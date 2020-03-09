Velocity Trend Sniper EA

Elevate Your Gold Trading with Velocity Trend Sniper EA

Unlock a professional approach to the XAUUSD (Gold) market with the Velocity Trend Sniper EA. This expert advisor is meticulously engineered to combine speed, precision, and strategic risk management. Unlike many automated systems that rely on risky gambling tactics, Velocity Trend Sniper is built on pure technical momentum and trend-following logic.

Why Choose Velocity Trend Sniper EA?

  • Precision Entry Logic: The EA utilizes a sophisticated Zero-Lag Moving Average (ZLMA) crossover system. This ensures you enter the market with minimal delay, capturing trends as they form.

  • No Dangerous Strategies: Your capital is protected from toxic techniques. This EA strictly avoids Martingale or Grid strategies, meaning every trade is treated with individual logic and discipline.

  • Smart Risk Management: Features a built-in "Daily Cut Loss" protection. If the market becomes too volatile or moves against the plan, the EA automatically halts trading for the day to preserve your balance.

  • Volatility-Adaptive: The EA includes an ATR (Average True Range) filter, ensuring it only trades when there is enough market movement to reach profit targets, avoiding "choppy" and unprofitable sideways markets.

  • Dynamic Trailing Profits: Instead of a static exit, the EA uses an ATR-based trailing stop. This allows the system to "lock in" profits as the gold price moves in your favor, maximizing gains during strong rallies.

Optimized & Ready to Use

The Velocity Trend Sniper EA comes fully optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. It is "Plug-and-Play" for Exness Cent Accounts with a starting capital of just $100. In rigorous testing, this configuration achieved a solid Profit Factor of 1.65 with a manageable drawdown.

If you are using other brokers, the EA remains highly flexible. Simply run an optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (suggested range: 0.1 to 10.0) to find the perfect setting for your specific account conditions.

Core Parameters & Settings

  • Risk Percentage: Automatically calculates lot sizes based on a percentage of your account equity.

  • Lots: Allows for a fixed lot size if the risk percentage is disabled.

  • Start & End Hour: Defines the specific trading window to avoid low-liquidity sessions.

  • ATR Period & Threshold: Filters out low-volatility market conditions to ensure high-quality entries.

  • EMA Period & Timeframe: A long-term trend filter that ensures the EA only buys in uptrends and sells in downtrends.

  • Daily Cut Loss Percent: A critical safety feature that disables trading if a specific loss limit is reached in a single day.

  • ATR Trailing Multiplier: Controls how closely the stop loss follows the price to protect your profits.

  • ZLMA Length: Adjusts the sensitivity of the core "Velocity" signal.

Take Control of Your Trading Today

Stop guessing and start trading with a system designed for the modern gold market. Experience the balance of high-performance momentum and professional safety.

Buy Velocity Trend Sniper EA now and experience the power of precision-based gold trading.


