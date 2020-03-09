Elevate Your Gold Trading with Velocity Trend Sniper EA

Unlock a professional approach to the XAUUSD (Gold) market with the Velocity Trend Sniper EA. This expert advisor is meticulously engineered to combine speed, precision, and strategic risk management. Unlike many automated systems that rely on risky gambling tactics, Velocity Trend Sniper is built on pure technical momentum and trend-following logic.

Why Choose Velocity Trend Sniper EA?

Precision Entry Logic: The EA utilizes a sophisticated Zero-Lag Moving Average (ZLMA) crossover system. This ensures you enter the market with minimal delay, capturing trends as they form.

No Dangerous Strategies: Your capital is protected from toxic techniques. This EA strictly avoids Martingale or Grid strategies , meaning every trade is treated with individual logic and discipline.

Smart Risk Management: Features a built-in "Daily Cut Loss" protection. If the market becomes too volatile or moves against the plan, the EA automatically halts trading for the day to preserve your balance.

Volatility-Adaptive: The EA includes an ATR (Average True Range) filter, ensuring it only trades when there is enough market movement to reach profit targets, avoiding "choppy" and unprofitable sideways markets.

Dynamic Trailing Profits: Instead of a static exit, the EA uses an ATR-based trailing stop. This allows the system to "lock in" profits as the gold price moves in your favor, maximizing gains during strong rallies.

Optimized & Ready to Use

The Velocity Trend Sniper EA comes fully optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. It is "Plug-and-Play" for Exness Cent Accounts with a starting capital of just $100. In rigorous testing, this configuration achieved a solid Profit Factor of 1.65 with a manageable drawdown.

If you are using other brokers, the EA remains highly flexible. Simply run an optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (suggested range: 0.1 to 10.0) to find the perfect setting for your specific account conditions.

Core Parameters & Settings

Risk Percentage: Automatically calculates lot sizes based on a percentage of your account equity.

Lots: Allows for a fixed lot size if the risk percentage is disabled.

Start & End Hour: Defines the specific trading window to avoid low-liquidity sessions.

ATR Period & Threshold: Filters out low-volatility market conditions to ensure high-quality entries.

EMA Period & Timeframe: A long-term trend filter that ensures the EA only buys in uptrends and sells in downtrends.

Daily Cut Loss Percent: A critical safety feature that disables trading if a specific loss limit is reached in a single day.

ATR Trailing Multiplier: Controls how closely the stop loss follows the price to protect your profits.

ZLMA Length: Adjusts the sensitivity of the core "Velocity" signal.

Take Control of Your Trading Today

Stop guessing and start trading with a system designed for the modern gold market. Experience the balance of high-performance momentum and professional safety.

Buy Velocity Trend Sniper EA now and experience the power of precision-based gold trading.