📘 USER GUIDE: How to setup Metrics Pro for Telegram (English & Français)

Version 1.0 | Eagle Forex Code
Welcome to the official manual for Metrics Pro for Telegram. This tool allows you to monitor your trading account 24/7 directly from your mobile, with support for multi-strategy tracking.
⚠️ STEP 1: Critical MetaTrader 4 Configuration
IMPORTANT: For security reasons, MT4 blocks internet connections by default. You must explicitly allow access to the Telegram API, otherwise the EA cannot send messages.
- Open your MT4 terminal.
- Click on menu Tools > Options (or press Ctrl+O).
- Go to the Expert Advisors tab.
- Check the box: "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".
- Double-click the empty line and add exactly this URL:
https://api.telegram.org
- Click OK.
🤖 STEP 2: Getting your Telegram Credentials
You need two keys: the Bot Token and your Chat ID.
A. Create your Bot (Token)
- Open Telegram and search for @BotFather.
- Click Start and send the command: /newbot
- Follow the instructions to name your bot.
- Copy the API Token generated by BotFather.
B. Find your Chat ID
- Search for @userinfobot on Telegram.
- Click Start to get your numeric ID (e.g., 12345678).
- ⚠️ Critical: Send a "Hello" message to your new bot (from step A) to initialize the conversation.
⚙️ STEP 3: Setup & Dashboard
- Open any chart on MT4 (e.g., EURUSD H1).
- Drag and drop Metrics Pro for Telegram onto the chart.
- Go to the Inputs tab.
Key Settings:
- InpBotToken: Paste your Token here.
- InpChatID: Paste your Chat ID here.
- InpReportHour: The server hour for the daily report (e.g., 23).
- InpUseMultiMagic: Set to true if you want to track specific EAs separately.
Once loaded, the Dashboard will appear on your chart. You can use the buttons to force a manual report at any time.
🧐 Understanding the Report
The report is segmented by strategy to give you a clear view of performance.
- 💰 Profit: Net profit realized (closed trades).
- ⚖️ PF (Profit Factor): Ratio of Gross Profit / Gross Loss. (> 1.5 is good).
- 📉 Cur DD: Current Drawdown (Risk from currently open positions).
- ⚠️ Max DD: Historical Max Drawdown (The worst balance dip during the period).
🇫🇷 GUIDE UTILISATEUR (FRANÇAIS)
Version 1.0 | Eagle Forex Code
Bienvenue dans le manuel officiel de Metrics Pro for Telegram. Suivez ces étapes pour configurer votre surveillance de compte 24h/24.
⚠️ ÉTAPE 1 : Configuration MetaTrader 4
IMPORTANT : Sans cette étape, le robot ne pourra rien envoyer.
- Ouvrez MT4 > menu Outils > Options.
- Allez dans l'onglet Expert Advisors.
- Cochez la case : "Autoriser WebRequest pour les URL listées".
- Ajoutez exactement cette URL :
https://api.telegram.org
- Cliquez sur OK.
🤖 ÉTAPE 2 : Vos Identifiants Telegram
A. Créer le Bot (Token)
- Dans Telegram, cherchez @BotFather.
- Envoyez la commande : /newbot
- Suivez les instructions et copiez le Token.
B. Trouver votre Chat ID
- Cherchez @userinfobot.
- Récupérez votre ID numérique.
- ⚠️ Important : Envoyez un message "Hello" à votre nouveau bot pour l'activer.
⚙️ ÉTAPE 3 : Installation
Glissez Metrics Pro sur un graphique. Dans les Entrées (Inputs) :
- InpBotToken : Collez votre Token.
- InpChatID : Collez votre ID.
- InpUseMultiMagic : Mettez sur true pour séparer les statistiques par robot (Magic Number).
🧐 Comprendre le Rapport
- 💰 Profit : Gain net (trades fermés).
- ⚖️ PF : Facteur de profit (Rentabilité de la stratégie).
- 📉 Cur DD : Drawdown Actuel (Risque des positions ouvertes).
- ⚠️ Max DD : Max Drawdown (Le risque maximum rencontré durant la période).
Eagle Forex Code - Trading Tools for Professionals.