Prodotti consigliati
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper per timeframe M5. Negozia sulla coppia di valute GBPUSD. Questo robot è stato sviluppato appositamente da un'azienda di trader professionisti per il trading con la sterlina. Il robot apre approssimativamente da 5 a 15 operazioni al giorno. È meglio fare trading con broker che hanno uno spread basso su GBPUSD fino a 10 pip. Il deposito minimo consigliato per iniziare è di $ 500 o più. vantaggi: non usa martingala. non una rete. ogni operazione ha uno stop loss. bot professionale s
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Rebatron
Agus Santoso
Experts
Blog MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764099 Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135899 Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135900 Rebatron – EA di copertura triangolare per strategie multi-coppia a bassa fluttuazione Rebatron è un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato che utilizza un metodo di copertura triangolare su tre principali coppie di valute (esempio): EURUSD – GBPUSD – EURGBP Aprendo posizioni sincronizzate su queste coppie, Rebatron f
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Volcana Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
1 (1)
Experts
Volcana Gold – Automated Trading Solution for XAUUSD Volcana GoldEA is a fully automated trading robot designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . The Expert Advisor uses advanced market calculations combined with a multi-indicator strategy to automatically open, manage, and close trades on your behalf. Gold is well known for its high volatility and sudden price movements . Volcana Gold is specially adapted to operate under these conditions, applying smart trade filtering and risk-controlled exec
Forex Juggernaut
Joel Protusada
Experts
F O R E X  J U G G E R N A U T  A highly powerful Expert Advisor even if used only with one currency pair, GBPJPY. The system structure is focused on the precision of the order entries and safety.   The EA is suitable and recommended for newbies.        V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the  Margin Level %  and assumes that all open trades are cre
Metatron MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157841 Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157842 Segnale Live: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348896 Metatron – Sistema di Trading Adattivo Trend & Smart Grid Metatron è un Expert Advisor avanzato progettato per i trader che desiderano un equilibrio tra ingressi intelligenti trend-following e gestione controllata delle posizioni. Sviluppato con logica di livello istituzionale, Metatron combina la conferma del trend EMA,
Max Auto Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
MAX AUTO SCALPING EA - è un sistema di trading multi-coppia completamente automatico per MT4. Questo è un Expert Advisor di alta qualità "imposta e dimentica" che fa tutto il lavoro di trading per te! 7 Set_file disponibili per 7 coppie! Scarica i file EA Set_files per test e trading: GBPCAD Set_file GBPCHF Set_file EURCHF Set_file USDCHF Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file Caratteristiche principali dell'EA: - Metodi di trading scalping basati sui livelli di supporto/res
Success Forex
Mr Teerawoot Aonlamool
Experts
Way  to success  EA EA used to trade gold, try to get up to 10000 points of chart drag Trade according to trends, use up to 5 indicators to set values. It is a Martingale system. Fixed when the first lot lost by multiplying not over There is a trailing system. Stop comes when there is a profit. Max drawdown only 24.18% Testing Through the Crisis of War Within 6 months the profit reaches 128.74%
TrendSight Pro EA
Andri Maulana
Experts
Maximize your gold trading potential with TrendSight Pro EA , a sophisticated and automated trading solution specifically engineered for the high-intensity XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed for traders who value precision, safety, and consistent performance, this EA takes the guesswork out of technical analysis. Why Choose TrendSight Pro EA? TrendSight Pro EA isn't just another automated bot; it is a complete Gold Trading Strategy built on the foundation of the elite PaintBar trend-tracking system.
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
EA Black Spark
Suparma Suparma
Experts
Introducing Black Spark - Your Path to Informed Investing. Investment decisions can often feel overwhelming for investors. However, with Black Spark, you can seize control and make well-informed choices. Our cutting-edge system is designed to provide you with up-to-the-minute information by analyzing vast amounts of real-time market data. Through advanced algorithms, we identify patterns and trends, delivering personalized recommendations that align with your unique investment preferences. Our a
Nusantara MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Smart Breakout con precisione degli ordini in sospeso "Nusantara" è un Expert Advisor (EA) basato su una strategia breakout box potenziata con l'esecuzione di ordini in sospeso distanziati e dotato di un sistema di commutazione della gestione del rischio. Progettato per trader seri che desiderano una strategia automatizzata e sicura che rimanga flessibile di fr
Smart Signal Generator EA
Andri Maulana
Experts
