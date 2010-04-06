Close at Specific Time for MT4

Close all trades at the specified hour and minute!

Once the specified time is hit, all orders will be automatically closed.

==========================================

INPUTS:

Closing type: Set to specify if you wanted to close all of the trades on the account or just the trades under the current chart symbol.

Closing hour: Set the exact closing hour.

Closing minute: Set the exact closing minute. If current time is equal or more than the closing minute and is equal to closing hour, then all trades will be automatically closed.

Magic number: Leave it to 0 if you want to close all trades. Set to specific magic number if you only want to close trades under that magic number. This is useful when using a trading bot or expert advisor.

==========================================

You also have the CLOSE ALL ORDERS button. You can click the button and it will close all open orders.

==========================================

Add it like an expert advisor on a EURUSD chart or the chart of the market you're trading.

Make sure that automated trading is enabled on these 3 locations.

  1. Tools >> Options >> Expert Advisors. Make sure that Allow automated trading is checked.
  2. AutoTrading button on top is enabled.
  3. After adding the PropFirmCloseAllOrders on the chart, under Common tab, make sure that Allow live trading is checked.


Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Virtual Collider Manual
IPA Investments LTD
Utilità
Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
SL TP Manager Utility
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilità
SL-TP Manager Utility for MT4 - Professional Risk Management Tool Advanced Position Protection & Profit Management SL-TP Manager Utility is a powerful, intuitive tool designed for traders who want precise control over their risk management. This utility provides a sleek interface for setting, modifying, and managing your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop levels with just a few clicks. Key Features: Dual Mode Operation: Set values in pips or absolute price with a simple toggle Independent
News Scalping Executor Pro Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilità
News Scalping Executor Pro is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility   news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you
Scalper Strike
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
works great with the trend, ideal for traders who trade using the scalping system. This is a pointer indicator. how to make deals. when the blue one appears, you need to open a trade to increase by 1 candle if the timeframe is m1 then for 1 minute, etc. if a red dot appears, you should make a deal to reduce it by 1 candle. Indicator signals appear along with a new candle; the working candle is the one on which the signal is located.
Fever ESM
Evgenii Morozov
Utilità
Trading Advisor for margin currency pairs and metals. Conservative trading of 100,000 units per 0.01 lot. The standard trade is 10,000 units per 0.01 lot. Aggressive trading with high risks of 1000 units per 0.01 lot. You can always pick up your starting lot.  The EA is fully automated, you only have to put up the initial lot depending on your initial deposit. The recommended timeframe is H1. 1. Test on any steam, iron and fuel oil 2. Try starting with convenient depots 3. When going into a dra
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicatori
Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
SG Opposit Grid MT4
Hleb Smoliar
Experts
The “ SG Opposit Grid ” EA works with Virtual TakeProfit(or real) - at the trader's choice. The EA looks for signals to enter the market along the trend on D1 and H1 . If the signals coincide, the EA on the working period ( М1 - М30 depends on the trader's choice) looks for a confirming pattern and opens a position in the direction of the trend. If, after opening a position, the price moves in a profitable direction, the position is closed upon reaching the virtual TProfit with a profit. If the
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Experts
Smart Funded EA è un consulente esperto progettato per superare le sfide HFT delle società prop che ne consentono l'uso. Quali società prop HFT posso utilizzare? È stato testato su quasi tutte le sfide HFT delle società prop con una percentuale di successo del 100%, come Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave e tutte le altre sfide MT4 consentite da
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
SL InfoPanel
Sergei Lopukhov
Utilità
SL InfoPanel is an information panel that displays operational trading information on the current instrument. The panel contains the following information: The first column: The fixed profit for the specified period of time and the percentage of this profit to the current deposit (the time period is configured in the "Account History"). The value is colored blue if there is a profit and red if there is a loss. Open Long orders (number of lots/number of orders). Open Short orders (number of l
PyramidExpert
Joel Protusada
Utilità
