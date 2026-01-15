Trader Dashboard EA
- Experts
- Nguyen Chung
- Version: 1.0
FREE TRADER DASHBOARD EA (MT5)
A powerful on-chart dashboard for MetaTrader 5 that allows traders to open and manage trades instantly with one click.
This EA is released 100% FREE as a loving gift for the trading community.
Designed for traders who want fast execution, clear trade management, and reduced manual mistakes.
Key Features
1-Click Trading Panel
Trade directly from the chart using large, easy buttons:
-
BUY / SELL
-
BUY LIMIT / SELL LIMIT
-
BUY STOP / SELL STOP
Perfect for fast entries without opening the standard MT5 order window.
Smart Risk & Auto Lot Calculation
-
Set your Risk %
-
The EA automatically calculates the lot size based on:
-
Account Balance / Free Margin
-
SL points
-
Broker Min/Max lot rules
-
This helps you trade consistently and safely.
SL/TP Control & Mass Update
Set SL/TP before opening orders:
-
SL Point
-
TP Point
And update all open positions easily:
-
Update SL / TP by Points
-
Or update by Price level
This is extremely useful when you want to protect profit or reduce risk in seconds.
Quick Close Functions
Emergency trade management buttons:
-
Close ALL
-
Close only BUY
-
Close only SELL
-
Close only PROFIT trades
-
Close only LOSS trades
Fast, safe, and efficient.
Profit Summary Dashboard
The Summary tab displays your trading performance:
-
Today P/L
-
Week P/L
-
Month P/L
Including number of deals and profit percentage.
Positions & Pending Orders List (On Chart)
A clean panel lists:
-
Open positions (entry price, lot, SL/TP, profit)
-
Pending orders (Limit/Stop)
Each item includes an X button for:
-
Closing a position instantly
-
Deleting a pending order instantly
Built-in Visual Trading Tools (Optional Extras)
This EA also includes useful chart tools to support decision-making:
-
Grid price levels
-
Order Block scan & drawing (multi-timeframe)
-
TP/SL lines
-
Candle countdown timer
Safety Features
-
ON/OFF Trade button (AllowTrade toggle)
-
If Algo Trading is disabled, the EA shows a clear warning message
-
Helps prevent accidental trades
Notes
-
Works best on MT5 Hedge accounts
-
On Netting accounts, some hedge functions are limited (EA handles this mode separately)
-
Please enable Algo Trading for full functionality
100% FREE
This dashboard EA is shared completely FREE for traders who want:
- faster execution
- easier trade management
- cleaner chart monitoring
- safer manual trading
Enjoy it, and feel free to share feedback!