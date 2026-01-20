Gold VIP EA
- Nguyen Chung
- Versione: 1.4
- Aggiornato: 21 gennaio 2026
- Attivazioni: 10
GOLD VIP EA – Professional Trend Trading System for XAUUSD (M15)
- Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2354732
GOLD VIP EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor specially designed and optimized exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD).
It trades on the M15 timeframe using a strict trend-following strategy combined with smart money management and drawdown protection.
Just attach the EA to the XAUUSD M15 chart and let the system manage everything automatically.
Strategy Overview
GOLD VIP EA trades BUY positions only, following the dominant long-term trend to reduce risk and avoid counter-trend trading.
The system uses:
-
EMA 200 Trend Filter on H1, H4, and D1
-
Price Action confirmation with a specific candlestick pattern
-
Daily EMA200-based dynamic Stop Loss
-
Profit target calculated in USD, not pips
Trades are opened only when all conditions are aligned, ensuring high-quality entries.
Key Features
- Optimized for GOLD (XAUUSD) only
- M15 timeframe – stable and efficient execution
- Multi-timeframe EMA200 trend confirmation (H1, H4, D1)
- Smart lot calculation based on account balance
- Automatic USD-based Take Profit
- Dynamic Stop Loss using Daily EMA200
- Built-in Drawdown Protection (auto stop trading when DD exceeds limit)
- No overtrading – strict entry conditions
- Fully automatic – no manual intervention required
Smart Money Management
-
Lot size increases automatically based on account balance
-
Every $10,000 balance = minimum lot step increase
-
Trades are automatically stopped when drawdown reaches the predefined limit
-
Protects capital during abnormal market conditions
-
Set Stop Loss (SL) to 1/3 of the target profit when the profit reaches 2/3 of the target.
Drawdown Protection
The EA continuously monitors account equity:
-
If drawdown exceeds the defined percentage, the EA stops opening new trades
-
Helps protect your account from aggressive market moves
Recommended Account Conditions
Important – Please read carefully
Minimum balance requirements:
-
Standard account: $10,000+
-
Cent account: $100+ (10,000 cents)
-
Micro account (contract size = 1): $500+
Prioritize choosing account types that have no swap fees or commission fees.
Broker must offer XAUUSD with stable spreads and execution.
Trading Conditions
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: M15
-
Account type: Hedging preferred
-
VPS recommended for best performance
Risk Notice
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.
Support & Contact
If you have any questions or need setup guidance,
please contact the developer before using the EA.
Happy trading and trade safely!
Having used the Gold GRID EA and been very impressed, today is an exciting day as I get to use the Gold VIP EA M15. This developer's EA (Expert Advisor) demonstrates responsible risk management, allowing users with limited capital to use it with peace of mind. This EA is continuously updated and fixed, addressing issues promptly in all market conditions. Furthermore, it provides messaging alerts to reduce the risk of automated trading, protect capital, and generate stable and rapid profits for all investors.