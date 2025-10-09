BlueArmor ETH V2
- Experts
- Sami Farooq
- Versione: 2.0
- Attivazioni: 10
BlueArmor ETH V2
BlueArmor ETH V2 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking a professional-grade solution to algorithmic trading. Built specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform, it combines robust trading logic with risk management features to deliver consistent execution without the need for constant monitoring.
No trading restrictions - 24/7 trading active.
Introductory Pricing Model
First 10 Customers: $30!
Subsequent Tiers: Increases by $30 every 20 sales, capping at $150!
FREE SAMPLE Version Available!
Settings:
- Pair - ETHUSD
- Timeframe (Recommended) - 1 Hour (1H)
- Brokers - ICMarkets (or any other Crypto supported brokers, low spreads)
- Advisor Setting - Automatically Applied
Key Features
Instrument Focus: Optimized for Ethereum (ETH) trading pairs.
Timeframe Compatibility: Can be used across multiple timeframes, with recommended defaults included.
Automated Execution: Handles trade entries, exits, and position management without manual intervention.
Risk Management: Incorporates stop loss, take profit, and dynamic lot sizing options for tailored money management.
Flexible Settings: Fully customizable input parameters to align with different trading styles and risk appetites.
Optimized Defaults: Out-of-the-box settings provided for straightforward deployment.
Advantages
Designed to reduce human error and emotional trading decisions.
Capable of adapting to different market conditions through parameter tuning.
Straightforward setup, making it accessible for both new and experienced traders.
Legal Disclaimer & Risk Notice:
Trading foreign exchange (Forex) or contracts for differences (CFDs) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This Expert Advisor is provided "as-is" for educational and research purposes. The author assumes no responsibility for losses incurred through its use. Users are advised to test the EA on demo accounts before deploying it in live trading environments. Use at your own discretion.