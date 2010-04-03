Boom kerdoskopos

🔥 Boom Kerdoskopos Indicator – Sell With Confidence

The Boom Kerdoskopos Indicator is a scalper’s dream for Boom markets on M1 timeframe. Built to protect you from spikes, it gives precise yellow down arrows for sell entries and red cross exit signals so you always know when to enter and leave the trade.

With smart alerts (audible, push, email), you can trade stress-free and secure 8–10 safe candles every time. It’s perfect for scalpers who want fast, consistent profits.

🔑 Why Traders Choose Boom Kerdoskopos:

  • Sell Boom without fear of spikes.

  • Clear entry & exit signals for safe trades.

  • Includes blue background template for proper setup.

  • Two alternative exit strategies included.

  • Designed for account growth with discipline.

👉 The Boom market doesn’t forgive mistakes — but with Boom Kerdoskopos, you’ll always stay one step ahead.


Prodotti consigliati
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicatori
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicatori
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
CS Bollinger
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Indicatori
CS Bollinger – è un indicatore di segnali basato sulle Bande di Bollinger, sviluppato per identificare rapidamente livelli chiave di supporto e resistenza con segnali di trading visivi. Grazie a una logica migliorata per il cambio dei livelli, l'indicatore regola automaticamente i livelli sul grafico, mostrando frecce di segnale quando viene confermata un'inversione del prezzo. Ciò consente ai trader di individuare rapidamente i momenti favorevoli per l'ingresso e l'uscita dal mercato. L'indicat
Wavetrend for MT5
Antonello Belgrano
Indicatori
Here is a version for MetaTrader 5 of the famous Wave Trend indicator. Introducing the Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MT5 We are excited to present our Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator, exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5. This advanced tool is a must-have for traders who seek precision and efficiency in their trading journey. Our oscillator is built on the principles of wave trend analysis, capturing the ebb and flow of market trends with unparalleled accuracy. It helps traders identify p
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicatori
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Volality Index Scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Indicatori
Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Mac Binary Options Signals MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
Indicatori
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicatori
Indicatore unico che implementa un approccio professionale e quantitativo al trading di reversione. Sfrutta il fatto che il prezzo devia e ritorna alla media in modo prevedibile e misurabile, il che consente regole di entrata e uscita chiare che superano di gran lunga le strategie di trading non quantitative. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Segnali di trading chiari Incredibilmente facile da scambiare Colori e dimensioni personalizzabili Implementa l
KT Renko Patterns MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Renko Patterns analizza il grafico Renko mattone per mattone per individuare i pattern grafici più famosi, frequentemente utilizzati dai trader nei vari mercati finanziari. Rispetto ai grafici basati sul tempo, i grafici Renko rendono il trading basato sui pattern più semplice e visivamente chiaro grazie alla loro struttura pulita. KT Renko Patterns include diversi pattern Renko, molti dei quali sono ampiamente spiegati nel libro “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” di Prashant Shah. Un E
Power Trade Indicator Plus
Joel Malebana
Indicatori
Introducing the Power Trade Plus indicator designed by a small group of traders with a few years of experience trading the market profitably.  The Power Trade Plus is derived from the Power Trade indicator,  the indicator strive in powerful sniper entries and take profit levels,  with an algorithm that's can determine the markets volatility and Provides entries based on the current market volatility. This indicator is much more effective in stock ,currencies and indices.
VR Cub MT 5
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicatori
VR Cub è un indicatore per ottenere punti di ingresso di alta qualità. L'indicatore è stato sviluppato per facilitare i calcoli matematici e semplificare la ricerca dei punti di ingresso in una posizione. La strategia di trading per la quale è stato scritto l'indicatore ha dimostrato la sua efficacia per molti anni. La semplicità della strategia di trading è il suo grande vantaggio, che consente anche ai trader alle prime armi di commerciare con successo con essa. VR Cub calcola i punti di apert
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Trend Strength Score
Najmulhuda Bin Mohd Salleh
Indicatori
Trend Strength Score – MT5 Indicator Trend Strength Score is a non-repainting technical indicator designed to measure and visualize the strength of market trends. It uses a combination of directional and volatility-based metrics to display a real-time trend strength histogram. Key Features Trend strength visualized in four levels: No Trend, Weak, Moderate, Strong Multi-factor analysis using: ADX (trend strength) ATR (volatility) EMA slope (trend direction) Real-time histogram display based on cl
Provided Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
