📘 USER GUIDE: How to setup Metrics Pro for Telegram (English & Français)

🇬🇧 USER GUIDE: Metrics Pro for Telegram

Version 1.0 | Eagle Forex Code

Welcome to the official manual for Metrics Pro for Telegram. This tool allows you to monitor your trading account 24/7 directly from your mobile, with support for multi-strategy tracking.

⚠️ STEP 1: Critical MetaTrader 4 Configuration

IMPORTANT: For security reasons, MT4 blocks internet connections by default. You must explicitly allow access to the Telegram API, otherwise the EA cannot send messages.

Open your MT4 terminal. Click on menu Tools > Options (or press Ctrl+O). Go to the Expert Advisors tab. Check the box: "Allow WebRequest for listed URL". Double-click the empty line and add exactly this URL:

https://api.telegram.org Click OK.

🤖 STEP 2: Getting your Telegram Credentials

You need two keys: the Bot Token and your Chat ID.

A. Create your Bot (Token)

Open Telegram and search for @BotFather. Click Start and send the command: /newbot Follow the instructions to name your bot. Copy the API Token generated by BotFather.

B. Find your Chat ID

Search for @userinfobot on Telegram. Click Start to get your numeric ID (e.g., 12345678). ⚠️ Critical: Send a "Hello" message to your new bot (from step A) to initialize the conversation.

⚙️ STEP 3: Setup & Dashboard

Open any chart on MT4 (e.g., EURUSD H1). Drag and drop Metrics Pro for Telegram onto the chart. Go to the Inputs tab.

Key Settings:

InpBotToken: Paste your Token here.

Paste your Token here. InpChatID: Paste your Chat ID here.

Paste your Chat ID here. InpReportHour: The server hour for the daily report (e.g., 23).

The server hour for the daily report (e.g., 23). InpUseMultiMagic: Set to true if you want to track specific EAs separately.

Once loaded, the Dashboard will appear on your chart. You can use the buttons to force a manual report at any time.





🧐 Understanding the Report

The report is segmented by strategy to give you a clear view of performance.

💰 Profit: Net profit realized (closed trades).

Net profit realized (closed trades). ⚖️ PF (Profit Factor): Ratio of Gross Profit / Gross Loss. (> 1.5 is good).

Ratio of Gross Profit / Gross Loss. (> 1.5 is good). 📉 Cur DD: Current Drawdown (Risk from currently open positions).

Current Drawdown (Risk from currently open positions). ⚠️ Max DD: Historical Max Drawdown (The worst balance dip during the period).





🇫🇷 GUIDE UTILISATEUR (FRANÇAIS)

Version 1.0 | Eagle Forex Code

Bienvenue dans le manuel officiel de Metrics Pro for Telegram. Suivez ces étapes pour configurer votre surveillance de compte 24h/24.

⚠️ ÉTAPE 1 : Configuration MetaTrader 4

IMPORTANT : Sans cette étape, le robot ne pourra rien envoyer.

Ouvrez MT4 > menu Outils > Options. Allez dans l'onglet Expert Advisors. Cochez la case : "Autoriser WebRequest pour les URL listées". Ajoutez exactement cette URL :

https://api.telegram.org Cliquez sur OK.





🤖 ÉTAPE 2 : Vos Identifiants Telegram

A. Créer le Bot (Token)

Dans Telegram, cherchez @BotFather. Envoyez la commande : /newbot Suivez les instructions et copiez le Token.

B. Trouver votre Chat ID

Cherchez @userinfobot. Récupérez votre ID numérique. ⚠️ Important : Envoyez un message "Hello" à votre nouveau bot pour l'activer.

⚙️ ÉTAPE 3 : Installation

Glissez Metrics Pro sur un graphique. Dans les Entrées (Inputs) :

InpBotToken : Collez votre Token.

Collez votre Token. InpChatID : Collez votre ID.

Collez votre ID. InpUseMultiMagic : Mettez sur true pour séparer les statistiques par robot (Magic Number).

🧐 Comprendre le Rapport

💰 Profit : Gain net (trades fermés).

Gain net (trades fermés). ⚖️ PF : Facteur de profit (Rentabilité de la stratégie).

Facteur de profit (Rentabilité de la stratégie). 📉 Cur DD : Drawdown Actuel (Risque des positions ouvertes).

Drawdown Actuel (Risque des positions ouvertes). ⚠️ Max DD : Max Drawdown (Le risque maximum rencontré durant la période).

Eagle Forex Code - Trading Tools for Professionals.