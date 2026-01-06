Mini Trader Nestor Glob

Mini Trader Nestor Glob – Manual Trading Panel for MT5

Mini Trader Nestor Glob is a professional manual trading tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to speed up and simplify trade execution and position management, especially for Gold (XAUUSD) trading.

This product is not an automated trading robot.
All trades are executed only through user interaction using on-chart buttons.

Main Features

  • Manual trading panel with BUY / SELL / CLOSE buttons

  • Automatic opening of three positions with:

    • One shared Stop Loss

    • Three different Take Profit levels

  • Built-in Break Even management

  • Fully configurable parameters:

    • Lot size

    • Stop Loss

    • Take Profit levels

  • Suitable for scalping and intraday trading

  • Reduces execution time and manual errors

How It Works

  1. Attach the indicator to the chart

  2. Configure lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels

  3. Click BUY or SELL

  4. The tool instantly opens three positions, each with a different Take Profit

  5. When partial profit levels are reached, Break Even is applied automatically (optional)

Recommended Usage

  • Manual trading

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Scalping and intraday strategies

  • MT5 Netting and Hedging accounts

Important Notes

  • This is a manual trading assistant, not an automated Expert Advisor

  • No trading signals are generated

  • No profit guarantees are provided

  • Proper risk management is required

  • Trades are executed only by user action

Why Use Mini Trader Nestor Glob?

Manual execution can be slow and prone to errors.
Mini Trader Nestor Glob helps traders execute professional trade management in seconds while maintaining full control over every position.

Suitable For

  • Discretionary traders

  • Gold scalpers

  • Traders who scale out of positions

  • Traders who want faster execution without automation


Gold Nestor Glob System Trading
Nestor Orlando Rubiano Munoz
Experts
Fully automated Expert Advisor for Metatrader 5, designed to trade multiple symbols and timeframes , with special optimization for XAUUSD , requiring no external configuration or manual intervention. The EA autonomously manages entries, stop loss, take profit, and risk control , prioritizing capital protection against adverse market movements. Its internal logic avoids invalid order modifications and adapts to execution conditions required by netting accounts , fully complying with MQL5 Market
