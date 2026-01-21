VQS Gold Sniper Bot EA

[ Overview ] This is not a high-frequency scalper that spams your account with random trades. Gold Structure Breakout is a "sniper" style Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).

It automates a classic institutional strategy: Break & Retest.

The EA identifies significant H1 structural breakouts, waits for a precise M1 pullback into the Point of Interest (POI), and only executes when momentum confirms the entry. This logic is designed to filter out the "chop" and only participate in high-probability moves.

[ How It Works ]

Structure Identification: It scans the H1 timeframe for significant Highs/Lows that have been broken by a strong candle close. The Wait: It marks the "Point of Interest" and waits for price to pull back. Precision Entry: It drops down to the M1 timeframe. It does not blindly place limit orders. Instead, it uses a Trailing Anchor mechanism to track price as it dips, ensuring we only enter when the market proves it is ready to reverse.

[ Key Features ]

Structure Significance Filter: A built-in "Chop Killer" that ignores weak breakouts and focuses on key levels.

Smart Time Filter: Avoids low-volume trading hours where false breakouts occur.

Dynamic Management: Includes Break-Even settings to secure profits early.

Risk Management: Fixed Lot or Risk % per trade options available.

[ Optimization & Customization ] Market conditions change, and this EA is built to adapt. While the default settings are optimized for general Gold conditions, here is how you can tune the EA to fit your specific broker or trading style: Trade Frequency (Structure Lookback): Default (3): Balanced approach. Increase (e.g., 5-10): Activates "Strict Mode." The EA will only trade extremely significant structural breakouts. You will get fewer trades, but often with higher accuracy. Decrease (e.g., 1-2): More aggressive. Captures smaller internal structure breaks.

Volatility Buffer (SL Buffer): Gold volatility changes year to year. If you find the EA is getting stopped out by "wicks" before moving in your direction, increase the SL Buffer Points . Recommendation: 150-300 points ($1.50 - $3.00) depending on your broker's spread and current market volatility.

Time Filters (Session Targeting): Currently the EA is set to trade during Asia session. Play around with the settings and see which sessions give you the best results.

Break-Even Settings: Turn UseBreakEven to true if you prefer a "Capital Preservation" style. The EA will move your Stop Loss to entry once price moves in your favor, securing a "risk-free" trade early.







[ Important: Read Before Buying ] ⚠️ This is a Low-Frequency Strategy. This EA calculates quality, not quantity. It does not trade every day. There may be days where the market is ranging or structure is not clear, and the EA will sit 100% silent.

Do not buy this if you need the "dopamine hit" of seeing 20 trades a day.

Buy this if you prefer patient, calculated entries that align with market structure.

[ Recommendations ]

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Only.

Timeframe: Attach to M1 Chart (Logic uses H1 for analysis automatically).

Account Type: ECN or Low Spread account recommended.

VPS: Recommended for 24/7 execution.

[ DISCLAIMER ] Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading Forex and Commodities (CFDs) involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. There is no guarantee of profit. This EA is a tool to automate a specific trading logic; it does not eliminate market risk. Use strict risk management (we recommend 1-2% risk per trade max).