Discipline Trading Behavioral Risk Manager

Discipline Trading is a professional behavioral risk management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders eliminate overtrading, emotional decisions, and rule violations.

This EA does not generate trading signals and does not promise profits.

Its sole purpose is to enforce discipline by applying predefined trading rules automatically.

🔒 Key Features

Daily Trade Limit

Automatically blocks new trades once the daily trade limit is reached.

Discipline Score System

Tracks trader behavior and penalizes rule violations to promote consistency.

Cooldown After Loss

Activates a psychological cooldown period after losing trades, with a real-time countdown.

Minimum Time Between Trades

Prevents impulsive and revenge trading by enforcing a time gap between positions.

Session-Based Trading Control

Allows trading only during selected sessions (London, New York, Asia).

Real-Time On-Chart Dashboard

Displays all critical information directly on the chart: Trading status (ACTIVE / LOCKED) Reason for lock Trades taken today Daily PnL Discipline score Cooldown countdown Time between trades Spread control Active and enabled sessions

Alert Notifications

Clear alerts when rules are violated or trading is blocked.

🎯 Who Is This EA For?

Discretionary traders

Prop firm traders

Traders struggling with overtrading

Traders who want strict rule enforcement

Traders focused on consistency and psychology

⚠️ Important Notice

Discipline Trading does not open trades automatically.

It does not guarantee profits.

Trading results depend entirely on the trader.

The EA works on Demo and Real accounts .

Compatible with Forex, Indices, and Metals.

🖥️ Platform Requirements

MetaTrader 5

AutoTrading enabled

Windows PC or VPS

✅ Summary

Discipline Trading is not a trading strategy.

It is a discipline enforcement system designed to protect traders from their own mistakes.

If discipline is your edge, this tool helps you protect it.