P Y R A M I D   E X P E R T    This Forex utility is a complex exit strategy and order management tool that executes four trading methods; scalping, pyramid style, hedging, and scaling method to close trades with a profit.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone expert advisor. Use it with your own volatility-based strategy. Once you found the currency pair to trade, you can just attach this tool to the chart of the chosen pair and it will do the
Fine Copy Orders
Oleg Voitiouk
Utilità
An excellent and fine deal copyist! Copies from one or more source terminals to one or more receiver terminals. Convenient and quick to set up. Settings: 1. Type              Select the type of Master - source or Slave - receiver. 2. Lot                  Sets the lot for the Slave type. Orders will open with the specified lot, if the lot = 0 is the same as in the source. 3.  MasterLot         Allows you to set the lot size transmitted (on the side of the MASTER) by the master. / X - the ma
WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "WPR e 2 Medie Mobili" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - Il WPR è uno dei migliori oscillatori per lo scalping. - L'indicatore "WPR e 2 Medie Mobili" consente di visualizzare le medie mobili veloci e lente dell'oscillatore WPR. - L'indicatore offre l'opportunità di vedere le correzioni di prezzo molto presto. - È molto facile impostare questo indicatore tramite parametri e può essere utilizzato su qualsiasi timeframe. - È possibile visualizzare le condizioni di ingresso di ac
Trailing Stop Utility MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilità
Trailing Stop Utility MT4 for automatic closing of deals by trailing stop levels.  Allows you to take the maximum from the profit. Created by a professional trader for traders.   Utility   works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: Set virtual   trailing stop   levels from 1 pip Set real   trailing stop   levels W ork with each order separat
TakeProfit Catcher
Mikhail Kontsevoy
Utilità
It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order. Features This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by another EA or manually (magic number equals 0). For correct w
PanelKjutaMultiTerminal
Jurii Kuvshinov
Utilità
Panel "panel_kjutaMultiTerminal" for trading. Opens, modifies, closes and deletes trading and pending orders from the chart using virtual lines, buttons and the active information terminal. Automatically opens an order by indicator levels. Hints in Russian, English or disabled. It has a number of functions for trailing virtual Take Profit lines and limit orders. Displays information on the active information terminal.  Hides and includes virtual lines S/L , T / P, buttons "<>","M","X", as well a
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilità
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex HTF Ichimoku per MT4. - L'indicatore Ichimoku è uno degli indicatori di tendenza più potenti. HTF significa - Higher Time Frame. - Questo indicatore è eccellente per i Trend Trader e anche in combinazione con le voci Price Action. - L'indicatore HTF Ichimoku consente di collegare Ichimoku da un timeframe più elevato al grafico corrente. - Trend rialzista: linea rossa sopra quella blu (ed entrambe le linee sono sopra la nuvola) / Trend ribassista: linea rossa sotto quell
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Force Index with 2 Moving Averages mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Indice FORCE e 2 Medie Mobili" per MT4. Nessuna modifica. - Questo indicatore è eccellente per il momentum trading nella direzione del trend. - L'indicatore "Indice FORCE e 2 Medie Mobili" consente di visualizzare le medie mobili veloci e lente dell'indice Force. - L'indice Force è uno dei migliori indicatori che combina i dati di prezzo e volume in un unico valore. - L'indice Force è un potente oscillatore che misura la quantità di energia utilizzata per muovere il pr
Alpha Cerberus Manager
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Alpha Cerberus Manager Alpha Cerberus Manager is a professional trade execution and position management panel for MetaTrader 4. It is designed for traders who want to control risk at entry, place market and pending orders directly from the chart, and manage open positions with partial closes, break-even and selective close actions. The tool does not implement a trading strategy of its own. It provides a structured interface to execute your own strategy with correct position sizing and consistent
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Experts
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Savage Trades Manual Trading Assistant EA
Gary Leon Patton
5 (1)
Utilità
Savage Trades M.T.A.  is a Manual Trade Assistant expert advisor. This EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. 1.) Quickly Execute trade entries with the click of a button with your own predetermined Stop Loss and Take Profit. 2.) Non-Repainting retracement and reversal warnings indicated by arrows and system alert. 3.) Auto adjusting Support and Resistance levels with strength indicated by color shade. 4.) Auto adjusting Fibo
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicatori
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