Unlock Smarter Gold Trading with the Smart Signal Generator EA! Tired of manual analysis and missing out on profitable moves in the volatile Gold market? The Smart Signal Generator EA is your automated solution, combining proven strategies like Ichimoku and dynamic ATR-based money management to pinpoint high-probability trading signals. This isn't a risky Martingale or Grid system. This EA focuses on quality signals, controlled risk, and intelligent trade management to help you pursue consisten
Universal MT4 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Robot commerciale sull'indicatore MACD Questa è una versione semplificata del robot di trading, utilizza solo una strategia di ingresso (la versione avanzata ha più di 10 strategie) Vantaggi per gli esperti: Scalping, Martingala, grid trading. Puoi impostare il trading con un solo ordine o una griglia di ordini. Una griglia di ordini altamente personalizzabile con un passaggio dinamico, fisso o moltiplicatore e un lotto di trading ti consentirà di adattare l'Expert Advisor a quasi tutti gli
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Experts
Smart Funded EA è un consulente esperto progettato per superare le sfide HFT delle società prop che ne consentono l'uso. Quali società prop HFT posso utilizzare? È stato testato su quasi tutte le sfide HFT delle società prop con una percentuale di successo del 100%, come Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave e tutte le altre sfide MT4 consentite da
Forex Daily Scalping EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
FxWorldGodfather
Afjal Hussain Swapan
Experts
Product Overview Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines   trend filtering ,   grid trading , and   hedging strategies   to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.   Core Features Dual Engine System Engine A : Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number Engine B : Specialized for sell (short) positions with indepen
Aixauusd
AURELIE HAI-SIEU SOUKANH
3 (2)
Experts
AIXAUUSD/XAUAUD EA Strategy is specifically designed to scalp gold exclusively on the H1 chart. The EA uses a DCA approach, averaging positions gradually using the multiplier value EA operates in aggressive mode which require a minimum capital of $3,000 per pair.Best pair to trade :XAUAUD . If you intent to trade XAUAUD+XAUUSD make sure to use 2 different accounts for each(Do not trade 2 pairs with 1 single account) and always use of a 0.01 lot size with a leverage of 1:500+ alongside a low-spre
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
KingKong MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077 Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 L'Expert Advisor (EA) "KingKong" è un sofisticato algoritmo di trading progettato per il mercato Forex, sfruttando una strategia di breakout che si attiva durante i periodi di maggiore liquidità del mercato. Questo EA è realizzato per trarre vantaggio dai movimenti di prezzo significativi che si verificano quando il volume degli scambi aumenta, garantendo che le operazioni
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Versione MT5:   CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT4 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Regola       il tuo trading con precisione e discipli
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
KT Gold Nexus EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Experts
Segnale live ICMarkets: Clicca qui Cosa devi fare per avere successo con KT Gold Nexus EA? Pazienza. Disciplina. Tempo. KT Gold Nexus EA si basa su un approccio di trading reale utilizzato da trader professionisti e gestori di fondi privati. La sua forza non risiede nell’emozione di breve termine, ma nella costanza nel lungo periodo. Questo EA è progettato per essere utilizzato nel tempo. Si consiglia di mantenerlo attivo per almeno un anno per poter sperimentare il suo reale potenziale. Come n
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (3)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: La nostra tecnologia al tuo fianco! Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute. Copie disponibili: 5 Fare trading sull'oro, uno degli asset più volatili del mercato finanziario, richiede elevata precisione, un'analisi accurata e una gestione del rischio estremamente efficace. Il Javier Gold Scalper è stato sviluppato proprio per integrare ques
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend e price action. Goldex AI è un robot di trading ad alte prestazioni che u
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jesko EA –  Jesko è un Expert Advisor (EA) speciale , costruito su una strategia comprovata che è stata ottimizzata e testata per anni. È stato testato su conti reali e ha dimostrato costantemente prestazioni redditizie e a basso rischio . Ora abbiamo deciso di renderlo disponibile al pubblico. Signal live     Quattro mesi di conto reale Installazione semplice  Funziona con qualsiasi broker (conto ECN consigliato)  Deposito minimo: 100 USD  Supporto 24/7  Acquista Jesko una volta – ottieni grat
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - è un sistema di trading multi-coppia completamente automatico - molto sicuro con crescita costante. Questo redditizio scalping EA è davvero uno dei sistemi più stabili sul mercato al momento - richiede circa 70-100 operazioni al mese. Scarica i file EA Set_files per test e trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Caratteristiche dell'EA: - Impostazioni spread aggiuntive
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
