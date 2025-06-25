🚀 OmniSignal Navigator – Smart Entries at Key Levels

Trade Like a Professional with this daily/weekly High-Low-Close indicator, designed for scalping or intraday short term trading and precision breakout trading.

Suggested Timeframes to trade with: M5 | DONT USE THE INDICATOR ON THE M1 TIMEFRAME!!!





🔥 Why It Works

✅ Perfect for Scalping/Intraday: Targets key zones (PDH/PDL/PDC & PWH/PWL/PWC) on M2, M3, M5, M15 timeframes. (Lower Timeframes = More Signals, Higher Timeframes = Less Signals)

✅ No Chart Analysis Needed: Just wait for Push Notifications (phone alerts) and trade the signals.

✅ Strict Signal Rules:

Enter on confirmed signals (colored arrows).

Arrows are Primary Signals and the Dots are Signals Close Signals

Exit & Reverse when the opposite signal appears.

TP/SL Suggestion: Use recent swing levels. I have a seperate Indicator (Swing Points) for that. It lines out the recent Swing Levels.





📌 How to Use (Simple Rules)

Wait for Signals – No signal? No trade. Trade the Breakout – Enter on confirmed arrow (2nd candle close). Manage Risk – TP/SL at nearby swings (left-side highs/lows). Reverse Fast – Close & flip position on opposite signals.

💡 Ideal For Traders Who Want:

A hands-off scalping strategy .

Clean, non-repainting signals.

No overthinking – Just follow the arrows.









Edit - 07.07.2025



The Moving Average can be used as indication for consolidation. (Closer to the MA = Consolidation) It is the "EnableCloseSignal" in the Settings. But I would recommend it to keep it turned off.





I recommend for potential Take Profit target the recent Swing Highs or Lows. I have a seperate Indicator (Swing Points) for that.



