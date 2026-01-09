Discipline Trading Behavioral Risk Manager
- Utilità
- Braulio Dariel Perez Escobar
- Versione: 2.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Discipline Trading is a professional behavioral risk management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders eliminate overtrading, emotional decisions, and rule violations.
This EA does not generate trading signals and does not promise profits.
Its sole purpose is to enforce discipline by applying predefined trading rules automatically.
🔒 Key Features
-
Daily Trade Limit
Automatically blocks new trades once the daily trade limit is reached.
-
Discipline Score System
Tracks trader behavior and penalizes rule violations to promote consistency.
-
Cooldown After Loss
Activates a psychological cooldown period after losing trades, with a real-time countdown.
-
Minimum Time Between Trades
Prevents impulsive and revenge trading by enforcing a time gap between positions.
-
Session-Based Trading Control
Allows trading only during selected sessions (London, New York, Asia).
-
Real-Time On-Chart Dashboard
Displays all critical information directly on the chart:
-
Trading status (ACTIVE / LOCKED)
-
Reason for lock
-
Trades taken today
-
Daily PnL
-
Discipline score
-
Cooldown countdown
-
Time between trades
-
Spread control
-
Active and enabled sessions
-
-
Alert Notifications
Clear alerts when rules are violated or trading is blocked.
🎯 Who Is This EA For?
-
Discretionary traders
-
Prop firm traders
-
Traders struggling with overtrading
-
Traders who want strict rule enforcement
-
Traders focused on consistency and psychology
⚠️ Important Notice
-
Discipline Trading does not open trades automatically.
-
It does not guarantee profits.
-
Trading results depend entirely on the trader.
-
The EA works on Demo and Real accounts.
-
Compatible with Forex, Indices, and Metals.
🖥️ Platform Requirements
-
MetaTrader 5
-
AutoTrading enabled
-
Windows PC or VPS
✅ Summary
Discipline Trading is not a trading strategy.
It is a discipline enforcement system designed to protect traders from their own mistakes.
If discipline is your edge, this tool helps you protect it.