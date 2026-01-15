FREE TRADER DASHBOARD EA (MT5)

A powerful on-chart dashboard for MetaTrader 5 that allows traders to open and manage trades instantly with one click.

This EA is released 100% FREE as a loving gift for the trading community.

Designed for traders who want fast execution, clear trade management, and reduced manual mistakes.

Key Features

1-Click Trading Panel

Trade directly from the chart using large, easy buttons:

BUY / SELL

BUY LIMIT / SELL LIMIT

BUY STOP / SELL STOP

Perfect for fast entries without opening the standard MT5 order window.

Smart Risk & Auto Lot Calculation

Set your Risk %

The EA automatically calculates the lot size based on: Account Balance / Free Margin SL points Broker Min/Max lot rules



This helps you trade consistently and safely.

SL/TP Control & Mass Update

Set SL/TP before opening orders:

SL Point

TP Point

And update all open positions easily:

Update SL / TP by Points

Or update by Price level

This is extremely useful when you want to protect profit or reduce risk in seconds.

Quick Close Functions

Emergency trade management buttons:

Close ALL

Close only BUY

Close only SELL

Close only PROFIT trades

Close only LOSS trades

Fast, safe, and efficient.

Profit Summary Dashboard

The Summary tab displays your trading performance:

Today P/L

Week P/L

Month P/L

Including number of deals and profit percentage.

Positions & Pending Orders List (On Chart)

A clean panel lists:

Open positions (entry price, lot, SL/TP, profit)

Pending orders (Limit/Stop)

Each item includes an X button for:

Closing a position instantly

Deleting a pending order instantly

Built-in Visual Trading Tools (Optional Extras)

This EA also includes useful chart tools to support decision-making:

Grid price levels

Order Block scan & drawing (multi-timeframe)

TP/SL lines

Candle countdown timer

Safety Features

ON/OFF Trade button (AllowTrade toggle)

If Algo Trading is disabled , the EA shows a clear warning message

Helps prevent accidental trades

Notes

Works best on MT5 Hedge accounts

On Netting accounts , some hedge functions are limited (EA handles this mode separately)

Please enable Algo Trading for full functionality

100% FREE

This dashboard EA is shared completely FREE for traders who want:



faster execution

easier trade management

cleaner chart monitoring

safer manual trading

Enjoy it, and feel free to share feedback!