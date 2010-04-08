Copier MT4 To MT4 TimeLock

MT4 Trade Copier Timelock

Overview

MT4CopierTimelock is an advanced MT4-to-MT4 trade-copying Expert Advisor capable of operating in both Master and Slave modes. It provides seamless trade synchronization between MetaTrader 4 accounts and includes powerful features such as symbol mapping, reverse copying, dynamic lot management, and robust risk-control options. Designed as part ofa comprehensive local copy-trading system, it ensures reliable trade transfer, speed, and performance tracking.

Key Features

  • Dual Operation Modes – Function as either Master (sender) or Slave (receiver).
  • Cross-Symbol Copying – Supports custom symbol mapping for copying across different instruments.
  • Flexible Risk Management – Offers balance-based lot sizing, fixed lots, or lot multipliers.
  • Trade Direction Control – Ability to reverse trades and copy in the opposite direction.
  • Stop Loss & Take Profit Management – Copy original SL/TP or apply custom values.
  • Trade Filtering – Filter trades by type (long/short), day of the week, or maximum spread.
  • Comprehensive Dashboard – Real-time panels for system status, performance data, and configuration details.
  • Slave Monitoring – Continuously tracks the status and connection of slave accounts.

Core Functionality

Master Mode

In Master mode, the EA continuously scans for new trades, writes trade instructions to shared files, and handles confirmations and resending attempts. It also monitors slave connectivity, updates master balance information, and ensures synchronized operation across all connected slave accounts.

Slave Mode

In Slave mode, the EA reads trade signals from shared files created by the master. It then executes copied trades according to configured risk parameters, symbol mappings, and execution conditions. It manages confirmations, error reporting, and supports forced trade copying to recover missed trades.

Parameter List and Descriptions

Basic Settings

  • CopyMode – Select Master or Slave mode.
  • MasterID – Unique identifier for the Master account.
  • CopyFromMasterID – ID of the Master account to copy from (used in Slave mode).
  • SlaveNumber – Unique identifier for the Slave instance.

Trade Parameters

  • SendPending – Copy pending orders.
  • CopyWithReversal – Reverse trade direction when copying.
  • CopyStopLoss – Import stop loss from the Master.
  • CustomStopLoss – Custom SL value (0 = use original).
  • CopyTakeProfit – Import take profit from the Master.
  • CustomTakeProfit – Custom TP value (0 = use original).

Symbol Management

  • EnableSymbolMapping – Turn symbol mapping on or off.
  • SymbolMappings – Format:  "masterSymbol:slaveSymbol, ..." .

Trade Filtering

  • CopyLongOnly – Only copy buy trades.
  • CopyShortOnly – Only copy sell trades.
  • MaxSpread – Maximum allowed spread in pips (0 = no limit).

Advanced Settings

  • MaxTrades – Maximum trades to process.
  • ShowEvents – Display log events in the Journal.
  • SlaveMagicNumber – Magic number assigned to copied trades.
  • SlippagePips – Maximum allowed slippage in pips.

Lot Management

  • UseBalanceRatio – Use balance ratio for calculating lot size.
  • BalanceBasedLot – Enable balance-based lot sizing.
  • LotMultiplier – Multiplier applied to calculated lot sizes.
  • FixedLotSize – Fixed lot size (0 = automatic).
  • MaxLotSize – Maximum allowed lot size (0 = unlimited).

Day Filtering

  • AllowMonday through AllowSunday – Enable or disable copying on specific days.

Notifications

  • EnableNotifications – Enable push notifications.
  • EmailAddress – Email address for trade alerts.

Dashboard Settings

  • ShowTopPanel, ShowLeftPanel, ShowCenterPanel, ShowRightPanel, ShowBottomPanel – Toggle visibility of individual dashboard panels.
  • ShowAllPanels – Display all dashboard panels at once.
  • ShowSlaveMonitor – Enable the dedicated Slave monitoring panel.

Technical Operation

MT4CopierTimelock incorporates a heartbeat connection system, ticket mapping for trade synchronization, intelligent error-handling with retry logic, latency measurement, and auto-recovery mechanisms to maintain consistent operation even under unstable conditions.

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Copying Type: MT4 → MT4
  • Supported Instruments: All currency pairs and symbols