BB Return — un Expert Advisor (EA) per il trading dell’oro (XAUUSD). Questa idea di trading è stata utilizzata in precedenza da me nel trading manuale . Il cuore della strategia è il ritorno del prezzo all’interno del range delle Bollinger Bands , ma non in modo meccanico né a ogni contatto. Nel mercato dell’oro le bande da sole non sono sufficienti, per questo l’EA utilizza filtri aggiuntivi che eliminano condizioni di mercato deboli o non operative. Le operazioni vengono aperte solo quando la
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.57 (23)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! GOLD Scalper PRO is a ful
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System —  è un sistema di trading algoritmico sviluppato e ottimizzato specificamente per la coppia di valute GBPUSD sul timeframe M5, basato su un’analisi approfondita della struttura di mercato e del comportamento del prezzo. L’Expert Advisor non utilizza segnali di indicatori standard e non opera tramite modelli semplificati. Il cuore del sistema è una logica proprietaria di determinazione del contesto di mercato, costruita sui principi di impulso, pausa, liquidità e reazione del prezzo.
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Una delle strategie di trading automatizzato più potenti del 2025 Abbiamo trasformato una delle strategie di trading manuale più efficaci del 2025 in un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato , basato su TMA (Triangular Moving Average) e logica CG . È disponibile solo un’ultima copia al prezzo di 550 $. Successivamente il prezzo salirà a 650 $ e 750 $, con un prezzo finale di 1200 $. Segnale live >>>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   Clicca Questo EA è progettato per fornire entrat
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
Experts
XAU FLUX - Expert Advisor professionale per lo scalping sull'oro XAU FLUX è un robot di trading professionale progettato per un trading veloce e disciplinato sul mercato dell'oro. È stato sviluppato per i trader che mirano a ottenere profitti costanti dai piccoli movimenti di prezzo giornalieri. Caratteristiche principali: XAU FLUX utilizza un sistema di scalping avanzato che opera sui timeframe M1 e M5 per valutare le micro opportunità presenti sul mercato. L'EA analizza continuamente le condi
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 Real signal:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-90% of the time. The GOLD EAGLE Ex
Extractors MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
Estrattori per XAUUSD Extractors per XAUUSD è un Expert Advisor di livello professionale progettato per i trader che apprezzano la precisione, il rischio controllato e una logica di trading flessibile quando operano con l'oro (XAUUSD). Integra due strategie avanzate integrate e cinque modalità di approccio al mercato flessibili, offrendo ai trader il pieno controllo su come il sistema interpreta, inserisce e gestisce le operazioni in diverse strutture di mercato. Basato su un'ampia ricerca e s
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.46 (48)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex GOLD Investor is
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4   - è un consulente di griglia aggressivo e completamente automatizzato, con un pannello di trading informativo e una configurazione semplice. La strategia consiste in un lavoro simultaneo bidirezionale, moltiplicando il volume di una direzione. Sono implementati il calcolo automatico dei lotti integrato, varie varianti di aumento del volume delle posizioni e altre funzioni. Istruzioni ->   QUI   /   Risoluzione dei problemi ->   QUI   / Versione MT5 ->   QUI Come o
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Promo lancio! Sono rimaste solo poche copie a 449$! Prossimo prezzo: 599$ Prezzo finale: 999$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro si unisce al club degli EA che commerciano oro, ma con una grand
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way è un software di trading automatico per la piattaforma MT4. Adotta una strategia ibrida completa, che opera attraverso la sinergia di più sottostrategie. Questo permette di catturare con precisione le opportunità di acquisto (long) e vendita (short) nel mercato dell’oro (XAUUSD), aiutandoti a sfruttare i momenti di trading in diverse situazioni di mercato. Basandosi su una logica di trading matura, ti consente di eseguire operazioni professionali ed efficienti nel mercato dell’or
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Ziwox Fundamental Trader Ziwox Fundamental trader è un assistente commerciale che aiuta i trader dei mercati finanziari a prendere decisioni intelligenti informate dai dati informativi di EA. Questo EA utilizza fonti online per catturare tutte le informazioni necessarie come la distorsione fondamentale delle valute, il sentimento del rapporto dei trader al dettaglio in tempo reale su una coppia, le previsioni di banche e istituti, i dati del rapporto COT e altri dati in un pannello EA complesso
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del denaro,
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Altri dall’autore
Smart Trend Tracer
Andri Maulana
3.75 (4)
Indicatori