Provided Trend is a complex signal formation indicator. As a result of the work of internal algorithms, you can see only three types of signals on your chart. The first is a buy signal, the second is a sell signal, and the third is a market exit signal. Options: CalcFlatSlow - The first parameter that controls the main function of splitting the price chart into waves. CalcFlatFast - The second parameter that controls the main function of splitting the price chart into waves. CalcFlatAvg - Para
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
ZigZag with Fibonacci
Rafael Caetano Pinto
Indicatori
This indicator uses the metaquotes ZigZag indicator as base to plot fibonacci extension and fibonacci retracement based in the Elliot waves. A fibonacci retracement will be plotted on every wave draw by the ZigZag. A fibonacci extension will be plotted only after the 2nd wave. Both fibonacci will be updated over the same wave tendency. Supporting until 9 consecutive elliot waves. Parameters: Depth: How much the algorithm will iterate to find the lowest and highest candles Deviation: Amount of
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Indicatori
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
SimSim Arrow Momentum MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicatori
SimSim Arrow Momentum è un indicatore "Momentum" standard, ma in versione freccia. Versione per MetaTrader 4 I parametri dell'indicatore sono simili a quelli standard, più un parametro aggiuntivo Delta. Delta = 0 - 100 Deviazioni a partire dal valore 100. È possibile modificare il livello dell'indicatore 100, più e meno. L'indicatore genera un segnale quando il prezzo attraversa la linea di livello = 100 +- Delta. Abilita "CONTROL DEAL" per l'operazione e le negoziazioni basate sul segnale del
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.52 (29)
Indicatori
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
ZP Day Trading Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (6)
Indicatori
ZP Day Trading Indicator in MT5 The ZP Day Trading Indicator is one of the tools developed based on Price Action trading style concepts in MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses color-coded boxes to identify Trading Ranges on the chart. A trading range forms when the price moves within a specific range between a resistance level (ceiling) and a support level (floor) over a period of time. In such scenarios, buyers and sellers reach equilibrium within the defined range. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicatori
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e invers
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Zone di inversione - livelli / Zone attive di un attore importante ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 OGNI ACQUIRENTE DI QUESTO INDICATORE       OTTIENI ANCHE   GRATUITAMENTE   : 3 mesi       accesso ai segnali di trading dal servizio       SUPER SEGNALI       — punti di ingresso già pronti secondo l'algoritmo TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mesi       accesso a materiali di formazione con aggiornamenti regolari: immersione nella strategia e nella crescita professionale. Assistenza 24 ore
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al   100% non ridipinto   che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti:   forex ,   materie prime ,   criptovalute ,   indici ,   azioni .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicatori
Nuova generazione di zone di domanda e offerta automatizzate. Algoritmo nuovo e innovativo che funziona su qualsiasi grafico. Tutte le zone vengono create dinamicamente in base all'azione dei prezzi del mercato. DUE TIPI DI AVVISI --> 1) QUANDO IL PREZZO RAGGIUNGE UNA ZONA 2) QUANDO SI FORMA UNA NUOVA ZONA Non ottieni un altro indicatore inutile. Ottieni una strategia di trading completa con risultati comprovati.     Nuove caratteristiche:     Avvisi quando il prezzo raggiunge la zona di
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicatori
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicatori
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicatori
La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità di scalping? Manuale d'uso:  
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (10)
Indicatori
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Automatically analyzes the chart using the "Profitunity" system of Bill Williams. The found signals are placed in a table in the corner of the screen. 2. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator indicator. Most of the system signals are recommended to be used only according t
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicatori
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
5 (3)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the history data of all 28 major currency
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Indicatori
Questo cruscotto mostra gli ultimi   pattern armonici   disponibili per i simboli selezionati, in modo da risparmiare tempo ed essere più efficienti /   versione MT4 . Indicatore gratuito:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonne dell'indicatore Symbol :   vengono visualizzati i simboli selezionati Trend:   rialzista o ribassista Pattern:   tipo di pattern (gartley, butterfly, bat, crab, shark, cypher o ABCD) Entry:   prezzo di ingresso SL:   prezzo di stop loss TP1:   1 prezzo di take profit TP2:
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicatori
