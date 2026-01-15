Trader Dashboard EA

FREE TRADER DASHBOARD EA (MT5)

A powerful on-chart dashboard for MetaTrader 5 that allows traders to open and manage trades instantly with one click.

This EA is released 100% FREE as a loving gift for the trading community.
Designed for traders who want fast execution, clear trade management, and reduced manual mistakes.

Key Features

1-Click Trading Panel

Trade directly from the chart using large, easy buttons:

  • BUY / SELL

  • BUY LIMIT / SELL LIMIT

  • BUY STOP / SELL STOP

Perfect for fast entries without opening the standard MT5 order window.

Smart Risk & Auto Lot Calculation

  • Set your Risk %

  • The EA automatically calculates the lot size based on:

    • Account Balance / Free Margin

    • SL points

    • Broker Min/Max lot rules

This helps you trade consistently and safely.

SL/TP Control & Mass Update

Set SL/TP before opening orders:

  • SL Point

  • TP Point

And update all open positions easily:

  • Update SL / TP by Points

  • Or update by Price level

This is extremely useful when you want to protect profit or reduce risk in seconds.

Quick Close Functions

Emergency trade management buttons:

  • Close ALL

  • Close only BUY

  • Close only SELL

  • Close only PROFIT trades

  • Close only LOSS trades

Fast, safe, and efficient.

Profit Summary Dashboard

The Summary tab displays your trading performance:

  • Today P/L

  • Week P/L

  • Month P/L
    Including number of deals and profit percentage.

Positions & Pending Orders List (On Chart)

A clean panel lists:

  • Open positions (entry price, lot, SL/TP, profit)

  • Pending orders (Limit/Stop)

Each item includes an X button for:

  • Closing a position instantly

  • Deleting a pending order instantly

Built-in Visual Trading Tools (Optional Extras)

This EA also includes useful chart tools to support decision-making:

  • Grid price levels

  • Order Block scan & drawing (multi-timeframe)

  • TP/SL lines

  • Candle countdown timer

Safety Features

  • ON/OFF Trade button (AllowTrade toggle)

  • If Algo Trading is disabled, the EA shows a clear warning message

  • Helps prevent accidental trades

 Notes

  • Works best on MT5 Hedge accounts

  • On Netting accounts, some hedge functions are limited (EA handles this mode separately)

  • Please enable Algo Trading for full functionality

100% FREE

This dashboard EA is shared completely FREE for traders who want:

  • faster execution
  • easier trade management
  • cleaner chart monitoring
  • safer manual trading

Enjoy it, and feel free to share feedback!


