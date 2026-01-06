Mini Trader Nestor Glob – Manual Trading Panel for MT5

Mini Trader Nestor Glob is a professional manual trading tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to speed up and simplify trade execution and position management, especially for Gold (XAUUSD) trading.

This product is not an automated trading robot.

All trades are executed only through user interaction using on-chart buttons.

Main Features

Manual trading panel with BUY / SELL / CLOSE buttons

Automatic opening of three positions with: One shared Stop Loss Three different Take Profit levels

Built-in Break Even management

Fully configurable parameters: Lot size Stop Loss Take Profit levels

Suitable for scalping and intraday trading

Reduces execution time and manual errors

How It Works

Attach the indicator to the chart Configure lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels Click BUY or SELL The tool instantly opens three positions, each with a different Take Profit When partial profit levels are reached, Break Even is applied automatically (optional)

Recommended Usage

Manual trading

Gold (XAUUSD)

Scalping and intraday strategies

MT5 Netting and Hedging accounts

Important Notes

This is a manual trading assistant , not an automated Expert Advisor

No trading signals are generated

No profit guarantees are provided

Proper risk management is required

Trades are executed only by user action

Why Use Mini Trader Nestor Glob?

Manual execution can be slow and prone to errors.

Mini Trader Nestor Glob helps traders execute professional trade management in seconds while maintaining full control over every position.

Suitable For