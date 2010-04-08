Copier MT4 To MT4 TimeLock

MT4 Trade Copier Timelock

╔═════════════════════════════ ═════════════════════╗
   Download the Training Version to test all     ║
║    copier features:                              ║
╚═════════════════════════════ ═════════════════════╝

Overview

MT4CopierTimelock is an advanced MT4-to-MT4 trade-copying Expert Advisor capable of operating in both Master and Slave modes. It provides seamless trade synchronization between MetaTrader 4 accounts and includes powerful features such as symbol mapping, reverse copying, dynamic lot management, and robust risk-control options. Designed as part ofa comprehensive local copy-trading system, it ensures reliable trade transfer, speed, and performance tracking.

Key Features

  • Dual Operation Modes – Function as either Master (sender) or Slave (receiver).
  • Cross-Symbol Copying – Supports custom symbol mapping for copying across different instruments.
  • Flexible Risk Management – Offers balance-based lot sizing, fixed lots, or lot multipliers.
  • Trade Direction Control – Ability to reverse trades and copy in the opposite direction.
  • Stop Loss & Take Profit Management – Copy original SL/TP or apply custom values.
  • Trade Filtering – Filter trades by type (long/short), day of the week, or maximum spread.
  • Comprehensive Dashboard – Real-time panels for system status, performance data, and configuration details.
  • Slave Monitoring – Continuously tracks the status and connection of slave accounts.

Core Functionality

Master Mode

In Master mode, the EA continuously scans for new trades, writes trade instructions to shared files, and handles confirmations and resending attempts. It also monitors slave connectivity, updates master balance information, and ensures synchronized operation across all connected slave accounts.

Slave Mode

In Slave mode, the EA reads trade signals from shared files created by the master. It then executes copied trades according to configured risk parameters, symbol mappings, and execution conditions. It manages confirmations, error reporting, and supports forced trade copying to recover missed trades.

Parameter List and Descriptions

Basic Settings

  • CopyMode – Select Master or Slave mode.
  • MasterID – Unique identifier for the Master account.
  • CopyFromMasterID – ID of the Master account to copy from (used in Slave mode).
  • SlaveNumber – Unique identifier for the Slave instance.

Trade Parameters

  • SendPending – Copy pending orders.
  • CopyWithReversal – Reverse trade direction when copying.
  • CopyStopLoss – Import stop loss from the Master.
  • CustomStopLoss – Custom SL value (0 = use original).
  • CopyTakeProfit – Import take profit from the Master.
  • CustomTakeProfit – Custom TP value (0 = use original).

Symbol Management

  • EnableSymbolMapping – Turn symbol mapping on or off.
  • SymbolMappings – Format:  "masterSymbol:slaveSymbol, ..." .

Trade Filtering

  • CopyLongOnly – Only copy buy trades.
  • CopyShortOnly – Only copy sell trades.
  • MaxSpread – Maximum allowed spread in pips (0 = no limit).

Advanced Settings

  • MaxTrades – Maximum trades to process.
  • ShowEvents – Display log events in the Journal.
  • SlaveMagicNumber – Magic number assigned to copied trades.
  • SlippagePips – Maximum allowed slippage in pips.

Lot Management

  • UseBalanceRatio – Use balance ratio for calculating lot size.
  • BalanceBasedLot – Enable balance-based lot sizing.
  • LotMultiplier – Multiplier applied to calculated lot sizes.
  • FixedLotSize – Fixed lot size (0 = automatic).
  • MaxLotSize – Maximum allowed lot size (0 = unlimited).

Day Filtering

  • AllowMonday through AllowSunday – Enable or disable copying on specific days.

Notifications

  • EnableNotifications – Enable push notifications.
  • EmailAddress – Email address for trade alerts.

Dashboard Settings

  • ShowTopPanel, ShowLeftPanel, ShowCenterPanel, ShowRightPanel, ShowBottomPanel – Toggle visibility of individual dashboard panels.
  • ShowAllPanels – Display all dashboard panels at once.
  • ShowSlaveMonitor – Enable the dedicated Slave monitoring panel.

Technical Operation

MT4CopierTimelock incorporates a heartbeat connection system, ticket mapping for trade synchronization, intelligent error-handling with retry logic, latency measurement, and auto-recovery mechanisms to maintain consistent operation even under unstable conditions.

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Copying Type: MT4 → MT4
  • Supported Instruments: All currency pairs and symbols
  • ╔═════════════════════════════ ═════════════════════╗
       Download the Training Version to test all     ║
    ║    copier features:                              ║
    ╚═════════════════════════════ ═════════════════════╝


Рекомендуем также
RedeeCash Multime XMA
Patrick Odonnell Ingle
Эксперты
Пересечение скользящих средних на нескольких таймфреймах. В то время как традиционная трендовая стратегия заключается в выборе одного таймфрейма, такого как дневной, для оценки тренда, этот советник открывает сделку в направлении тренда, когда ВСЕ таймфреймы от 5M до Monthly показывают один и тот же тренд.       SINGLE_CURRENCY = true, разрешает операции с одной валютой, при отключении (FALSE) будет торговать валютами, выбранными в окне обзора рынка на Metatrader.       CONCURRENT_ORDERS=0,
FREE
FXA Local Trade Copier Demo
FX AutoTrader
5 (1)
Утилиты
Это бесплатная версия, работает только на паре EURUSD. Если вам понравится этот продукт, приобретите полную версию советника (FXA Local Trade Copier Pro). FXA LTC — это копировщик сделок для терминала MetaTrader 4. Это отличный инструмент для копирования сделок с одного терминала MetaTrader 4 на несколько других, работающих на том же компьютере/VPS-сервере. Очень прост в настройке, содержит минимальные параметры, с которыми вы можете начать копировать сделки за минуты. FXA LTC также подходит дл
FREE
Copy MT4 copier Demo
Andriy Motuzka
1 (1)
Утилиты
Демо версия платного продукта - Copy MT4 copier ограничение по лотам 0.01 Универсальный копировщик сделок с MetaTrader 4 на MetaTrader 4 ( есть версия MT5<->MT5 , при наличии двух версий - сможете копировать MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4). Фильтр спреда. Выбор лучшей цены (начинать копировать с плюсовой или минусовой позиции). Настройка лота, фиксированный или коэффициент (можно копировать сигналы поставщиков по
FREE
Night Scalper EA Lite
Robots4Forex Ltd
2.33 (3)
Эксперты
The Night Scalper EA Lite is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and has the option to use time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe, but will also work on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and likely many more. A VPS is advisable when trading this system and a low spread and commission based broker is best. Check the comments for back test results and optimiz
FREE
Easy Candles
Alexander Nikolaev
3 (1)
Эксперты
Простой и бесплатный советник, торгующий по свечам. Он сравнивает несколько ближайших свечей и их объемы, и на основе этого открывает сделку. В отличии от профессиональной версии , он анализирует только 1 таймфрем. Рекомендуемые таймфреймы для данного советника - это H1, H4, D1, валютные пары могут быть любые. Перед торговлей всегда необходимо проводить оптимизацию параметров, а также после некоторого периода торговли. Входные параметры Lots - размер лота (если Lots=0, тогда лот будет рассчитыв
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Индикаторы
Free automatic fibonacci - это индикатор, который автоматически строит коррекции Фибоначчи, основываясь на количестве баров, выбранных в параметре BarsToScan. Линии Фибоначчи автоматически обновляются в реальном времени при появлении новых максимальных и минимальных значений среди выбранных баров. В настройках индикатора можно выбрать уровни, значения которых будут отображены. Также можно выбрать цвет уровней, что позволяет трейдеру прикреплять индикатор несколько раз с разными настройками и цве
FREE
Top Clock MT4
Blasius Kiss
5 (1)
Утилиты
Displays a digital clock in the chart in realtime. Benefits: Current time always in sight for market open/close, economic data, etc. Displays accurate time (server/broker time) Clearly visible (set color, size, font, position) Always runs/refreshes even without new price tick Hint: To display the most accurate time, use the server (broker) clock setting combined with the time (hour) offset for your time zone.
FREE
Copy MT4 simply
VLADIMIR SHEVCHENKO
4 (1)
Утилиты
