adjusted for Marketplace validation,
so using them directly on XAUUSD may lead to:
-
more frequent or fewer entries than intended
-
lot sizes that do not match your account specifications
For safe operation,
always apply the Gold.set file before live trading.
• InitialLotSELL = 0.03