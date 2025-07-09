RoboInvest

is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions.

---

## ✅ Strategy Overview

- 📉 Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default)
- 📊 Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias)
- 🔄 Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12)
- ⏱ Works during specific hours (default: 00:00–23:00, customizable)
- 💹 ATR filter blocks entries in high volatility
- ⚙️ Built-in trailing stop logic

---

## 🔧 Parameters

| Parameter | Description |
|----------|-------------|
| `StartLot` | Initial lot size for the first trade |
| `LotMultiplier` | Multiplier for each additional grid position |
| `GridStepPips` | Distance between grid orders |
| `MaxOrders` | Maximum number of open grid positions |
| `TakeProfitPips` | Take Profit per trade in points |
| `StopLossPips` | Stop Loss per trade in points |
| `FastMAPeriod` / `SlowMAPeriod` | MA crossover logic |
| `EnableTrailing` | Enable or disable trailing stop |
| `TrailingStartPips` / `TrailingStepPips` | Trailing start and step in points |
| `ATRPeriod` / `MaxATR` | Block trades if ATR exceeds threshold |
| `TradeStartHour` / `TradeEndHour` | Trading time window |
| `UseRSISignal` | Enable/disable RSI filter |
| `BuyRsiLevel` / `SellRsiLevel` | RSI thresholds for entries |
| `MagicNumber` | Unique EA ID to avoid conflict |

---

## 📈 Risk Management

- Each position increases size progressively using `LotMultiplier`
- No martingale doubling
- Strict max position limit with `MaxOrders`
- Trailing stop to lock in profit
- Optionally use conservative settings for prop firm compatibility

---

## ❌ What It Does NOT Use

- ❌ No Martingale
- ❌ No Hedging
- ❌ No external DLLs or indicators
- ❌ No repainting

---

## ⚙️ Recommen