Бесплатная программа для копирования ордеров между терминалами на одном компьютере. Копируются любые ордера в любом направлении, между любыми счетами. Принцип работы: На терминале с которого необходимо копировать - устанавливается параметр "Server". На терминале или терминалах на которых необходимо открывать скопированные позиции - устанавливается параметр "Client". Также на клиенте необходимо внести номер счета терминала "Server". В дальнейшем, планируется увеличивать функционал программы.
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Эксперты
Автоматический торговый советник .Это бесплатная версия советника "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792 .В основу работы робота заложены 2 стратегии :на пересечении скользящих средних и индикатора Боллинджер Бандс .В платной версии доступны три стратегии,что увеличивает прибыльность в несколько раз .Предназначен для валютной пары EURUSD  H1.Возможно использовать и на других инструментах после оптимизации.Тестировать только на тиковых данных. **Не использует  таких опа
FREE
IceFX ProfitInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.56 (9)
Утилиты
Данный индикатор быстро и в удобном виде покажет вам вашу текущую прибыль. IceFX’s ProfitInfo - это утилита, отображающая прибыль, вычисленную по фактическим сделкам на графике (графиках). Индикатор отображается на дневном, недельном и месячном периодах. Он показывает прибыль в пипсах/валюте и процентах. Основные характеристики: Вы можете легко настроить IceFX’s ProfitInfo, чтобы показывать прибыль по валютной паре текущего графика, по определенной сделке или по всему счету. Полностью настраива
FREE
Vanda FX
Sayan Vandenhout
5 (2)
Эксперты
Vanda FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acc
FREE
PZ Heiken Ashi EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (10)
Эксперты
This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols T
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.56 (9)
Эксперты
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
Slippage Monitor
Ziheng Zhuang
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
This EA is designed to monitor the slippage of opening and closing orders, and save the records in files. It is useful to record the slippage and evaluate brokers. The record files are saved in the folder  MT4_Data_Folder\MQL4\Files.  Go to "File " --> "Open Data Folder" . Warning : Do NOT open the files directly, otherwise it will affect the exectution of EA, just copy them to another folder and open them. Usage: Open a chart and load the EA on it, just need only one EA to run, it monitors al
FREE
ET1 for MT4
Hui Qiu
4 (8)
Эксперты
ET1 for MT4 is new and completely free！！ ET1 for MT4 v4.20 Updated!! Now use on XAUUSD(Gold)!! The success rate is more than 75% !!! important update: Merge ET9 's breakout strategy Warning!! You can use ET1 completely free, but we do not guarantee ET1 stability, It is recommended that the more powerful ET9 for MT4 version includes the ET1 strategy and guarantees complete and stable returns. The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes  ET9  for MT4 Updated v4.70 !!  https://www.mql5
FREE
Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.52 (27)
Утилиты
Копировщик сделок для МetaТrader 4. Копирует позиции и ордера с любых счетов, в том числе и с счетов с инвест паролем. Один из лучших копировщиков сделок МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5, МТ5 - МТ4  на сегодняшний день. Уникальный алгоритм копирования в точности копирует все сделки с мастер счета на ваш клиентский счет. Высокая скорость работы. Жесткая обработка ошибок. Мощный набор функциональных возможностей. Все эти качества присущи одной программе - EXP - COPYLOT. Программу можно запускать на
FREE
Disconnect Alerts
Yurij Izyumov
5 (1)
Утилиты
Если вы используете или тестируете советники на ноутбуке, персональном компьютере или VPS, у вас время от времени может случаться такое, что интернет отключился и советник остановился. Конечно данная утилита ( Disconnect Alerts ) не поможет вам восстановить интернет, но она соберет информацию и отправит вам уведомление о том, когда и сколько времени ваш терминал находился без доступа к интернету и фактически не работал. Получив это уведомление, вы сможете зайти и проверить ваши сделки, всё ли ко
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Утилиты
Представляем NAS100 Auto SL и TP Maker для MT4: Никогда больше не пропустите установку StopLoss и TakeProfit с нашим NAS100 Auto SL и TP Maker, незаменимым помощником для трейдеров, работающих на рынке Nasdaq 100 в MetaTrader 4. Этот инструмент предназначен для тех, кто ищет беспроблемное решение для автоматизации управления уровнями StopLoss и TakeProfit. Ключевые особенности: Эффективная автоматизация: Автоматически отслеживает сделки Nasdaq 100 без StopLoss и/или TakeProfit. Динамически регу
FREE
Trading Assistant Robot
Ivan Ovchinnikov
Утилиты
Данная утилита будет полезна трейдерам, которым нужно автоматизировать некоторые действия . Она может выполнять следующие функции: Выставлять уровень TakeProfit.  Выставлять уровень StopLoss. Переносить StopLoss в безубыток. Переносить StopLoss используя Trailing stop. Утилита имеет следующие входные параметры: TakeProfit - уровень TP. StopLoss - уровень SL. TrailingStop  - если вы не хотите использовать Trailing stop, то установите здесь 0. Если значение положительное, то оно будет использовать
FREE
Trade Receiver Free
Vu Trung Kien
3 (6)
Утилиты
Trade Receiver Free - это бесплатный инструмент для копирования сделок нескольких счетов на MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5. Чтобы начать им пользоваться, нужно получить бесплатную лицензию от поставщика сигналов, то есть ваш номер счета должен быть добавлен в список поставщика. Это означает, что вы можете копировать только те сделки и сигналы, владелец которых согласен на это и выдал бесплатную лицензию. У этого инструмента есть все функции копирования сделок как у Trade Copier Pro. Получатель сигнал
FREE
Smartr Zone
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Эксперты
Expret: The Ultimate Recovery Zone Strategy Expert Advisor for MT4 Revolutionize Your Trading with Expret Expret is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4, leveraging the powerful Recovery Zone strategy to maximize your trading potential. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, Expret offers unparalleled customization and control to adapt to your unique trading style. Key Features: 1. Advanced Recovery Zone Strategy: Expret employs a sophisticated Recov
FREE
Agora Close All Orders
Abdulhadi Darwish
Утилиты
This utility adds a customizable button to your MetaTrader 4 chart, allowing you to close all open orders with a single click. The button's position automatically adjusts based on the chart size, ensuring it remains visible and accessible. Customize the button's appearance, text, and tooltip to suit your preferences. Simplify your trading workflow and manage your open positions more efficiently with this convenient tool. The UPDATES Would be based on your feedback! Features: Single-click button
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Эксперты
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Symbol Info MT4
Wei Bai
Утилиты
Symbol Information The   Symbol Info   indicator provides an intuitive panel on the chart that displays essential information about the current trading symbol. This includes basic trading data, instrument properties, and trading rules, all designed to give traders a clear view of the market conditions and product specifications. Key Features: Symbol Name and Description: The indicator displays the name and a detailed description of the current trading symbol, helping users identify the instrume
FREE
Copy MT4 to MT4
Aliou Ba
3.82 (11)
Утилиты
This tool allows you to automatically copy your orders between two or more  METATRADER 4 platforms in same computer.  Settle the issuer of orders in Principal  and the receiver of orders in Copieur To use it, add the script on both platforms, activate the auto trading button for the order copier. Principal=main Copieur=copy it is very simple and does not need to add dll or csv . GOOD LUCK
FREE
CandleStick Scanner for MT4
Mounir Cheikh
Утилиты
The CandleStick Scanner is a tool that allow you to perform a   market scan   and search any candlestick pattern that you already created in the current chart, You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned),  This is a   lite version   of  CandleStick Factory for MT4   . The   full version   video can be found here :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fq7pLXqVO94 The  full version  can be purchased here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75628 How it works Yo
FREE
Trend Catcher EA Pro
Issam Kassas
Эксперты
Trend Catcher EA Pro — основан на одном из самых популярных индикаторов Trend Catcher, и после многочисленных запросов теперь у нас есть полноценный Expert Advisor Trend Catcher EA. Эксперт нового поколения, сочетающий автоматическую алгоритмическую торговлю с ручным контролем трейдера для полного управления рынком. Он быстрый, адаптивный и создан для трейдеров, ценящих ясность, производительность и возможность выбора. Разработан и оптимизирован для EURUSD на реальных тиковых данных (99.9%). Tre
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Эксперты
Описание эксперта Алгоритм оптимизирован для торговли Nasdaq Торговый эксперт основан на постоянном ведении длинных позиций с ежедневной фиксации прибыли, если такова имеется и временном прекращении работы при осуществлении длительных коррекций. Принцип торговли эксперта, основан на исторической волатильности, торгуемого актива. Значения Размера коррекции (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) и Максимального падения (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong), задаются вручную. Рекомендации по эксплуатации Ра
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.33 (3)
Эксперты
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Propfirm Equity Protector Pro
Abdulkadir Yusuf Ali
Утилиты
Smart Equity Protector (PropFirm Edition) Smart Equity Protector (PropFirm Edition) is a professional account equity protection and risk-management utility for MetaTrader 4. This Expert Advisor is designed to protect trading accounts from excessive losses by monitoring account equity in real time and automatically closing trades when predefined risk limits are reached. ️ This product does NOT open trades and does NOT generate trading signals . It works as a safety and protection system for manu
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные пот
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке   -   Инструкция к приложению   -   Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характери
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Копия Кот MT4) — это не просто локальный торговый копировщик; это полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных условий торговли. От испытаний в prop-фирмах до личного управления счетами — он адаптируется к любой ситуации, сочетая надежное исполнение, защиту капитала, гибкую настройку и расширенные функции обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Master (отправитель), так и в режиме Slave (получатель), обеспечивая синхрон
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Утилиты
Risk/Reward Tool — это профессиональный советник, созданный для того, чтобы революционизировать способ планирования, визуализации и исполнения сделок в MetaTrader 4. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы дискреционным трейдером, ценящим точное управление рисками, или разработчиком стратегий, которому необходимо визуально тестировать торговые настройки, этот инструмент предоставляет всё необходимое в одном элегантном и интуитивно понятном интерфейсе. В отличие от простых калькуляторов позиций, Risk
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Утилиты
Averaging Helper - Это некий разруливатель поможет вам усреднить открытые вами ранее убыточные позиции с помощью двух техник: стандартного усреднения хеджирования с последующим открытием позиций по тренду Утилита имеет возможность разрулить сразу несколько позиций открытых в разных направлениях как на бай так и на селл. К примеру вы открыли 1 позицию на селл и вторую на бай, и они обе в минусе, или одна в минусе а одна в плюсе но недостаточном и вы бы хотели усреднить две эти позиции что-бы зак
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Утилиты
MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Утилиты
Копировщик позиций/сделок/ордеров для MetaTrader 4 ( Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 4 ). Копирует сделки, позиции, ордера с любых счетов, в том числе и счетов, открытых по инвест паролю. Один из лучших копировщиков сделок COPYLOT  МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4 для версии  COPYLOT MT4  ( или  МТ4 - МТ5  МТ5 - МТ5 для версии COPYLOT MT5)  на сегодняшний день. Версия МТ5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Утилиты
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик может указать срока завершения подписки для кажд
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демо-версию на демо-счете. Демо-версия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Основной функционал и преимущества: Русифицированный интерфейс, поддержку на русском языке. Поддерживает копирование МТ4 > МТ4, МТ
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Утилиты
Мгновенно просматривайте историю закрытых сделок по дням и неделям, текущие открытые сделки и экспозицию форекс на одном графике! Используйте тепловую карту для определения прибыльных сделок и текущего проседания в вашем торговом портфеле. Кнопки быстрого закрытия Используйте кнопки быстрого закрытия, чтобы закрыть каждую сделку по одному символу, закрыть отдельные сделки полностью или зафиксировать частичную прибыль или убыток одним нажатием кнопки. Больше не нужно искать сделки в списке и ду
