DESCRIPTION:

Discover the power of adaptation with Adaptive RSI Bands, a revolutionary indicator based on the concepts of self-adaptive trading rules. Unlike traditional RSI with static levels of 70 and 30, this indicator “breathes” with the market, dynamically adjusting its overbought and oversold bands according to recent volatility.





Why use Adaptive RSI Bands?

Markets are not static. An RSI level of 70 may be significant in a sideways market, but irrelevant in a strong trend. This indicator solves that problem by calculating a “Dynamic Midpoint” and deviation bands based on recent historical price behavior.





KEY FEATURES:

1. Self-Adaptive Bands: The upper and lower lines automatically expand and contract.

2. Noise Filtering: Helps avoid false signals in quiet markets and captures true breakouts in volatile markets.

3. Advanced Logic: Implements the “RSI Growth” algorithm to determine the true strength of a move.

4. Fully Configurable: Adjust the RSI period, historical analysis window, and sensitivity multiplier.

5. Clear Visual Alerts: Easy to interpret with a clean, professional design.





PARAMETERS:

- RSI_Period: RSI period (Default: 10).

- Analysis_Period: Number of past bars to analyze volatility (Default: 100).

- Deviation_Multiplier: Band expansion factor (Default: 2.0).





STRATEGY OF USE:

- SELL: When the RSI line crosses above the Upper Dynamic Band.

- BUY: When the RSI line crosses below the Lower Dynamic Band.

- CONFIRMATION: Use the bands as alert zones for possible reversals or trend continuations.





Take your trading to the next level with adaptive intelligence!