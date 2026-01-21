Orderflow Super Candles

Orderflow Super Candles - Simple Footprint Chart Indicator

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)  (The last screenshot shows the use of the DOM tool in conjunction with the product.)

1. Product Introduction

Orderflow Super Candles is a professional charting tool based on underlying Tick data analysis, designed to provide traders with a deep "X-ray" view of the market.

By parsing the buy and sell volume distribution within each candlestick, this indicator visualizes the hidden market microstructure. It helps traders look past surface-level price action to see the true positioning of institutional capital, accurately identify the validity of support and resistance levels, and make more logical trading decisions.

2. Core Features

Dual Perspective Modes

  • Buy/Sell Volume Profile: The classic footprint mode. The left side displays active selling volume, and the right side displays active buying volume. This visually contrasts bullish and bearish forces at every price tick.

  • Delta Profile: Displays the net value of "Buy Volume minus Sell Volume" at each price level. Green indicates buyer dominance, while red indicates seller dominance.

  • Adaptive Scaling Technology: In Delta Mode, the indicator automatically calculates the maximum absolute Delta value within the current field of view for dynamic normalization. This ensures that color blocks remain clearly visible and readable regardless of market volatility.

Automatic Key Level Labeling

  • POC (Point of Control): The price level with the highest traded volume in each candle, highlighted in gold. This represents the core battleground for bulls and bears within that specific candle.

  • Value Area (VA): Automatically calculates and highlights the price range covering 70% (adjustable) of the total volume, helping traders filter out market noise and focus on the core trading zone.


3. Parameter Settings

Core Settings

  • InpMode: Select display mode. Toggle between "Buy/Sell Volume" or "Delta Profile".

  • InpAlignMode: Alignment style. Center aligns profiles centrally (like traditional candles), while Left aligns them to the left (histogram style).

  • InpHistoryBars: Number of historical bars to calculate. A setting of 100-300 is recommended for optimal performance.

  • InpStepPoints: Price aggregation step. Default is 0.0 (Auto-Detect). For markets like Crypto where tick sizes are small, you can manually set a value to aggregate levels.

Visual Settings

  • InpWidthRatio: Bar width ratio (0.1 - 1.0). Recommended setting is 0.85 to maintain appropriate spacing.

  • InpColorBuy/Sell: Custom colors for Buy and Sell profiles.

  • InpColorPOC: Highlight color for the Point of Control (POC).

Value Area Settings

  • InpValueAreaPct: Value Area percentage. Default is 70.0% (Standard statistical value).

  • InpTransparency: Opacity of the core Value Area (0-255).

  • InpTransparencyWeak: Opacity of the non-core (weak) area.

4. Trading Strategy Reference

POC Migration Analysis

Observe the direction of the POC (Point of Control) movement. If the price is rising but the POC fails to move up (remaining at the bottom), it may suggest a lack of upward momentum or a divergence.

Delta Absorption

If you observe a massive red Delta (large volume of market sell orders) at a key support level, but the price fails to break down effectively, it indicates that passive buyers (Limit Orders) are absorbing the selling pressure. This is often a strong reversal signal.

Value Area Breakout

When the price strongly breaks out of the previous candle's Value Area and successfully retests it without falling back in, it is often a signal of trend continuation.

Disclaimer:

This indicator provides deep market microstructure data to assist in trading decisions but does not constitute direct investment advice. Order flow analysis is an advanced trading technique; users are advised to familiarize themselves with its characteristics in a demo environment first.


Altri dall’autore
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Indicatori
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions， DEMO version，modleling must choose " Every tick based on real ticks"  ) Important notice: Before placing an order, please contact me first, and I will provide you with professional answers and services 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTra
Orderflow Smart Flip
Jingfeng Luo
5 (1)
Indicatori
Orderflow Smart Flip （ DEMO version，modleling must choose " Every tick based on real ticks"） — Insight into Institutional Footprints, Capturing Reversals, Making Every Line Data-Driven. Important notice: Before placing an order, please contact me first, and I will provide you with professional answers and services Product Introduction Say Goodbye to Guesswork. Embrace the Data Truth. [The last two screenshots show scenarios where the OrderFlow Bubbles Pro indicator is used in combination.] Ord
Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system
Jingfeng Luo
Indicatori
AI Adaptive Market Holographic System Indicator Based on Microstructure and Field Theory Abstract: This paper aims to explore the construction principles and implementation mechanism of a novel financial market analysis tool—the Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system. This system fuses Market Microstructure theory, classical mechanics (elasticity and gravity models), information entropy theory, and adaptive AI algorithms. By aggregating Tick-level data in real-time, physically modeling
Dom BookHeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel
Jingfeng Luo
5 (1)
Experts
Dom Book HeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel Professional-Grade Microstructure Lightning Trading Panel · User Manual Important notice: Before placing an order, please contact me first, and I will provide you with professional answers and services Major update explanation: On January 10, 2016, automatic trading EA and control panel were added. For detailed parameter configuration, please refer to the latter half of this article. Important Note: 1、As this is a heatmap, footprint map, and DOM tradin
ProQuant Probability Map
Jingfeng Luo
Indicatori
ProQuant Probability Map: A Dual-Quant Prediction System to Navigate the Future Say goodbye to blind guessing. Let historical data be your compass. The ProQuant Probability Map is an advanced quantitative tool exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5. Unlike traditional lagging indicators (such as RSI or MACD), it calculates historical price distribution probabilities in real-time, directly projecting a "Heatmap" of potential future price levels onto the right side of your chart. Version 7 introduc
BinanceData
Jingfeng Luo
librerie
After downloading this service program, it will be used as a service support program for Dom BookHeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel. Dom BookHeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel   download link： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/159414?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aDom+BookHeatMAP+Lightning+Trading+Panel Please first drag and drop the downloaded file to the corresponding service folder (` MQL5 \ Services `) in the MT5 data directory, and confirm that the file has been successfully pla
Trade Risk Manager Pro
Jingfeng Luo
Utilità
Trade  Risk  Manager Pro (Trade Control Assistant Pro) - User Manual 1. Product Overview & Key Features Trade Risk Manager Pro is an institutional-grade risk management panel developed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Its core philosophy is to decouple "Trade Execution" from "Risk Control." By enforcing hard constraints , it helps traders overcome psychological weaknesses (such as holding losing trades, over-leveraging, or revenge trading) while providing a modern, seamless user experience.
Support Resistance Pro line
Jingfeng Luo
Indicatori
Support Resistance Pro line — Insight into Institutional Footprints, Capturing Reversals, Making Every Line Data-Driven.(This indicator has the same function as the Orderflow Smart Flip indicator, with only the name differing) Product Introduction Say Goodbye to Guesswork. Embrace the Data Truth. Support Resistance Pro line  is not just another drawing tool; it is an institutional behavior analysis system built on   Tick-level microscopic data . Acting like an X-ray for the market, it penetrate
OrderFlow Bubbles Pro
Jingfeng Luo
Indicatori
OrderFlow Bubbles Pro  (OFB-Pro)( Order flow main force large order bubble monitoring indicator )  DEMO version，modleling must choose " Every tick based on real ticks" Peer into the Micro-World of Candlesticks Like an Institutional Trader。[The last two screenshots show scenarios where the Orderflow Smart Flip indicator is used in combination with other indicators.] important note: on the strategy tester, when testing the indicator use either of the modes below Every Tick Every tick based on re
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione