Metrics Pro MT5 for Telegram is the ultimate reporting solution for serious Algo-Traders and Fund Managers. Stop checking your VPS every 10 minutes. Let the reports come to you.
Developed by Eagle Forex Code, this utility monitors your account 24/7 and sends detailed professional reports directly to your mobile via Telegram. Unlike basic notifiers, Metrics Pro offers deep analytics including Profit Factor and Max Drawdown.
🌟 Key Features
- Multi-Strategy Support (Unique Feature): Monitor up to 5 different EAs on the same account. The report separates performance by Magic Number (e.g., Velocity Pulse vs. Turbo).
- Advanced Metrics: Get more than just P&L. Track your Profit Factor, Current Drawdown (Risk), and Historical Max Drawdown for the period.
- Scheduled Reports: Automatic Daily, Weekly, and Monthly summaries sent at your specific server hour.
- On-Chart Dashboard: A sleek, dark-mode control panel to check live stats and trigger manual reports with one click.
- Smart Filtering: Automatically hides inactive strategies to keep your reports clean and readable.
- VPS Friendly: Optimized code using "Smart Timer" logic. Zero impact on CPU usage.
🚀 How It Works
The EA runs on a separate chart on your VPS. It continuously calculates the performance of your closed trades and open positions. At the scheduled time (e.g., New York Close), it compiles a formatted report and pushes it to your Telegram Channel or Private Chat.
⚙️ Setup Guide (Read Carefully)
To enable Telegram messaging, you must configure MT5 permissions:
- Open MT4 > Tools > Options > Expert Advisors.
- Check the box "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".
- Add this exact URL to the list: https://api.telegram.org
- Click OK.
🤖 How to get your Token
- Open Telegram and search for @BotFather.
- Send command /newbot and follow instructions to get your Bot Token.
- Search for @userinfobot to get your personal Chat ID (or use your Channel ID if you added the bot as Admin).
- Paste the Token and Chat ID into the EA Inputs.
📊 Input Parameters
- InpBotToken: Your Telegram Bot Token.
- InpChatID: Your Chat ID or Channel ID (e.g., -100xxxx).
- InpReportHour: Server hour to send the daily report (e.g., 23 for daily close).
- InpUseMultiMagic: Set to true to enable specific EA tracking.
- Slot 1-5 Name/Magic: Assign names to your Magic Numbers (e.g., Name="Gold Bot", Magic=12345).
