Trend Zig Zag

Trend Zig Zag: A Trend Reversal Indicator

The Trend Zig Zag is an advanced indicator designed to precisely identify key market reversals and filter out market "noise." By building upon the classic Zig Zag indicator, it gives traders a clearer view of the trend structure, helping them find optimal entry and exit points. 📈

Key Advantages:

  • Focus on the Trend: This indicator uses data from a higher timeframe, which lets you ignore minor price fluctuations and focus on significant movements. This is especially useful for medium- to long-term trading.

  • Clear Signals: Peaks and troughs are shown as arrows on the chart, making the signals intuitive and easy to read even for beginners.

  • The Perfect Partner for the MA200: The true power of the Trend Zig Zag is revealed when you use it with the 200-period Moving Average (MA200). This powerful combination allows you to:

    • Confirm the Trend: The MA200 acts as a dynamic support or resistance line, showing the dominant trend.

    • Find Entry Points on Pullbacks: Use the Trend Zig Zag to find reversals in the direction of the main trend when the price pulls back to the MA200.

      • Uptrend (price above MA200): Look for blue arrows (buy signals) after a price pullback to the MA200. This indicates a likely resumption of the upward move.

      • Downtrend (price below MA200): Look for red arrows (sell signals) after a price rally to the MA200. This signals a potential continuation of the downtrend.

Recommended Usage:

  1. Install the Trend Zig Zag on your chart.

  2. Add the MA200 to the same chart.

  3. Use the MA200 to determine if the market is in an uptrend or a downtrend.

  4. Wait for the price to pull back to the MA200, and then wait for the corresponding Trend Zig Zag arrow to appear before entering a trade with the trend.

The Trend Zig Zag is your reliable tool for identifying trend reversals. Combined with the MA200, it will make your analysis more effective and help you make more confident trading decisions.


