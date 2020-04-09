Metrics Pro MT5 for Telegram

Metrics Pro MT5 for Telegram is the ultimate reporting solution for serious Algo-Traders and Fund Managers. Stop checking your VPS every 10 minutes. Let the reports come to you.

Developed by Eagle Forex Code, this utility monitors your account 24/7 and sends detailed professional reports directly to your mobile via Telegram. Unlike basic notifiers, Metrics Pro offers deep analytics including Profit Factor and Max Drawdown.

🌟 Key Features

  • Multi-Strategy Support (Unique Feature): Monitor up to 5 different EAs on the same account. The report separates performance by Magic Number (e.g., Velocity Pulse vs. Turbo).
  • Advanced Metrics: Get more than just P&L. Track your Profit Factor, Current Drawdown (Risk), and Historical Max Drawdown for the period.
  • Scheduled Reports: Automatic Daily, Weekly, and Monthly summaries sent at your specific server hour.
  • On-Chart Dashboard: A sleek, dark-mode control panel to check live stats and trigger manual reports with one click.
  • Smart Filtering: Automatically hides inactive strategies to keep your reports clean and readable.
  • VPS Friendly: Optimized code using "Smart Timer" logic. Zero impact on CPU usage.

🚀 How It Works

The EA runs on a separate chart on your VPS. It continuously calculates the performance of your closed trades and open positions. At the scheduled time (e.g., New York Close), it compiles a formatted report and pushes it to your Telegram Channel or Private Chat.

⚙️ Setup Guide (Read Carefully)

To enable Telegram messaging, you must configure MT5 permissions:

  1. Open MT4 > Tools > Options > Expert Advisors.
  2. Check the box "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".
  3. Add this exact URL to the list: https://api.telegram.org
  4. Click OK.

🤖 How to get your Token

  1. Open Telegram and search for @BotFather.
  2. Send command /newbot and follow instructions to get your Bot Token.
  3. Search for @userinfobot to get your personal Chat ID (or use your Channel ID if you added the bot as Admin).
  4. Paste the Token and Chat ID into the EA Inputs.

📊 Input Parameters

  • InpBotToken: Your Telegram Bot Token.
  • InpChatID: Your Chat ID or Channel ID (e.g., -100xxxx).
  • InpReportHour: Server hour to send the daily report (e.g., 23 for daily close).
  • InpUseMultiMagic: Set to true to enable specific EA tracking.
  • Slot 1-5 Name/Magic: Assign names to your Magic Numbers (e.g., Name="Gold Bot", Magic=12345).

Eagle Forex Code - Professional Tools for Professional Traders.

Guide Here  !

Другие продукты этого автора
Velocity Pulse Gold
Giovanni Bengalis
Эксперты
Velocity Pulse Gold 2025 Velocity Pulse Gold is the fastest Gold breakout EA of 2025 – a revolutionary algorithm based on logarithmic velocity and price acceleration, developed after years of optimization on institutional-quality tick data. This is not your average EA: it detects genuine momentum pulses on XAUUSD M1 M5 and enters with intelligent pending orders (BuyStop/SellStop) at dynamic distance. Perfected trailing stop, automatic breakeven, Friday close – everything designed to maximize
Metrics Pro for Telegram
Giovanni Bengalis
Утилиты
Metrics Pro for Telegram is the ultimate reporting solution for serious Algo-Traders and Fund Managers. Stop checking your VPS every 10 minutes. Let the reports come to you. Developed by Eagle Forex Code , this utility monitors your account 24/7 and sends detailed professional reports directly to your mobile via Telegram. Unlike basic notifiers, Metrics Pro offers deep analytics including Profit Factor and Max Drawdown . Key Features Multi-Strategy Support (Unique Feature): Monitor up to 5 di
Metrics Pro for Discord
Giovanni Bengalis
Утилиты
Metrics Pro for Discord is the essential tool for Signal Providers, Prop Firm Traders, and Gaming Communities. Broadcast your trading performance directly to your Discord Server via Webhooks. Developed by Eagle Forex Code , this utility eliminates the need for complex bot programming. It plugs into your MT4 and sends professional, emoji-rich reports automatically. Why choose Metrics Pro for Discord? Perfect for Signal Rooms: Keep your community engaged with daily, weekly, and monthly recaps.
Metrics Pro MT5 for Discord
Giovanni Bengalis
Утилиты
Metrics Pro MT5 for Discord is the essential tool for Signal Providers, Prop Firm Traders, and Gaming Communities. Broadcast your trading performance directly to your Discord Server via Webhooks. Developed by Eagle Forex Code , this utility eliminates the need for complex bot programming. It plugs into your MT4 and sends professional, emoji-rich reports automatically. Why choose Metrics Pro for Discord? Perfect for Signal Rooms: Keep your community engaged with daily, weekly, and monthly reca
