Dual Regime Switch Trend and Mean Reversion
- Experts
- Takashi Natori
- Versione: 1.0
Dual Regime Switch — Trend and Mean Reversion (EMA×ATR)
Overview
Single position per symbol at a time recommended ( Inp_MaxSimultaneousPositions=1 )
No martingale / no grid / no cost-averaging
H4 for regime; entries on M15 (trend follow by default; auto-switch to mean reversion when H4 deviation is large)
SL/TP based on ATR (with ATR floor)
BreakEven supported (ON/OFF, ATR-based trigger/placement)
Range detection & skip (RangeLock) + unlock
No DLL/WebRequest; works on hedge & netting accounts
Recommended
Pair / TF: USDJPY / M15
Max spread: 3.0 pips ( Inp_MaxSpread_Pips )
Risk: 1.0% per trade ( TRN_Risk_Percent / REV_Risk_Percent )
If you increase risk, verify account balance and acceptable DD.
VPS: 24/7 recommended
Leverage: Any (lots are computed by “% risk of balance”; leverage only changes max tradable lots)
Setup
Add EA to MT5 and attach to USDJPY M15
Turn Algo Trading ON
Check key inputs: max spread, risk %
If you run other EAs, avoid MagicNumber collision
Start with default Inp_MagicBase=60012 and run one USDJPY/M15 chart
Only when combining, assign unique values per chart (e.g., 6001201, 6001202 …)
0 is not allowed (may clash with manual orders)
One chart per symbol is recommended (the EA internally manages positions by symbol × magic)
Core logic (reference)
Switch: |Price − EMA(H4)| / ATR(H4) >= Inp_Switch_K → switch to REV
TRN: M15 EMA-touch + H4 alignment / extension filter
REV: Large H4 EMA deviation → M15 confirmation → counter-trade
SL/TP: ATR × factors (with floor)
BreakEven: when move reaches ATR×X, SL moves to entry ± ATR×Y (ON/OFF)
RangeLock: skip after alternating SLs / losing streak; unlock by time/volatility/switch
Notes
During major news or low liquidity, spreads may widen causing grace-wait or slippage.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Start with demo or low risk.
Use high-quality history (Real Ticks / 99%) for backtests.
Avoid MagicNumber collisions when running multiple EAs.
Minimum deposit guideline (broker-dependent)
USDJPY / M15: ~$300 (min 0.01 lot, 1% risk)
EURUSD / M15: ~$400 (same)
Accounts with min lot 0.10: ×10
JPY account example: ~¥40,000 for USDJPY (1% & 0.01 lot)
Actual need varies with min lot, margin, spreads, leverage.
Support
Recommended .set files for pairs other than USDJPY will be released progressively. Requests are welcome.
For questions on operation/settings, use the discussion section.