The Ultimate Trading Companion: Smart Trend Tracer Tired of getting lost in market noise? Ready to find the clearest trends with pinpoint accuracy? Introducing Smart Trend Tracer , the ultimate tool designed to cut through the clutter and reveal the most profitable market swings. This isn't just another indicator; it's your personal guide to spotting trends as they form, giving you the confidence to make smarter trading decisions. Smart Trend Tracer identifies significant highs and lows on your
FREE
Ultimate Trend Sniper
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Ultimate Trend Sniper Are you tired of missing out on major market moves? Want to spot trends with laser-like precision? The Ultimate Trend Sniper is a powerful, yet easy-to-use indicator designed to help you do just that. It's not just another moving average—it's a smart tool that gives you a clear edge in the market. Main Features & Benefits: Precision Entry & Exit Signals: The indicator uses two advanced T3 moving averages to generate highly accurate bu
FREE
Signal King
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Signal King: Your Supreme Trend Indicator Ever felt lost in the noise of the market? The "Signal King" indicator cuts through the chaos, delivering clear, high-probability buy and sell signals directly to your chart. This isn't just another trend indicator; it's a powerful tool designed to give you an edge by combining the robust Supertrend with a reliable EMA filter . The Supertrend excels at identifying the overall market direction, while the EMA acts as a powerful confirmation filter. This du
FREE
Golden Trend Finder
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Discover Your Edge with Golden Trend Finder Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Golden Trend Finder is the all-in-one indicator designed to give you a decisive advantage in the market. It's not just another tool; it's a powerful signal generator that combines multiple advanced indicators to provide you with clear, confirmed trading opportunities. Imagine having a smart system that tells you exactly when to enter and exit a trade, filtered to avoid false signals. Golden Trend Finder doe
FREE
Keltner Signals Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Keltner Signals Pro: Trade Smarter, Earn More! Keltner Signals Pro Now available in EA format. Download Now. Boost your trading accuracy and eliminate false signals with Keltner Signals Pro – the advanced yet intuitive indicator designed for serious traders seeking consistent profits! Tired of misleading trading signals? Keltner Signals Pro masterfully combines the power of Keltner Channels for identifying crucial price breakouts with an unbeatable EMA200 Trend Filter . The result? More accurate
FREE
Trend Sensing Pro
Andri Maulana
5 (1)
Indicatori
Unlock Smarter Trading with Trend-Sensing Pro Are you tired of confusing charts and late signals? Trend-Sensing Pro is a powerful yet simple indicator designed to help you see market trends with crystal clarity. It combines the smoothness of an EMA (Exponential Moving Average) with a unique candle visualization, giving you a clean, noise-free view of the market's direction. Why You'll Love Trend-Sensing Pro See the True Trend : Trend-Sensing Pro cuts through market noise, making it easy to ident
FREE
Catch the Turn
Andri Maulana
1 (1)
Indicatori
Catch The Turn: The 5-Factor Confluence Trading System Tired of conflicting indicators and missed entries? is your complete decision engine, designed to cut through market noise and deliver high-confidence entry signals exactly when a major market move begins. The Power of 5-in-1 Confluence Stop trading on doubt. Our proprietary engine eliminates false signals by generating a trade signal only when five independent, proven indicators are in full, unequivocal agreement. This rigorous confirmatio
FREE
Trend Reversal Master
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Trend Reversal Master Unlock Your Trading Potential with Precision Are you tired of missing key market reversals? Do you struggle to find high-probability entry points? "Trend Reversal Master" is the smart MQL4 indicator designed to help you spot potential trend shifts with confidence and clarity. This powerful tool combines the best of two worlds: the dynamic Parabolic SAR (PSAR) and the robust 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA). By filtering PSAR signals through the long-term trend de
FREE
Golden Fractal Cross
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Golden Fractal Cross Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you wish you had a clear, reliable system to guide your decisions? Introducing the Golden Fractal Cross —a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to help you spot high-probability trading opportunities. This isn't just another average indicator; it's a complete strategy that combines the precision of fractal patterns with the dynamic power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). Th
FREE
Trend Hunter Ultimate
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Discover Your Edge with Trend Hunter Ultimate Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Trend Hunter Ultimate is the powerful MT4 indicator designed to cut through the market noise and give you clear, precise trading signals. Built on a proven strategy that combines multiple moving averages and the Stochastic oscillator, this tool is your key to identifying high-probability trend and reversal opportunities. Key Features & Benefits Pinpoint Accuracy: Our unique filtering system uses two EMAs
FREE
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Momentum Master