La migliore soluzione per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di funzionalità proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con questo aggiornamento, sarai in grado di mostrare fusi orari doppi. Non solo potrai mostrare una TF più alta, ma anche entrambe, la TF del grafico, PIÙ la TF più alta: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. Tutti i trader di domanda di offerta lo adoreranno. :) Informazioni imp
Altri dall’autore
Crash 500 Index precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Spike Detector for Boom and Crash Indices The Spike Detector is specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. Optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, this tool ensures you receive timely and actionable insights. Below, you'll find a comprehensive guide on its key features, advantages, installation process, and how to use it effectively. Key Features and Advantages 1. Non-Repainting: The Spike Detector guarantees accurac
Tragos
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
TRAGOS Indicator – The GOAT of All Trading Indicators TRAGOS (Greek for “male goat”) isn’t just a name — it’s the GOAT: Greatest of All Time in trading indicators. Designed for Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto, and Deriv Synthetic Indices (Boom & Crash, Volatility 75, Step, Jump, etc.), it gives you non-repainting buy, sell, and exit signals with unmatched clarity. Why TRAGOS? Non-Repainting Signals – 100% reliable. Audible, Email & Push Alerts – Never miss a trade. Trend Following – Rid
Gold panther scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Panther Scalping Indicator – The Ultimate Trading Weapon for Gold, Forex & BTC! Dominate the Markets with Precision Buy & Sell Signals! We’ve designed the Panther Scalping Indicator to give you an unfair advantage in trading Gold (XAUUSD), Forex pairs, and BTC. This powerful tool is built on the proven Panther Scalping Strategy , ensuring you never miss a high-probability trade. How It Works: Lime Up Arrow – A clear Buy Signal when market conditions align. Red Down Arrow – A strong
Gold xauusd scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Gold XAUUSD Scalping Indicator The Gold XAUUSD Scalping Indicator is a powerful trend-following tool crafted for traders who specialize in scalping. This indicator is optimized for the M5 timeframe , ensuring precise signals, but it is also versatile enough to be used on M1 and M15 charts to suit various trading strategies. Key Features Trend-Following Accuracy : Identifies high-probability buy and sell opportunities by analyzing trend direction effectively. Multi-Timeframe Compatibility : Best
Boom 1k sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
1 (1)
Indicatori
Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector - Boom 1000 The Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector is the ultimate tool for spike trading on Boom 1000, offering clear and reliable signals to help you capture high-probability trades. This advanced indicator is designed to enhance your trading strategy by simplifying spike detection and maximizing your profits. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Compatibility : The indicator can be used on M1, M5, M15, M30, and H1 timeframes, but it works best on the M1 timefra
Crash sniper scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Crash Sniper Scalping Indicator for MQL5 The **Crash Sniper Scalping Indicator** is a powerful and reliable tool specifically designed for traders looking to profit from the Crash markets. Whether trading Crash 1000, Crash 900, Crash 600, Crash 500, or Crash 300 indices, this indicator provides high-precision signals to simplify scalping. With its clear visual cues and accuracy, it's an essential tool for traders aiming to capitalize on quick market movements. Key Features: - **Multi-Timefram
Boom sniper scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Boom Sniper Scalping Indicator for MQL5 The **Boom Sniper Scalping Indicator** is a highly accurate and reliable tool, specifically crafted for traders aiming to maximize profits in the Boom markets. Whether you're trading Boom 1000, Boom 900, Boom 600, Boom 500, or Boom 300 indices, this indicator provides precision signals to streamline your scalping strategy. With a focus on accuracy and efficiency, it is an indispensable asset for traders looking to capitalize on quick market movements. K
Crash 900 precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Crash 900 Precision Spike Detector The Crash 900 Precision Spike Detector is your ultimate tool for trading the Crash 900 market with precision and confidence. Equipped with advanced features, this indicator helps you identify potential sell opportunities and reversals, making it an essential tool for traders aiming to capture spikes with minimal effort. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Accurate, non-repainting signals that you can trust for reliable trading decisions. Audible Alerts: Stay
Boom 500 Index precision spike detctor
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Our Spike Detector is specifically engineered to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. This tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting**: Our detector guarantees accuracy with non-repainting signals, ensuring your data remains consistent and reliable. 2. Push Notifications**: Stay updated with real-time push notifications, so you never miss a criti
Crash 300 index precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Spike Detector for Boom and Crash Indices The Spike Detector is specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. Optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, this tool ensures you receive timely and actionable insights. Below, you'll find a comprehensive guide on its key features, advantages, installation process, and how to use it effectively. Key Features and Advantages 1. Non-Repainting: The Spike Detector guarantees accurac
Volatility indices panther scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Panther Scalping Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge! Maximize Your Profits with the Panther Scalping Indicator! We’ve transformed the powerful Panther Scalping Strategy into an advanced indicator that gives you precise Buy and Sell signals on Deriv’s Synthetic Indices , including Volatility Indices, Step, Jump, and Drift Switching Indices. How It Works: Lime Up Arrow – Clear Buy Signal when market conditions align. Red Down Arrow – Strong Sell Signal to capitalize on downtrends
Boom and crash index precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Our Spike Detector is specifically engineered to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. This tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights. Key Features: 1. **Non-Repainting**: Our detector guarantees accuracy with non-repainting signals, ensuring your data remains consistent and reliable. 2. **Push Notifications**: Stay updated with real-time push notifications, so you never miss a cri
Boom 300 Index Precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Our Spike Detector is specifically engineered to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. This tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights. Key Features: 1. **Non-Repainting**: Our detector guarantees accuracy with non-repainting signals, ensuring your data remains consistent and reliable. 2. **Push Notifications**: Stay updated with real-time push notifications, so you never miss a cr
Vix 75 dominus EA
David Chokumanyara
2 (1)
Experts
Experience unparalleled trading performance with the VIX 75 Dominus EA, your ultimate solution for dominating the Volatility 75 Index. This fully automated trading robot is designed to optimize your trading strategy on the M15 timeframe, ensuring you capitalize on market movements with precision and efficiency. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a novice, the VIX 75 Dominus EA empowers you to trade smarter, not harder. ### Key Features: - **Optimized for M15 Timeframe**: Tailored for pinpoint
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Boom index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
DC Boom 1000 Scalping Strategy Guide **Price**: $30 **Contact**: WhatsApp/Telegram: +27683229304 WhatsApp/Telegram: +27671192993 1. Understanding the Boom 1000 Index Boom 1000 Index: A synthetic index known for generating upward spikes. This strategy focuses on capturing the brief downward movements between spikes by selling when specific signals appear. 2. Timeframe M1 Timeframe: This strategy is exclusively designed for the 1-minute (M1) chart, allowing you to make quick trades and capture sma
Boom 900 precision spike deector
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Boom 900 Precision Spike Detector The Boom 900 Precision Spike Detector is a powerful tool designed to help traders accurately identify spike opportunities in the Boom 900 market. With advanced features and precise alerts, this indicator takes the guesswork out of trading, enabling you to maximize your profits with confidence. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Get reliable signals without repainting, ensuring your trading decisions are based on accurate, real-time data. Audible Alerts: Stay
Boom 600 precision spike detctor
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Boom 600 Precision Spike Detector The Boom 600 Precision Spike Detector is your ultimate tool for trading the Boom 600 market with precision and confidence. Equipped with advanced features, this indicator helps you identify potential buy opportunities and reversals, making it an essential tool for traders aiming to capture spikes with minimal effort. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Accurate, non-repainting signals that you can trust for reliable trading decisions. Audible Alerts: Stay on t
Crash 600 precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Crash 600 Precision Spike Detector The Crash 600 Precision Spike Detector is an essential tool designed to help traders navigate the Crash 600 market with accuracy and efficiency. Packed with advanced features, this indicator provides precise alerts that allow traders to capture spikes and reversals with confidence. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Dependable, non-repainting signals that ensure your trading decisions are based on real-time, accurate data. Audible Alerts: Receive sound notif
Boom 900 sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector - Boom 900 Unlock the potential of spike trading on Boom 900 with the Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector. This cutting-edge indicator provides precise and clear signals, helping you identify high-probability trades and capture spikes effortlessly. Designed for traders who want to enhance their trading performance, this tool simplifies the process of detecting spike opportunities. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Compatibility : The indicator works across multi
Boom 600 sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Boom 600 Sniper Spike Detector - MQL5 Listing Description Introducing the Boom 600 Sniper Spike Detector – a cutting-edge, non-repainting indicator designed to help you effectively capitalize on spikes in the Boom 600 market. Ideal for both seasoned traders and beginners, this indicator offers precise, actionable signals to enhance your trading strategy and maximize your profit potential. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals : Guarantees reliable and consistent signals that do not repaint, provi
Boom 500 sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Introducing the Boom 500 Sniper Spike Detector – an advanced, non-repainting indicator specifically crafted to help you capture spikes in the Boom 500 market with precision. Whether you are an experienced trader or just starting, this indicator provides reliable signals that simplify spike trading, making it an essential addition to your trading arsenal. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals : The Boom 500 Sniper Spike Detector generates highly reliable signals that do not repaint, allowing you t
Boom 300 sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Introducing the Boom 300 Sniper Spike Detector – a powerful, non-repainting indicator specifically engineered to help you master spike trading in the Boom 300 market. Whether you're a seasoned trader or new to the game, this tool offers precise and timely signals, allowing you to catch spikes with confidence and improve your overall trading performance. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals : Ensures consistent and accurate signals that do not repaint, providing you with reliable data to make con
Precision scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
The Precision Scalping Indicator is a powerful and versatile trading tool designed to enhance your scalping strategies across various financial markets. Whether you trade forex pairs, commodities like Gold (XAU/USD), cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), or synthetic indices from Deriv, this indicator adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals : Ensures signal reliability by displaying fixed signals that don't disappear or repaint. Audible Alerts : Real-time
Boom dynamic scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Take your Boom trading to the next level with the DC Dynamic Scalping Indicator for Boom , engineered specifically for precision scalping and small account growth. This powerful, non-repainting indicator is designed to catch short-term selling opportunities on Boom indices, backed by our proprietary Dynamic Trend Filter that ensures you always trade in the direction of the prevailing trend. With a built-in blue background template , your charts are clean, focused, and ready for action. Key Fe
Crash dynamic scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Unlock profitable buy setups with the DC Dynamic Scalping Indicator for Crash , purpose-built for consistent scalping and small account growth. This expertly crafted, non-repainting indicator detects optimal buy signals on Crash indices , ensuring you're in sync with the trend thanks to the built-in Dynamic Trend Filter . A clean blue background template is also included for seamless charting and visual clarity. Key Features: Trend-Based Signal Logic – The Dynamic Trend Filter ensures all b
Alpha dc indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Alpha Indicator – Precision Trading for Every Market Trade Smarter, Not Harder. The Alpha Indicator is a non-repainting, high-accuracy trading tool designed for serious traders across all styles — scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're on Forex, Gold, Crypto, NAS100, GER30, or Deriv Synthetic Indices like Volatility, Boom & Crash, this indicator adapts to your market and strategy. It combines powerful components: Alpha Trend Filter – confirms bullish or bearish momentum
Crash tragos
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Crash Tragos – The Ultimate Crash Indices Scalping Indicator The Crash Tragos is a powerful scalping tool designed specifically for Crash 300, 500, 600, 900, and 1000 indices . Built for traders who want precision and consistency, this indicator helps you buy safely in Crash markets while avoiding unnecessary spikes. Timeframes: M1 and M5 Scalping Focus: Buy entries only on Crash Indices Safe Holding Power: M1: Hold trades for 60 – 120 candles while avoiding spikes M5: Capture 20 – 40 c
Boom tragos
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Boom Tragos – The Ultimate Boom Indices Scalping Indicator The Boom Tragos is a powerful scalping tool designed specifically for Boom 300, 500, 600, 900, and 1000 indices . Built for traders who want precision and consistency, this indicator helps you sell safely in Boom markets while avoiding unnecessary spikes. Timeframes: M1 and M5 Scalping Focus: Sell entries only on Boom Indices Safe Holding Power: M1: Hold trades for 60 – 120 candles while avoiding spikes M5: Capture 20 – 40 candl
Crash kerdoskopos
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Crash Kerdoskopos Indicator – Buy Without Fear The Crash Kerdoskopos Indicator is the ultimate tool for scalping Crash markets on the M1 timeframe . Designed with precision entry and exit rules, it allows you to buy with confidence and capture 8–10 safe candles without being caught by spikes. With yellow up arrows for entry and a red cross for exit , the indicator removes all guesswork. You’ll also receive audible alerts, push notifications, and email signals so you never miss a profitable op
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione