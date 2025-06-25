OmniSignal Navigator

🚀 OmniSignal Navigator – Smart Entries at Key Levels

Trade Like a Professional with this daily/weekly High-Low-Close indicator, designed for scalping or intraday short term trading and precision breakout trading.

Suggested Timeframes to trade with: M5 | DONT USE THE INDICATOR ON THE M1 TIMEFRAME!!!


🔥 Why It Works

 Perfect for Scalping/Intraday: Targets key zones (PDH/PDL/PDC & PWH/PWL/PWC) on M2, M3, M5, M15 timeframes. (Lower Timeframes = More Signals, Higher Timeframes = Less Signals)
 No Chart Analysis Needed: Just wait for Push Notifications (phone alerts) and trade the signals.
 Strict Signal Rules:

  • Enter on confirmed signals (colored arrows). 
    Arrows are Primary Signals and the Dots are Signals Close Signals

  • Exit & Reverse when the opposite signal appears.

  • TP/SL Suggestion: Use recent swing levels. I have a seperate Indicator (Swing Points) for that. It lines out the recent Swing Levels.

📌 How to Use (Simple Rules)

  1. Wait for Signals – No signal? No trade.

  2. Trade the Breakout – Enter on confirmed arrow (2nd candle close).

  3. Manage Risk – TP/SL at nearby swings (left-side highs/lows).

  4. Reverse Fast – Close & flip position on opposite signals.

💡 Ideal For Traders Who Want:

  • A hands-off scalping strategy.

  • Clean, non-repainting signals.

  • No overthinking – Just follow the arrows.




Edit - 07.07.2025

The Moving Average can be used as indication for consolidation. (Closer to the MA = Consolidation) It is the "EnableCloseSignal" in the Settings. But I would recommend it to keep it turned off.


I recommend for potential Take Profit target the recent Swing Highs or Lows. I have a seperate Indicator (Swing Points) for that.


Arash Ghasempour
151
Arash Ghasempour 2025.07.09 12:33 
 

Very good indicator

tojag
24
tojag 2025.07.06 17:05 
 

Great tool! Effective for professional scalpers.