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Unlock your trading potential with Momentum Master , the smart indicator designed to help you navigate the markets with confidence. This powerful tool provides clear, actionable signals by combining the strengths of multiple proven indicators. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to precision trading. Momentum Master is more than just a signal provider; it's your personal market analyst. It uses a unique combination of Moving Averages (EMA 34 & 55) to identify the trend, MACD for trade confirmatio
FREE
Smart Signal Generator
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Unleash Smarter Trading with the Smart Signal Generator Tired of guesswork in your trading? The Smart Signal Generator is your new essential tool, designed to simplify your strategy and give you a powerful edge. This isn't just another indicator—it's a system built to provide you with high-probability entry signals, saving you time and boosting your confidence. Key Advantages & Features Intelligent Signal Generation : Our system goes beyond basic crossovers. It uses a built-in EMA filter to conf
FREE
Candle Sync Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Unlock Smarter Trades with Candle Sync Pro! Are you tired of conflicting signals across different timeframes? Do you wish you had a clearer view of the market's true direction? "Candle Sync Pro" is your essential tool for making more confident and informed trading decisions! This powerful indicator cuts through the noise, allowing you to see the bigger picture by visualizing higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart. No more switching back and forth, no more guesswork – just pure,
FREE
Signal Compass Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Find Your Trading Direction with Signal Compass Pro ! Tired of guessing your next move? Signal Compass Pro is your answer. This indicator isn't just a tool; it's your personal compass in the financial markets. By combining three powerful momentum indicators— CCI , WPR , and Force Index —we provide confirmed trading signals that are cleaner, more reliable, and less prone to "noise." Key Features & Advantages Confirmed Signals: No more guesswork. This indicator merges the power of three momentum i
FREE
Visual Trend Ribbon
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Transform Your Trading with the Visual Trend Ribbon Tired of missing the big moves? Do you struggle to identify the market's true direction? The Visual Trend Ribbon is your solution. This powerful indicator cuts through the market noise, giving you a clear, visual understanding of the trend so you can trade with confidence. Instead of a single, lagging line, the Visual Trend Ribbon uses a dynamic band of multiple moving averages to show you the market's true momentum. When the ribbon expands, t
FREE
Apex Trend Detector
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Apex Trend Detector! Are you tired of missing out on profitable trades? Do you struggle to find reliable entry and exit points in the volatile forex market? It's time to upgrade your trading arsenal with the Apex Trend Detector – the intelligent MT4 indicator designed to cut through market noise and pinpoint high-probability trading opportunities! The Apex Trend Detector isn't just another indicator; it's a sophisticated signal system that expertly fuses t
FREE
Precision Signals
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Stochastic with Trend Filter: Precision Signals This is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed for traders who want more reliable signals from the classic Stochastic oscillator. How It Works: This indicator improves on the standard Stochastic by adding a powerful trend filter. It uses an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to determine the overall direction of the market. The indicator will only generate a "buy" signal when both the Stochastic crossover is bullish and the price is above the
FREE
Ultimate Signal Generator
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Ultimate Signal Generator: Your Edge in the Market Are you tired of guessing your next move in the market? The Ultimate Signal Generator is here to change that. This powerful MQL4 indicator is designed to give you a clear trading advantage by providing reliable buy and sell signals. It's a smart, effective tool that helps you make confident decisions, so you can focus on your strategy, not on uncertainty. Key Advantages and Features Pinpoint Accuracy: Our indicator uses a unique blend of Bollin
FREE
Wave Rider
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
The Wave Rider Indicator: Your Key to Confident Trading Tired of trying to guess market movements? The Wave Rider indicator is your solution. It's an intelligent tool designed to help you spot profitable trends with ease and confidence. What makes it so powerful? See Trends Clearly : Wave Rider simplifies complex market data, so you can easily identify the direction of the trend and make smarter decisions. Get Timely Signals : It gives you clear buy and sell signals, helping you pinpoint the be
FREE
Precision Entry Master
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Precision Entry Master: Your Key to Confident Trading Tired of second-guessing your trades? The Precision Entry Master indicator is designed to help you find high-quality entry points with confidence. It combines two powerful market analyses to give you a clear signal, filtering out noise and false signals so you can focus on the best opportunities. Our unique system works by finding the perfect moment when market momentum is changing and the overall trend is in your favor. When these two condit
