Trader Dashboard EA

FREE TRADER DASHBOARD EA (MT5)

A powerful on-chart dashboard for MetaTrader 5 that allows traders to open and manage trades instantly with one click.

This EA is released 100% FREE as a loving gift for the trading community.
Designed for traders who want fast execution, clear trade management, and reduced manual mistakes.

Key Features

1-Click Trading Panel

Trade directly from the chart using large, easy buttons:

  • BUY / SELL

  • BUY LIMIT / SELL LIMIT

  • BUY STOP / SELL STOP

Perfect for fast entries without opening the standard MT5 order window.

Smart Risk & Auto Lot Calculation

  • Set your Risk %

  • The EA automatically calculates the lot size based on:

    • Account Balance / Free Margin

    • SL points

    • Broker Min/Max lot rules

This helps you trade consistently and safely.

SL/TP Control & Mass Update

Set SL/TP before opening orders:

  • SL Point

  • TP Point

And update all open positions easily:

  • Update SL / TP by Points

  • Or update by Price level

This is extremely useful when you want to protect profit or reduce risk in seconds.

Quick Close Functions

Emergency trade management buttons:

  • Close ALL

  • Close only BUY

  • Close only SELL

  • Close only PROFIT trades

  • Close only LOSS trades

Fast, safe, and efficient.

Profit Summary Dashboard

The Summary tab displays your trading performance:

  • Today P/L

  • Week P/L

  • Month P/L
    Including number of deals and profit percentage.

Positions & Pending Orders List (On Chart)

A clean panel lists:

  • Open positions (entry price, lot, SL/TP, profit)

  • Pending orders (Limit/Stop)

Each item includes an X button for:

  • Closing a position instantly

  • Deleting a pending order instantly

Built-in Visual Trading Tools (Optional Extras)

This EA also includes useful chart tools to support decision-making:

  • Grid price levels

  • Order Block scan & drawing (multi-timeframe)

  • TP/SL lines

  • Candle countdown timer

Safety Features

  • ON/OFF Trade button (AllowTrade toggle)

  • If Algo Trading is disabled, the EA shows a clear warning message

  • Helps prevent accidental trades

 Notes

  • Works best on MT5 Hedge accounts

  • On Netting accounts, some hedge functions are limited (EA handles this mode separately)

  • Please enable Algo Trading for full functionality

100% FREE

This dashboard EA is shared completely FREE for traders who want:

  • faster execution
  • easier trade management
  • cleaner chart monitoring
  • safer manual trading

Enjoy it, and feel free to share feedback!


Altri dall’autore
Gold 1 Minute Grid
Nguyen Chung
5 (11)
Experts
GOLD 1 MINUTE GRID EA è un sistema di trading automatizzato progettato specificamente per i metalli preziosi, con un focus principale su GOLD . L’Expert Advisor opera sul timeframe M1 e combina il Grid Trading con un filtro di trend EMA multi-timeframe, una gestione dinamica del capitale basata sul saldo del conto e un sistema di protezione tramite hedge a più livelli. SEGNALE LIVE (LIVE SIGNAL) Per conto Micro: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346883 Per conto Standard: https://www.mql5.com/en/
Gold 1 Minute
Nguyen Chung
4.78 (23)
Experts
GOLD 1 MINUTE – Precision Scalper for XAUUSD Trade gold like a pro — fast, accurate, and consistent on the 1-minute chart. I. Overview EA Gold 1 Minute is a fully automated trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) using pure Price Action logic. Version 10.0 is the final stable release, highly optimized for real market conditions and structured for long-term consistency. This EA includes 3 Price Action models, a trend filter, and flexible risk management. The EA is built to trade cle
FREE
Gold EMA Cross
Nguyen Chung
Experts
Gold EMA Cross Gold EMA Cross is a trend-following Expert Advisor specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and optimized for the M1 timeframe . The EA combines precise EMA crossover entries with a higher-timeframe trend filter (D1) , supported by a dynamic risk management system and strict trade control logic. This EA does not use grid, martingale, hedging, or recovery systems. Its core philosophy is high-probability entries, controlled risk, and sustainable long-term performance . Notice After
