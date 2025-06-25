OmniSignal Navigator
- Indicatori
- Fatih Klavun
- Versione: 3.52
- Aggiornato: 31 luglio 2025
🚀 OmniSignal Navigator – Smart Entries at Key Levels
Trade Like a Professional with this daily/weekly High-Low-Close indicator, designed for scalping or intraday short term trading and precision breakout trading.
Suggested Timeframes to trade with: M5 | DONT USE THE INDICATOR ON THE M1 TIMEFRAME!!!
🔥 Why It Works
✅ Perfect for Scalping/Intraday: Targets key zones (PDH/PDL/PDC & PWH/PWL/PWC) on M2, M3, M5, M15 timeframes. (Lower Timeframes = More Signals, Higher Timeframes = Less Signals)
✅ No Chart Analysis Needed: Just wait for Push Notifications (phone alerts) and trade the signals.
✅ Strict Signal Rules:
-
Enter on confirmed signals (colored arrows).
Arrows are Primary Signals and the Dots are Signals Close Signals
-
Exit & Reverse when the opposite signal appears.
-
TP/SL Suggestion: Use recent swing levels. I have a seperate Indicator (Swing Points) for that. It lines out the recent Swing Levels.
📌 How to Use (Simple Rules)
-
Wait for Signals – No signal? No trade.
-
Trade the Breakout – Enter on confirmed arrow (2nd candle close).
-
Manage Risk – TP/SL at nearby swings (left-side highs/lows).
-
Reverse Fast – Close & flip position on opposite signals.
💡 Ideal For Traders Who Want:
-
A hands-off scalping strategy.
-
Clean, non-repainting signals.
-
No overthinking – Just follow the arrows.
Edit - 07.07.2025
The Moving Average can be used as indication for consolidation. (Closer to the MA = Consolidation) It is the "EnableCloseSignal" in the Settings. But I would recommend it to keep it turned off.
I recommend for potential Take Profit target the recent Swing Highs or Lows. I have a seperate Indicator (Swing Points) for that.
Very good indicator