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 4 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы, советники и скрипты. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на стандартных графиках. В отличие от с
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Утилиты
Торговая Панель для торговли в 1 клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  чарта  (график) или с  клавиатуры . С помощью нашей торговой панели Вы можете торговать   в один клик с графика   и совершать торговые операции в   30   раз быстрее стандартного управления в MetaTrader.  Автоматические расчеты параметров и функции, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести свою торговую деятельность в разы быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация по торговым с
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Утилиты
Профессиональное решение для копирования сделок между терминалами. RS Trade Copier — это надёжная и гибкая система копирования торговых операций между терминалами MetaTrader 4. Программа подходит как опытным трейдерам и сигнал-сервисам, так и частным инвесторам. Позволяет передавать сигналы от одного или нескольких источников к одному или нескольким приёмникам с высокой точностью и минимальными задержками. Поддерживает как простую автоматическую настройку, так и расширенное ручное конфигурирован
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (22)
Утилиты
Советник дублирует позиции на Вашем счете  MetaTrader 4 , открытые Вами, другим советником или MQL. Копирует все сделки, которые открыты вручную или другим советником. Копирует сигналы и увеличивает лот с сигналов! Увеличивает лот других советников. Поддерживает функции: установить свой лот при дублировании, дублировать стоп-лосс, тейк-профит, использовать трейлинг-стоп для продублированных позиций...... Версия МТ 5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить     Как получить файлы ж
Auto Grid trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
Утилиты
Auto Grid:  автоматическое создание сеточных ордеров на основе ваших существующих сделок. Автоматизируйте сложные торговые стратегии   с помощью продвинутых сеточных систем, которые обнаруживают новые позиции и автоматически создают оптимизированные массивы ордеров. Многофункциональная утилита : 66+ функций, включая этот инструмент  |   пишите мне  по любым вопросам  |   Версия для MT5 A. Интеллектуальное обнаружение и мониторинг сделок: Сканирование конкретного символа или полного портфеля Рас
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
Закрытие позиций в MetaTrader 4 по общей прибыли\убытку с трейлингом прибыли. Включите Режим Виртуальных стопов . Закрытие и расчет отдельно по BUY и SELL позициям . Закрытие и расчет по всем символам или только по текущему . Активируйте трейлинг-стоп прибыли. Закрытие по общей прибыли и убытку в валюте депозита, пунктах или % от баланса . Советник предназначен для использования на любом счёте в паре с любым другим советником или при ручной торговле. Версия MT5 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Утилиты
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Утилиты
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
Утилиты
Откройте для себя мгновенное копирование сделок с революционным X2 Copy MT4. Всего за 10 секунд простой установки вы получите мощный инструмент для синхронизации сделок между терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере Windows или VPS с беспрецедентной скоростью — менее 0.1 секунды. Управляете несколькими счетами, следуете сигналам или масштабируете свою стратегию — X2 Copy MT4 адаптируется к вашему рабочему процессу с непревзойдённой точностью и контролем. Хватит ждать — начните копировать с лид
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
Утилиты
Данный советник можно использовать для ручной торговли в качестве фонового советника, либо сочетать с другим советником для открытия сделок. Loss Recovery Trading - это вариант для управления убыточными позициями вместо использования стоп-лосса, устанавливая зону восстановления и целевые уровни для выхода из последовательности шагов. Как он работает? Если цена движется в противоположном направлении от первой позиции на определенное количество пунктов убытка, советник откроет противоположно напр
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Утилиты
Копир->Удобное и быстрое взаимодействие с интерфейсом, пользователи могут использовать его сразу       ->>>> Рекомендуется использовать на компьютерах Windows или VPS Windows Функции: Разнообразные и персонализированные настройки копирования сделок: 1. Различные режимы лота могут быть установлены для различных источников сигналов. 2. Различные источники сигналов могут быть установлены для прямого и обратного копирования сделок. 3. Сигналы могут быть установлены с комментариями. 4. Следует ли ка
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
Drawdown Manager MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Утилиты
Drawdown Manager MT4 — это мощный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный как защитник капитала для управления сделками и обеспечения безопасности вашего торгового счета. Этот инструмент, созданный специально для проп-трейдинговых фирм, повышает качество торговли благодаря продвинутым функциям управления рисками, защищая ваши инвестиции. Он отслеживает и контролирует торговую активность, не выполняя сделки, сосредотачиваясь на защите капитала и оптимизации производительности счета. П
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Утилиты
Это скринер позволяет выявлять активы которые больше чем обычно перекупленны (% рост) или перепроданны (% падение) в рамках выбранного отрезка времени (тайм фрейма). На рынке правит закон, купить дешевле, продать дороже , но без автоматического сканера вам будет весьма сложно выявлять валюты / акции которые перекупленные или перепроданные больше обычного скажем в рамках текущей недели, или текущего часа, или месяца. Инструментов может быть десятки или сотни, иногда просто физически можно не успе
Другие продукты этого автора
Copier MT5 To MT5 TimeLock
Nurhidaya Tullah
Утилиты
MT5 Trade Copier – Real-Time  Slave Monitoring  System         Copier MT5 To MT5 (Full Version)                                                  Get the full and latest version of the      copier from the link below:                                                                https://www.mql5.com/en/ market/product/157869   System Copier includes an   advanced Slave (Receiver) Mon
FREE
CopierMT4ToMT4
Nurhidaya Tullah
Утилиты
Trade Copier for MT4   Supports multiple master and slave terminals   Local operation without DLL usage   Optional slow monitoring mode   Compatible with prop firm and personal accounts Trade Copier MT4 To MT4 Advanced Multi-Account Trade Copier for MT4/MT5 – Master & Slave Synchronization This Expert Advisor is a fully automated multi-account trade copying system designed for professional traders who require fast, stable, and flexible synchronization between MT4/MT5 accounts. It supports
Copier MT4 To MT5
Nurhidaya Tullah
Утилиты
Trade Copier MT4 To MT5 Local Multi-Account Trade Copier EA Overview CopierMT4MT5 is a local multi-account trade copier Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 5. It ensures ultra-fast, stable, and reliable replication of trades between accounts. ________________________________________ Key Innovations •   Ultra-fast execution (<10ms) – near real-time trade copying. •   Persistent memory & safe recovery – protects trades during disconnects or terminal restarts. ____________________________
Copier MT5 To MT4
Nurhidaya Tullah
Утилиты
Trade Copier MT5 To MT4 Local Multi-Account Trade Copier EA Overview • • • • CopierMT5MT4 is a local multi-account trade copier Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 → MetaTrader 4. It ensures ultra-fast, stable, and reliable replication of trades between accounts. Key Innovations •   Ultra-fast execution (<10ms) – near real-time trade copying. •   Persistent memory & safe recovery – protects trades during disconnects or terminal restarts. Perfect For •   Multi-Account Traders – replicate trades acro
Trade Copier MT5 Copy Trade Orders
Nurhidaya Tullah
Утилиты
Trade Copier for MT5   Supports multiple master and slave terminals   Local operation without DLL usage   Optional slow monitoring mode   Compatible with prop firm and personal accounts MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier (MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5 Copier) | Fast Local Trade Copier Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 Overview MT5 to MT5 Copier (MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5 Copier) is a next-generation, ultra-fast local trade copier (Local Trade Replicator) designed for all traders, especially profe
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв