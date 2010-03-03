Dual Regime Switch Trend and Mean Reversion

Dual Regime Switch — Trend and Mean Reversion (EMA×ATR)


Overview

  • Single position per symbol at a time recommended ( Inp_MaxSimultaneousPositions=1 )

  • No martingale / no grid / no cost-averaging

  • H4 for regime; entries on M15 (trend follow by default; auto-switch to mean reversion when H4 deviation is large)

  • SL/TP based on ATR (with ATR floor)

  • BreakEven supported (ON/OFF, ATR-based trigger/placement)

  • Range detection & skip (RangeLock) + unlock

  • No DLL/WebRequest; works on hedge & netting accounts

Recommended

  • Pair / TF: USDJPY / M15

  • Max spread: 3.0 pips ( Inp_MaxSpread_Pips )

  • Risk: 1.0% per trade ( TRN_Risk_Percent / REV_Risk_Percent )
    If you increase risk, verify account balance and acceptable DD.

  • VPS: 24/7 recommended

  • Leverage: Any (lots are computed by “% risk of balance”; leverage only changes max tradable lots)

Setup

  1. Add EA to MT5 and attach to USDJPY M15

  2. Turn Algo Trading ON

  3. Check key inputs: max spread, risk %

  4. If you run other EAs, avoid MagicNumber collision

    • Start with default Inp_MagicBase=60012 and run one USDJPY/M15 chart

    • Only when combining, assign unique values per chart (e.g., 6001201, 6001202 …)

    • 0 is not allowed (may clash with manual orders)

    • One chart per symbol is recommended (the EA internally manages positions by symbol × magic)

Core logic (reference)

  • Switch: |Price − EMA(H4)| / ATR(H4) >= Inp_Switch_K → switch to REV

  • TRN: M15 EMA-touch + H4 alignment / extension filter

  • REV: Large H4 EMA deviation → M15 confirmation → counter-trade

  • SL/TP: ATR × factors (with floor)

  • BreakEven: when move reaches ATR×X, SL moves to entry ± ATR×Y (ON/OFF)

  • RangeLock: skip after alternating SLs / losing streak; unlock by time/volatility/switch

Notes

  • During major news or low liquidity, spreads may widen causing grace-wait or slippage.

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results. Start with demo or low risk.

  • Use high-quality history (Real Ticks / 99%) for backtests.

  • Avoid MagicNumber collisions when running multiple EAs.

Minimum deposit guideline (broker-dependent)

  • USDJPY / M15: ~$300 (min 0.01 lot, 1% risk)

  • EURUSD / M15: ~$400 (same)

  • Accounts with min lot 0.10: ×10

  • JPY account example: ~¥40,000 for USDJPY (1% & 0.01 lot)
    Actual need varies with min lot, margin, spreads, leverage.

Support

  • Recommended .set files for pairs other than USDJPY will be released progressively. Requests are welcome.

  • For questions on operation/settings, use the discussion section.