FREE
Master Trend Analyzer
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
The   Master Trend Analyzer   is a powerful and flexible MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator designed to help traders analyze trends across multiple timeframes simultaneously. By combining multiple Moving Averages (MAs) from different timeframes into one chart, this tool provides a clear and comprehensive view of market trends, making it easier to identify key support/resistance levels, confirm trends, and make informed trading decisions. Advantages of Multi-Timeframe MA Master Multi-Timeframe Analysis
FREE
Stochastic Market Master
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Master Your Market Entries and Exits! Are you tired of confusing, noisy indicators that give you false signals? The Stochastic Market Master is designed to cut through the noise and deliver crystal-clear trading opportunities directly to you. This powerful tool uses a unique double-smoothing process to provide more accurate buy and sell signals, helping you spot trend reversals with confidence and precision. With this indicator, you can stop staring at your screen all day. Our built-in alert and
FREE
WilliamsTrend Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Elevate Your Trading with WilliamsTrend Pro Ready to take your trading to the next level? WilliamsTrend Pro is the ultimate tool designed to help you spot high-probability trade setups with precision and confidence. By combining the power of the Williams %R oscillator with a 200-period EMA trend filter , this indicator helps you trade smarter, not harder. Stop second-guessing your entries and exits. WilliamsTrend Pro filters out the noise, ensuring you only get signals that are aligned with the
FREE
Beyond the Bands
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
The Ultimate Trading Companion: Beyond the Bands Tired of missing out on key market moves? Our indicator, Beyond the Bands , is the solution you've been waiting for. This powerful tool takes the classic Bollinger Bands strategy and supercharges it with an intelligent EMA filter, giving you more accurate and reliable signals than ever before. It's designed to help you find high-probability entry points and avoid false signals, so you can trade with confidence. What makes Beyond the Bands differen
FREE
Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection EA
Andri Maulana
Utilità
Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection EA This Expert Advisor (EA) is a trading tool for MetaTrader 4 that uses Fibonacci principles combined with risk management. It is designed to automate trade entries and exits based on dynamic Fibonacci levels while including built-in risk controls. Important Note: This EA requires the Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection indicator to function. Key Features Automated Trade Execution: The EA places and manages trades automatically at key Fibonacci retracement and extensi
FREE
Multi Time frame Support Resistance
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Multi-Timeframe Support & Resistance Indicator for MT4. Professional Tool for Technical Traders. Key Advantages Multi-Timeframe Analysis   - View critical levels from different timeframes simultaneously Real-Time Alerts   - Instant notifications when key levels change Customizable Display   - Adjust colors, line styles, and timeframes to match your strategy User-Friendly   - Easy setup with clear visual labels for all levels Core Features   Multi-Chart Integration : Track S/R from up to 4 t
Last High and Low
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Last High and Low Indicator Features Dynamic High/Low Lines : Automatically plots horizontal lines showing the highest high and lowest low over a selected number of past bars. Customizable Lookback Period : Adjust how many bars the indicator analyzes to find highs/lows. Visual Customization : Choose line colors (red for high, blue for low). Adjust line style (dashed, solid, etc.) and thickness. Price Labels : Displays the exact price and bar count for clarity (e.g., "High (10 bars): 1.1200").
Scalp Master Pro
Andri Maulana
Utilità
Scalp Master Pro.  Scalp Master Pro   is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to scalp the markets with precision and confidence. Built with advanced ATR-based strategies, this EA dynamically adjusts to market conditions, ensuring optimal managing risk effectively. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA simplifies managing trades and incorporating smart spread adjustments for better execution. Advantages of Scalp Master Pro: Risk Management : Inco
Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Dynamic Color Fibonacci Indicator This tool is designed to automate the process of drawing and updating Fibonacci levels on your chart. It automatically adjusts to market trends, providing clear visual cues and alerts to help you analyze price movements. Key Features Adaptive Colors: The Fibonacci lines automatically change color to reflect the current trend. They appear blue during uptrends and red during downtrends, giving you an immediate visual sense of the market direction without manual a
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione