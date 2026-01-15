Trader Dashboard EA

FREE TRADER DASHBOARD EA (MT5)

A powerful on-chart dashboard for MetaTrader 5 that allows traders to open and manage trades instantly with one click.

This EA is released 100% FREE as a loving gift for the trading community.
Designed for traders who want fast execution, clear trade management, and reduced manual mistakes.

Key Features

1-Click Trading Panel

Trade directly from the chart using large, easy buttons:

  • BUY / SELL

  • BUY LIMIT / SELL LIMIT

  • BUY STOP / SELL STOP

Perfect for fast entries without opening the standard MT5 order window.

Smart Risk & Auto Lot Calculation

  • Set your Risk %

  • The EA automatically calculates the lot size based on:

    • Account Balance / Free Margin

    • SL points

    • Broker Min/Max lot rules

This helps you trade consistently and safely.

SL/TP Control & Mass Update

Set SL/TP before opening orders:

  • SL Point

  • TP Point

And update all open positions easily:

  • Update SL / TP by Points

  • Or update by Price level

This is extremely useful when you want to protect profit or reduce risk in seconds.

Quick Close Functions

Emergency trade management buttons:

  • Close ALL

  • Close only BUY

  • Close only SELL

  • Close only PROFIT trades

  • Close only LOSS trades

Fast, safe, and efficient.

Profit Summary Dashboard

The Summary tab displays your trading performance:

  • Today P/L

  • Week P/L

  • Month P/L
    Including number of deals and profit percentage.

Positions & Pending Orders List (On Chart)

A clean panel lists:

  • Open positions (entry price, lot, SL/TP, profit)

  • Pending orders (Limit/Stop)

Each item includes an X button for:

  • Closing a position instantly

  • Deleting a pending order instantly

Built-in Visual Trading Tools (Optional Extras)

This EA also includes useful chart tools to support decision-making:

  • Grid price levels

  • Order Block scan & drawing (multi-timeframe)

  • TP/SL lines

  • Candle countdown timer

Safety Features

  • ON/OFF Trade button (AllowTrade toggle)

  • If Algo Trading is disabled, the EA shows a clear warning message

  • Helps prevent accidental trades

 Notes

  • Works best on MT5 Hedge accounts

  • On Netting accounts, some hedge functions are limited (EA handles this mode separately)

  • Please enable Algo Trading for full functionality

100% FREE

This dashboard EA is shared completely FREE for traders who want:

  • faster execution
  • easier trade management
  • cleaner chart monitoring
  • safer manual trading

Enjoy it, and feel free to share feedback!


Produits recommandés
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.31 (51)
Experts
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA Step into the fast lane of forex trading with Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA , a powerhouse expert advisor crafted for MetaTrader 5 that turns market volatility into your playground. This isn’t your average EA—it’s a precision scalping machine driven by a dynamic grid trading strategy, blending razor-sharp Moving Average (MA) crossover signals with a robust set of customizable features. Whether you’re a scalper hunting quick pips or a strategist riding market waves, this EA deli
FREE
Exclusive Maximus MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Maximus MT5 — Système de Trading Automatisé Exclusive Maximus MT5 est un Expert Advisor pour MetaTrader 5, basé sur des algorithmes d’analyse de marché et des stratégies de gestion des risques. L’EA fonctionne entièrement de manière automatique et nécessite une intervention minimale du trader. Attention ! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l’achat afin de recevoir les instructions de configuration ! IMPORTANT : Tous les exemples, captures d’écran et tests sont fournis uniquement à titre
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4 (9)
Experts
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (4)
Experts
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Experts
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Lite Hamster scalping MT5
Himma Youssef
Experts
Lite Hamster Scalping   (Very Fast EA no Graphics) The Lite Hamster Scalper  is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Please to check The version 1.4 of Hamster Pro :  Hamster_PRO_MT4     &&   Hamster_PRO_MT5 Recommendations :  Lot : 0.01. Balance  : 100 USD. Pair : EURUSD. TimeFrame : 5Min. Spread : 30. Broker : Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Period Indicator1  - period of the firs
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
Neuro Edge
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
5 (3)
Experts
Please give review to support development of this Expert Advisor NeuroEdge EA is an advanced trend-following scalper designed to adapt dynamically to market behavior. Built with precision algorithms and smart averaging logic, it maintains minimal drawdown while capturing high-probability setups in trending conditions. NeuroEdge continuously analyzes market flow to ensure optimal entries and exits — giving traders the edge they need in volatile markets. ️ Core Features: Adaptive Trend Detection
FREE
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
Experts
NeoPips Engine EA – La révolution ultime du trading est arrivée ! « Le véritable pouvoir du trading réside dans la capacité à voir ce que les autres ne voient pas. NeoPips Engine ne suit pas le marché, il le maîtrise.» À propos de NeoPips Engine EA : Votre allié pour un trading intelligent NeoPips Engine EA n'est pas un robot de trading ordinaire. C'est un expert advisor multidimensionnel, optimisé par l'IA, conçu pour les traders exigeant précision, adaptabilité et performance à long
Killzone Liquidity Sweep EV
Enrique Valeros Muriana
5 (3)
Experts
Killzone Liquidity Sweep EA Pro by EV Trading Labs This Expert Advisor is based on institutional concepts (Smart Money / ICT methodology) and focuses on identifying and executing high-probability setups during the London and New York killzones. The system combines directional bias, liquidity sweep confirmation, and precision stop entries aligned with institutional trading logic. The algorithm operates on the M15 timeframe and trades only when the market shows a clean directional structure con
FREE
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
Manual Trade Manager Ict
Van Trung Pham
Experts
Manual Trade Manager for XAUUSD (v1 – Always BreakEven) – FREE Take your manual gold trading to the next level with this lightweight yet powerful trade management tool. This Expert Advisor does not open trades in live trading — it is specifically designed to manage manually placed orders on XAUUSD , helping you automate risk control through smart break-even and trailing stop logic. Key Features: Break-even Stop Loss : Automatically adjusts SL to break even when a specified profit level is reache
FREE
Manual Assistant Pro
Kmwgdhanushkabandara Senevirathna
Experts
MT5 Smart Dashboard   is the ultimate tool for manual traders who want speed and automatic risk management. It transforms your chart into a professional trading station with a clean dark theme. Key Features: Fast Execution Panel: Open   Buy   and   Sell   trades instantly. Place   Pending Orders   (Limit & Stop) with one click. Adjust   Lot Size   and   Price   easily via buttons (+/-). ️ Automatic Risk Management: Auto Break-Even (BE):   Moves your Stop Loss to the entry price automatically
FREE
News Scalper EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
News Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor for trading EURUSD - GBPUSD - XAUUSD pairs, positioning your positions during the news. Developed by an experienced trader with over 17 years of trading experience. News Scalper EA uses a news calendar from MQL5 and trades according to them. With sophisticated strategy and risk management, the EA protects your positions from larger losses! News Scalper EA lets you close the SL after the set time (1 minute, planned) when the position is in minus, which proves
FREE
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
SR Breakout Scalper
Mehmet Akif Kurt
Experts
Description de SR Breakout Scalper SR Breakout Scalper : Capturez le marché avec des cassures confirmées par le volume Vous cherchez des points d'entrée clairs et à forte probabilité, sans le bruit du marché ? SR Breakout Scalper est un Expert Advisor de nouvelle génération qui automatise entièrement une stratégie éprouvée utilisée par les traders professionnels : les cassures de support et de résistance confirmées par le volume. Au lieu de se concentrer uniquement sur l'action des prix, cet EA
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.46 (13)
Experts
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Experts
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
Binary Profit Gainer
Myo Min Aung
5 (2)
Indicateurs
This indicator is especially for the binary trading. Time frame is 1 minutes and exp time 5 or 3 minutes only. You must be use martingale 3 step. So you must put lots size is 10 % at most. You should use Mt2 trading platform to connect with my indicator to get more signal without human working. This indicator wining rate is over 80% but you may get 100% of profit by using martingale 3 step. You should use MT2 Trading Platform to connect meta trader platform and binary platform . You can get mt2
FREE
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
Experts
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
Bybit BTC Scalper
STANTON ROUX
4 (8)
Experts
BTC Scalper - Automated RSI Breakout Strategy for BTCUSD Unlock the power of automated trading with BTC Scalper! This expert advisor is a fully autonomous trading strategy, designed to capitalize on fast-moving BTCUSD markets. It leverages a potent combination of RSI Breakouts and two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to find high-probability trade entries, ensuring optimal confluence for success. Key Features: Fully Automated Trading : Set it, forget it, and let BTC Scalper handle your trades 2
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Voici NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker pour MT5 : Ne manquez plus jamais le réglage du StopLoss et du TakeProfit avec notre NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, un assistant indispensable pour les traders qui naviguent sur le marché du Nasdaq 100 sur MetaTrader 5. Cet outil est conçu pour ceux qui recherchent une solution transparente pour automatiser la gestion des niveaux de StopLoss et TakeProfit. Caractéristiques principales : Automatisation sans effort : Surveille automatiquement les transactions sur
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicateurs
Description générale Cet indicateur est une version améliorée du Canal Donchian classique, enrichie de fonctionnalités pratiques pour le trading réel. En plus des trois lignes standard (supérieure, inférieure et ligne médiane), le système détecte les cassures et les affiche visuellement avec des flèches sur le graphique, en montrant uniquement la ligne opposée à la direction actuelle de la tendance pour une lecture plus claire. L’indicateur comprend : Signaux visuels : flèches colorées lors des
FREE
Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid
Roelof Roy Methorst
Experts
30-DAY FULLY FUNCTIONAL TRIAL – EXPERIENCE THE POWER OF BITBOT V6 ULTIMATE GRID & NEURAL MODEL BRAIN! Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid is the most advanced and flexible grid trading system for MetaTrader 5, now enhanced with our AI-driven Neural Model Brain for truly adaptive and intelligent trading decisions. Whether you’re a professional algorithmic trader or an ambitious newcomer, Bitbot V6 gives you the performance, safety and transparency you need to scale your results to the next level. Key Featur
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (396)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis   Quantum Queen   , le joyau de la couronne de l'écosystème Quantum et le conseiller expert le mieux noté et le plus vendu de l'histoire de MQL5. Avec plus de 20 mois d'expérience en trading réel, j'ai acquis le titre incontesté de Reine de la paire XAUUSD. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Ma mission ? Fournir des résultats de trading constants, précis et intelligents – encore et encore. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the inst
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : MT4 par défaut (Plus de 7 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Plus de 5 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera v
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.76 (55)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Système Multi-Devises IA de Nouvelle Génération Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |   [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! Après l'achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installation et les instructions de configuration: Ressource Description Comprendre la Fréquence de Trading d'AOT Pourquoi le bot ne trade pas tous les jours Comment Configurer le Bot AOT Guide d'installation étape par étape Set files AOT MT5 est un Expert Adv
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.29 (17)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Système de Trading Autonome doté d’un Noyau d’Analyse Quantique SIGNAL RÉEL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543   Aujourd’hui, de nombreux traders manipulent leurs résultats en faisant tourner leurs Expert Advisors sur des comptes cent ou avec des soldes très faibles , ce qui montre en réalité qu’ils ne font pas confiance à leurs propres systèmes . Ce signal, au contraire, fonctionne sur un vrai compte réel de 20 000 USD . Il reflète un engagement réel en capital et offre u
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Version MT4 :   CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec pr
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (14)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : Paramètres par défaut : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 :  Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités.  Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera vendu en quantités limitées afin de garantir les droits de tous les clients ayant déjà acheté l'appareil. AI Gold Trading expl
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.67 (21)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Télécharger le manuel d'utilisation (anglais) Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de d
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.68 (28)
Experts
Note importante : Pour garantir une transparence totale, je fournis un accès au compte d'investisseur réel lié à cet EA, vous permettant de surveiller ses performances en direct sans manipulation. En seulement 5 jours, l'intégralité du capital initial a été entièrement retiré, et depuis lors, l'EA négocie exclusivement avec des fonds de profit, sans aucune exposition au solde d'origine. Le prix actuel de 199 $ est une offre de lancement limitée, et il sera augmenté après la vente de 10 copies o
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.78 (32)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Système de Trading Hybride à Adaptation Neuronale Remise à durée limitée. Il ne reste plus que 7 places sur 20 — presque épuisé. Le prix passera bientôt à 999 $ . Démonstration de fonctionnement Performance en compte réel Offre à durée limitée. Il ne reste plus que 5 places sur 20 — presque épuisé. La mise à jour majeure est terminée. Le prix passera bientôt à 599 USD , et le prix final sera de 1500  USD . Après l’achat, merci de nous envoyer un message privé afin de recevoir les
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan  gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Experts
Aperçu Golden Hen EA est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le XAUUSD (Or). Il fonctionne en combinant neuf stratégies de trading indépendantes, chacune déclenchée par des conditions de marché et des unités de temps spécifiques (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). L'EA est conçu pour gérer ses entrées et ses filtres automatiquement. La logique de base de l'EA se concentre sur l'identification de signaux précis. Golden Hen EA n'utilise pas de techniques de grille (grid), de martingale ou de
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.5 (8)
Experts
Signal en direct (compte réel) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Cet EA utilise la même logique et les mêmes règles d’exécution que le signal de trading réel vérifié affiché sur MQL5. Lorsqu’il est utilisé avec les paramètres recommandés et optimisés , ainsi qu’avec un courtier ECN / RAW spread de bonne réputation , le comportement en trading réel devrait refléter la performance et la structure du signal en direct. Veuillez noter que les résultats ind
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD (Or / Dollar américain) Période (unité de temps) H1-M15 (au choix) Prise en charge des trades uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec tous les brokers OUI (prise en charge des cotations à 2 ou 3 décimales, de toute devise de compte, symbole ou fuseau horaire GMT) Fonctionne sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’apprentissage automatique, abonnez-vous à la chaîne : S’abonner ! Caractéristiques principales du pr
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (5)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — « Maîtrisez la tempête — contrôlez le Vortex » Vortex Turbo représente la prochaine étape de l'évolution du trading intelligent : une solution unique qui fusionne une architecture d'IA de pointe, une logique de marché adaptative et un contrôle précis des risques. Reposant sur des principes algorithmiques éprouvés, elle intègre de multiples stratégies au sein d'un écosystème unifié à haute vitesse, alimenté par une intelligence prédictive d'un niveau inédit. Conçue comme une solu
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.78 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (5)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
4.17 (6)
Experts
Cheat Engine est un système de scalping sur l’or de gamme intermédiaire capable de prendre des décisions basées sur le sentiment global du forex via une API web. Signal en direct Cheat Engine bientôt disponible ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix à durée limitée 199  USD Trading à entrée unique uniquement. Aucun grid ni martingale, jamais. Sorties par stop suiveur intelligent qui s’adaptent à la volatilité quotidienne Le sentiment global du forex est une mesure des positions de centaines de mi
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un conseiller de trading professionnel pour trader n'importe quel actif sans martingale ni grilles de l'auteur avec plus de 25 ans d'expérience. La plupart des conseillers top fonctionnent avec l'or en hausse. Ils paraissent brillants dans les tests... tant que l'or monte. Mais que se passe-t-il quand la tendance s'épuise ? Qui protège votre dépôt ? HTTP EA ne croit pas à une croissance éternelle — il s'adapte au marché changeant et est conçu pour diversifier largeme
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Experts
P rix spécial de  $109  (prix régulier: $365) . Guide de configuration et d'utilisation :  ABS Channel . Surveillance en temps réel:   ABS Signal .  Fichier de configuration du signal en direct Fichier de configuration de base Qu'est-ce qu'ABS EA? ABS EA est un robot de trading professionnel développé spécifiquement pour XAUUSD (Or) sur la période H1. Il est basé sur un système Martingale avec des contrôles de risque intégrés . Conçu pour les traders débutants et expérimentés, ABS EA est
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Croissance à long terme. Cohérence. Résilience. Pivot Killer EA n’est pas un système de gains rapides — c’est un algorithme de trading professionnel conçu pour faire croître votre compte de manière durable sur le long terme . Conçu exclusivement pour XAUUSD (OR) , Pivot Killer est le fruit de plusieurs années de recherche, de tests et de développement discipliné. Il repose sur une philosophie simple : la cohérence surpasse la chance . Ce système a été soumis à des tests rigoureux sur différents
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Prop Firm Prêt ! Non conçu pour le retournement de comptes à court terme ou les profits rapides. Pas de martingale / Pas de grille / Pas d'IA Conçu pour les traders privilégiant la régularité à long terme Résultats en direct :   Signal en direct   |   Portefeuille principal   |   Résultats FTMO     |    Communauté publique PRIX DE LANCEMENT : 189 $, prochain prix : 289 $ (Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires) Qu'est-ce que Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas est un système de trading automatisé professionnel pou
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (7)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (31)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Plus de l'auteur
Gold 1 Minute Grid
Nguyen Chung
5 (11)
Experts
GOLD 1 MINUTE GRID EA est un système de trading automatisé spécialement conçu pour les métaux précieux, avec un focus principal sur GOLD . L’Expert Advisor fonctionne sur le timeframe M1 et combine le Grid Trading avec un filtre de tendance EMA multi-timeframes, une gestion dynamique du capital basée sur le solde du compte, ainsi qu’un système de protection par couverture (hedge) à plusieurs niveaux. SIGNAL EN DIRECT (LIVE SIGNAL) Pour compte Micro : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346883 Pour
Gold 1 Minute
Nguyen Chung
4.78 (23)
Experts
GOLD 1 MINUTE – Precision Scalper for XAUUSD Trade gold like a pro — fast, accurate, and consistent on the 1-minute chart. I. Overview EA Gold 1 Minute is a fully automated trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) using pure Price Action logic. Version 10.0 is the final stable release, highly optimized for real market conditions and structured for long-term consistency. This EA includes 3 Price Action models, a trend filter, and flexible risk management. The EA is built to trade cle
FREE
Gold EMA Cross
Nguyen Chung
Experts
Gold EMA Cross Gold EMA Cross is a trend-following Expert Advisor specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and optimized for the M1 timeframe . The EA combines precise EMA crossover entries with a higher-timeframe trend filter (D1) , supported by a dynamic risk management system and strict trade control logic. This EA does not use grid, martingale, hedging, or recovery systems. Its core philosophy is high-probability entries, controlled risk, and sustainable long-term performance . Notice After
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis