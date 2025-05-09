MM vwap
- Indicatori
- Mateusz Makarewicz
- Versione: 2.1
- Aggiornato: 11 settembre 2025
VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) is a technical analysis indicator that shows the average price of an asset, weighted by trading volume, over a specified time period. It is calculated by dividing the total dollar value traded (price × volume) by the total volume.
Formula:VWAP = sum(PRICE*VOLUME)/sum(VOLUME)
MM vwap have 4 options to set anchor:
- Month
- Week
- Day
- Session
Indicator will be updated in future.
Просмотрел штук 40 VWAP в разных исполнениях. Но ни в одном не нашел коррекции по временной зоне по GMT – такое впечатление, что все брокеры работают в одной зоне. Странно!