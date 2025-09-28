Fusion Cross

Fusion Cross is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4 that combines the power of several proven tools:

WPR (Williams Percent Range)

RSI (Relative Strength Index)

Their combination generates highly accurate market entry signals, rejecting false signals and displaying only those points where the probability of a reversal or continuation of the movement is truly high.

🔑 Key Features:

📍 Clear buy and sell arrow signals directly on the chart.

🔔 Instant notifications:

sound alert,

email,

push notifications to phone.

⚡ Customize when to trigger the signal: at the opening of a bar or after its close (selectable via parameter).

🎯 Works on any timeframe and currency pair.

🚀 Extremely easy to use – just install and follow the signals.

📊 How it works:

The indicator tracks overbought/oversold conditions using the WPR.

It filters false signals using the RSI.

The UP arrow (blue) appears when the market is poised for a rise.

The DN arrow (red) signals a possible decline.

Thus, Fusion Cross helps traders spot a reversal or trend continuation early.

✅ Advantages:

🔹 No signal redrawing (the arrows remain in place).

🔹 Excellent for both scalping and medium-term trading.

🔹 Multi-currency support – can be used on any instrument (currency, gold, indices, cryptocurrencies).

🔹 Easy setup – only a few parameters.

🔹 Fully compatible with MetaTrader 4.

📌 Suitable for:

Beginner traders who need clear and simple signals.

Experienced traders – as a filter for their strategy.

For those who trade on mobile – push notifications mean they don't have to sit in front of the terminal 24/7.

🎁 Summary:

Fusion Cross is an indicator that combines the power of classic oscillators and provides traders with clean signals without unnecessary noise.
It will be an excellent tool in any trader's arsenal and will help them find the best entry points in the market.

👉 Install Fusion Cross today and start trading with more confidence!
Prodotti consigliati
Skynet Lasso
Roman Yablonskiy
Indicatori
This indicator displays entry and exit points in the market. The indicator is based on Parabolic and various mathematical and statistical methods to increase profitability and reduce the number of losing trades. The indicator helps in many cases to skip false inputs, the support and resistance lines go around the price in a certain mode, reducing losses. The dashboard shows the results of the indicator so that you can adjust it more accurately and see how the parameters affect the result. The n
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
NPerdana
Yohanes Niko Perdana
Indicatori
NPerdana – Smart N Pattern Detector The NPerdana indicator automatically detects N Patterns in the market, especially when price action forms an N-shaped consolidation area, and marks it on the chart with simple rectangles. This allows traders to quickly spot N Pattern zones before a potential breakout. Range Width Ratio – defines how wide the N Pattern zone can be displayed. Number of Range Candles – sets the minimum number of candles required to form an N Pattern zone . Breakout Candle Toler
Gann Price Level
Kirill Borovskii
Indicatori
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
Before
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
The Before indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. Most of the standard indicators commonly used in trading strategies are based on fairly simple calculations. This does not mean that there were no outstanding mathematicians in the world at the time of their creation. It is just that computers did not yet exist in those days, or their power was not enough for the sequential implementation of complex mathematical operations. Nowad
Towers
Yvan Musatov
Indicatori
Towers - Trend indicator, shows signals, can be used with optimal risk ratio. It uses reliable algorithms in its calculations. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows, that is, using the indicator is quite simple. It combines several filters to display market entry arrows on the chart. Given this circumstance, a speculator can study the history of the instrument's signals and evaluate its effectiveness. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an a
Pipwise EAs Smart Round Levels
Ben Hebblethwaite
Indicatori
Upgrade your charts instantly. Smart Round Levels draws powerful .00 and .50 round-number zones automatically on  any forex pair — including  JPY pairs  like USDJPY — and features a dynamic  live price tracker  that follows price in real time. Features: • Automatic round-number detection (.00 & .50) • Auto-adjusts for JPY and non-JPY pairs • Perfect precision with customizable spacing & scale • Fully customizable colors, line widths, font sizes • Real-time yellow price label tha
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicatori
El indicador "MR BEAST ALERTAS DE LIQUIDEZ" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para proporcionar señales y alertas sobre la liquidez del mercado basándose en una serie de indicadores técnicos y análisis de tendencias. Ideal para traders que buscan oportunidades de trading en función de la dinámica de precios y los niveles de volatilidad, este indicador ofrece una visualización clara y detallada en la ventana del gráfico de MetaTrader. Características Principales: Canal ATR Adaptativo: Calcula
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
Indicatori
Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Indicatori
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
OB Breakout Indi
Lungile Mpofu
Indicatori
OB Breakout is alert indicator that identifies when a trend or price move is approaching exhaustion(Supply and Demand) and ready to reverse. It alerts you to changes in market movement which typically occur when a reversal or major pullbacks are about to or have happened. The indicator identifies breakouts and price momentum initially, every time a new high or low is formed near a possible Supply or Demand level point. The indicator draws in a rectangle on Supply or Demand Zones.   Once price we
DivirgentMAX
Mikhail Bilan
Indicatori
Indicator without redrawing Divergent MAX The DivirgentMAX indicator is a modification based on the MACD. The tool detects divergence based on OsMA and sends signals to buy or sell (buy|sell), taking into account the type of discrepancies detected. Important!!!! In the DivirgentMAX indicator, the optimal entry points are drawn using arrows in the indicator's basement. Divergence is also displayed graphically. In this modification of the MACD, the lag problem characteristic of its predecessor i
Roman Asset Management ACC Multiplayer
Roman Golovatii
Experts
F ully automated Expert Advisor using the  advanced   algorithm for trading the EURUSD Designed for profit in a short period of time and big profit in a long run. Prefers EURUSD 1H. Principle of operation The SELL and BUY orders are opened (depending on the parameters set), guided by signals and the market situation.     Recommended parameter: Use an ECN broker account. minimum deposit of 100$ USD. use it in H1 time frame recommended symbol is EURUSD input parameter: TrendType                 
Naked Forex Tweezer Standard indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicatori
Naked Forex Tweezer Standard Indicator Tweezer Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The i
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Cornucopia
Wen Huang
4.83 (6)
Indicatori
1.tendenze dei prezzi in un mercato libero che scorre. La base di questa strategia è che la quantità di strumenti disponibili e la domanda di strumenti da parte degli acquirenti determinano il prezzo. Segna sul grafico le aree in cui la domanda supera l'offerta (regioni della domanda), spingendo i prezzi verso l'alto, o dove l'offerta supera la domanda (regioni dell'offerta), spingendo i prezzi verso il basso. La maggior parte dei trader domanda e offerta aspettano che i prezzi entrino nelle are
FREE
Price Grid Navigator
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Indicatori
Indicatore Price Grid Navigator Il Price Grid Navigator è uno strumento di trading potente e intuitivo progettato per aiutare i trader a identificare dinamicamente i livelli chiave di supporto e resistenza. Fornisce chiari indizi visivi per potenziali punti di ingresso, punti di uscita e zone di inversione, rendendolo uno strumento essenziale per i trader di ogni livello di esperienza. Calcolando e tracciando dinamicamente questi livelli, l'indicatore fornisce ai trader una chiara rappresentazi
FREE
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4
Reza Aghajanpour
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future
YFX Wing Patterns
Richard Yancy
Indicatori
The Wing Patterns indicator scans for many different kinds of Patterns using an XABCD structure. The term Wing Pattern is used to refer to all types of patterns based on a general XABCD structure, which is plotted in an alternate high-low extreme form. In other words, assume that point X is started at a low point on the chart. The point A is plotted at the next highest point within a certain number of bars. This certain number of bars is called the depth level. In this example, point B would be
PW Oscillator
Svyatoslav Kucher
5 (1)
Indicatori
PW Oscillator   - индикатор предназначенный для поиска локальных экстремумов, определения текущей тенденции. В расчетах индикатора используется авторская методика. С помощью индикатора можно определять места возможного разворота цены желательно в направлении тенденции, но также с достаточной точностью и против нее. Также с помощью индикатора можно определять текущую тенденцию. Индикатор подходит для любых валютных пар, но для адекватного отображения показания необходимо, чтобы было достаточно ис
DMAX pro
Danny Teoh Kok Keong
Indicatori
DMAX SIGNAL IS VERY POWERFUL TOOL TO HELP YOU ENTRY,ITS CAN DETECT OVERSOLD AND OVERBOUGHT IN FOREX MARKET. ITS CAN TRADE 24 FOREX PAIR IN MARKET, 80% ACCURATE RESULT. MANY TRADER FAIL BECAUSE OF ENTRY POINT AND EXIT POINT , SIGNAL OF DMAX WILL GIVE VERY GOOD SIGNAL TO LET YOU KNOW WHERE TO ENTRY AND EXIT.  RISK MANAGEMENT IS VERY IMPORTANT IN TRADING FOREX, PLEASE DONT RISK OVER 5% PER TRADE IS FORE MARKET
BPSPanel
Remi Passanello
Indicatori
BPS Panel Breakout Pro Scalper Solution Panel This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. BPS Panel   is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given   from close to close . Designed to   be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you the trend and potential Take Profit at the beginning of the day. How doe
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicatori
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Chart Pattern MT4
Young Ho Seo
Indicatori
Introduction to Chart Pattern MT Chart Pattern MT is a chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Chart Pattern MT uses highly sophisticated chart pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use with intuitive user interface. Chart Pattern MT will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection an
FairyFibo
Syed Oarasul Islam
Indicatori
FairyFibo  can generate as many as 70 different BUY signals and 70 different SELL signals solely based on Price Action and Fibonacci levels. The idea is to catch as many as Swing High's and Swing Low's but with the consideration of the current trend mind. This indicator can be also used for Binary Options Trading as most of the time price tends to follow the signal direction immediately. Most of the strategies are already optimized for different time frames and different market conditions. While
Garuda Empire
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicatori
The Garuda Empire - Binary Options Experience the epitome of trading synthesis where the time-honored Ichimoku methodology seamlessly intertwines with revered Western indicators. It's a harmonious blend—Europe shaking hands with Japan, a true testament to the power of global financial collaboration. With years of dedicated observation and analysis, I've come to one conclusion: Mastery is achieved through specialization. My journey with the EURJPY has been transformative, leading to the birth of
Venom
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Venom indicator is a new type of indicator for scalping with high accuracy of correct predictions in the indicator you can select the indicator signal does not redraw, does not disappear, you can trust it 100% When a red blue arrow appears under the candlestick, an UP option is purchased. When red arrows appear, the DOWN option is purchased. the indicator is based on our new development, if there is an order with a large amount that opens in the direction we need, according to the analysis of th
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicatori
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Reback
Yazhou Liu
Indicatori
This index can be traced back to historical transactions, and can clearly see the trading location, trading type, profit and loss situation, as well as statistical information. Showlabel is used to display statistics. Summy_from is the start time of order statistics. This parameter is based on the opening time of the order. Backtracking can help us to correct the wrong trading habits, which is very important for beginners to learn manual transactions. This index is suitable for each time per
UniversalIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
UniversalIndicator is a universal indicator. A great helper for beginners and professional traders. The indicator algorithm uses probabilistic and statistical methods for analyzing the price of a trading instrument. The indicator is set in the usual way. Advantages of the indicator works on any time period works with any trading tool has a high probability of a positive forecast does not redraw Indicator Parameters LengthForecast = 30 - the number of predicted bars
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Indicatori
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicatori
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal offre un approccio totalmente innovativo. È ideale per chi desidera valutare in anticipo come funziona il segnale con un TP-SL specifico e in quali COPPIE/TF dà le migliori prestazioni. La strategia Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal è uno strumento fondamentale per ogni tipo di trader e di trading poiché non solo emette segnali precisi senza repaint , indicando chiaramente quando operare e in quale direzione, ma tiene anch
TrueTrendStarM TTSm25
Ramthailu Alice
Indicatori
This is a mini One pair version of Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStarM(TTSm25). It is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.  ( ATTENTION BUYERS:-Now the indicator is available for UNLIMITED TIME ONE TIME buy of just $500 ). Avail the Opportunity.    It detects high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.    This is possible due to fractal
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
Dual Momentum
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Dual Momentum is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4, created specifically for the accurate detection of market reversals and strong impulse movements. The indicator is based on a combination of two powerful oscillators – Williams %R and RSI, which allows you to filter noise and generate more reliable signals. Thanks to this, Dual Momentum indicates only key entry points when the probability of a successful trade is highest. Key advantages: No redrawing – signals remain on the cha
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
Smart effective support and resistance levels
Yu Fan Zhang
Indicatori
Support and Resistance Levels is an intelligent indicator that displays horizontal support and resistance levels, suitable for traders of different trading frequencies. You can select your preferred trading frequency, and the indicator will automatically calculate the support and resistance levels relevant to that frequency. Among these, the Bull-Bear Line is an interval used to distinguish the strength of bullish and bearish forces, and is an important level. You can combine it with other ind
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicatori
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicatori
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicatori
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Antonin Skaryd
Indicatori
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
Altri dall’autore
Oracle flow
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Purpose of the indicator Oracle Flow – is designed to search for entry points into the BUY/SELL market based on a combination of several technical indicators and filters. The indicator displays arrows on the chart, signaling possible reversals or continuation of the trend, and, if necessary, accompanies them with sound/text notifications (Alerts). ️ The main elements used: Moving averages (EMA) – two periods are used: Faster and Slower. With their help, intersections are recorded, confir
Dual Momentum
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Dual Momentum is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4, created specifically for the accurate detection of market reversals and strong impulse movements. The indicator is based on a combination of two powerful oscillators – Williams %R and RSI, which allows you to filter noise and generate more reliable signals. Thanks to this, Dual Momentum indicates only key entry points when the probability of a successful trade is highest. Key advantages: No redrawing – signals remain on the cha
Trend Pulse One
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Trend Pulse One is a new generation indicator based on an improved version of Parabolic SAR, supplemented with arrow signals. Its purpose is to simplify the process of trend analysis and provide the trader with clear, visually understandable entry and exit points. The main difference from the standard SAR is that Trend Pulse supplements the SAR lines with arrows that signal a change in trend direction. This makes the indicator convenient for visual analysis and application in real trading.
Market Vortex
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Market Vortex.mq4 is a powerful arrow indicator designed to accurately identify reversal points and trend continuations. Built on a smoothed oscillator and adaptive moving averages, it helps traders quickly find market entry and exit points without complex calculations. Key Features: Clear arrow signals: The indicator displays Buy/Sell arrows directly on the chart. Real-time operation: Signals are generated without delays or repainting. Adaptive calculation: The indicator uses a do
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione