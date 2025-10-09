BlueArmor ETH V2

BlueArmor ETH V2


BlueArmor ETH V2 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking a professional-grade solution to algorithmic trading. Built specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform, it combines robust trading logic with risk management features to deliver consistent execution without the need for constant monitoring.


No trading restrictions - 24/7 trading active.


Introductory Pricing Model

  • First 10 Customers: $30!

  • Subsequent Tiers: Increases by $30 every 20 sales, capping at $150!

  • FREE SAMPLE Version Available! 



____________________________________________________________________________

Settings:
  • Pair - ETHUSD
  • Timeframe (Recommended) - 1 Hour (1H)
  • Brokers - ICMarkets (or any other Crypto supported brokers, low spreads)
  • Advisor Setting - Automatically Applied

    ____________________________________________________________________________

    Key Features

    • Instrument Focus: Optimized for Ethereum (ETH) trading pairs.

    • Timeframe Compatibility: Can be used across multiple timeframes, with recommended defaults included.

    • Automated Execution: Handles trade entries, exits, and position management without manual intervention.

    • Risk Management: Incorporates stop loss, take profit, and dynamic lot sizing options for tailored money management.

    • Flexible Settings: Fully customizable input parameters to align with different trading styles and risk appetites.

    • Optimized Defaults: Out-of-the-box settings provided for straightforward deployment. 

    ____________________________________________________________________________

    Advantages

    • Designed to reduce human error and emotional trading decisions.

    • Capable of adapting to different market conditions through parameter tuning.

    • Straightforward setup, making it accessible for both new and experienced traders.

      ____________________________________________________________________________

      Legal Disclaimer & Risk Notice:


      Trading foreign exchange (Forex) or contracts for differences (CFDs) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This Expert Advisor is provided "as-is" for educational and research purposes. The author assumes no responsibility for losses incurred through its use. Users are advised to test the EA on demo accounts before deploying it in live trading environments. Use at your own discretion.


      Prodotti consigliati
      Assistant to easy manage multiple orders
      Supattra Sumethasorn
      Utilità
      Assistente per gestire facilmente i tuoi ordini multipli  1. “Gestione principale di più ordini con un clic – Dimensionamento dei lotti basato sul rischio, chiusure parziali. Evidenzia i principali punti di forza dell'azienda: controllo automatizzato del volume/rischio e supervisione di più ordini 2. "Fai trading in modo più intelligente, non più difficile: una dashboard completa per la gestione del commercio simultaneo" Inquadra l'EA come un pannello di controllo all-in-one per scalare l'eff
      FREE
      Dynamic RSI Guardian Basic
      Befe Ltd
      Experts
      Guardiano RSI Dinamico – Trading di Precisione con Gestione Completa dei Rischi Il Guardiano RSI Dinamico è un sistema di trading algoritmico professionale progettato per i trader che apprezzano prestazioni costanti, un rigoroso controllo del rischio e flessibilità. Costruito con calcoli avanzati basati sui pip e filtri intelligenti guidati dall’RSI, garantisce che ogni operazione segua regole rigorose per minimizzare i rischi e massimizzare le opportunità. Caratteristiche Principali : Sistem
      FREE
      VR Smart Grid MT5
      Vladimir Pastushak
      4.22 (27)
      Experts
      VR Smart Grid - Smart Trading Robot (Advisor), che è in grado di nelle fasi per chiudere molte posizioni di mercato con un profitto fornito dal trader. La chiusura graduale di piccole parti aiuta a ridurre rapidamente ed efficacemente i rischi. L'algoritmo della strategia di trading include diverse strategie di trading accuratamente elaborate . La strategia fondamentale consiste nella creazione di una griglia di posizioni e una chiusura parziale delle posizioni con un profitto fisso. Il robot t
      Recovery Grip Meta 5
      Marta Gonzalez
      Experts
      MANUAL OF RECOVERY GRIP The recovery grip system can recover both an isolated loss and a loss produced by a grip or multiple orders, the algorithm gradually compensates the losses until the equity returns to zero. The time it takes for the algorithm to reverse the loss is proportional to the volatility of the pair and the size of the loss.This system allows you to test the algorithm prior to purchase.For this, it has a powerful simulation system in which you can choose whether your loss is a
      NewMotherBot
      Joni Fat
      Experts
      Joni Lee Second Forex Robot in the Market CAN RUN WITH ONLY $300 (recomended minimum deposit) LOT size 0.01 if <$2000 else 0.02 Introducing the “Joni Lee First Forex Robot,” a trailblazing innovation in automated forex trading. Developed by the renowned Joni Lee, this robot is the first of its kind, setting new standards in the forex market. Key Features: Can take profit (TP) and cut loss (CL) State-of-the-Art Algorithms:   Employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and execute tra
      EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
      Ruslan Pishun
      5 (1)
      Experts
      The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
      PEA Farm Lots
      Paitoon Rienpreecha
      Experts
      Functionalities - Open buy and sell  - Customizable break-even AND TP SL - Implements Martingale Features Recommendations - Currency pairs: Major currency pairs - Currency pairs recommend : EURUSD - Not recommended : XAUUSD - Timeframe : 1H - Minimum deposit: $2000 per currency pair *Recommend $10000 - Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500 - Account type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads. - Use a VPS for the EA to operate 24/7 (strongly recommended) Warning - Withdraw profits ev
      Remora fish Mt5
      Marta Gonzalez
      Experts
      You know you are not a shark but maybe you can be a   remora fish. You just have to locate a shark and feed on the remains. This system uses an indicator that detects the movements of the shark and positions itself in favor of it, taking advantage of its capture. This system analyzes the market looking for the waves that the shark produces in the forex sea when it attacks the market. Once the shark attack is located, it enters the market to catch a piece of the catch. All operations have their
      Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
      Gerald Birkner
      Experts
      Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
      Stock Eagle EA MT5
      Ivan Pochta
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Stock Eagle EA – an automated trading advisor designed for the U.S. stock market. Based on a proprietary trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open long positions only . It aims to identify market drawdowns by trading waves and monitors multiple timeframes to detect optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Unlike Stock Trader Pro ( product page >> ) , the trading strategy of Stock Eagle EA i
      Duel MT5
      Marta Gonzalez
      Experts
      YOU WANT TO WIN THE DUEL. Look the market in the eye, feel the trigger on your finger. Take a deep breath and shoot before anyone else. This system allows you to detect the right moment to attack the market. The whistles are already sounding in the air. Dare to win the duel at the market. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 10 0 . You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety
      Breakout Londres
      Victor Paul Hamilton
      Experts
      Osi Fare Trading con Metodi Collaudati nel Tempo Invece di Fantasie di Martingala ? .  La triste verità è che le strategie più redditizie spesso sembrano le più noiose nei backtest, ma i trader al dettaglio vogliono azione ed eccitazione - che è esattamente il motivo per cui il 95% di loro perde denaro.   Questo EA in realtà forza l'interazione e la comprensione dell'utente - devi impostare correttamente gli orari delle sessioni, capire i requisiti del tuo broker e regolare i parametri per dive
      FREE
      TrendFusion X
      Daniel Mandachi
      Experts
      TrendFusion X is a fully automated trading solution designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and structured decision-making. It combines a trend scoring model with multi-timeframe analysis and confirmation logic to ensure trades are executed only under technically favorable conditions. Built for modern trading environments, TrendFusion X adapts to changing market behavior and focuses on quality setups rather than volume. Core Features Trend Strength Scoring System Filters out weak
      EurUsd London Breakout Pro
      Morgana Brol Mendonca
      Experts
      EURUSD London Breakout Pro Sviluppato con il supporto di strumenti avanzati di intelligenza artificiale, EURUSD London Breakout Pro offre un codice pulito ed efficiente, ottimizzato per velocità e stabilità. Questo Expert Advisor applica un quadro di gestione del rischio di livello istituzionale ed evita strategie ad alto rischio come martingala, grid averaging o hedging non controllato. Progettato per trader che richiedono precisione e sicurezza, il sistema combina un concetto comprovato di br
      FREE
      YM AuroFX EA
      Yassine Mouhssine
      Experts
      YM AuroFX EA – Automated EURUSD Forex Robot | MT5 Trading Bot YM AuroFX EA is a fully automated MT5 trading system developed specifically for the EURUSD currency pair. It combines trend-following logic with volatility-based filters to identify structured and technically sound trading opportunities. This Expert Advisor operates autonomously with a focus on stability, controlled risk, and adaptability to changing market conditions. Designed for both short-term and long-term strategies, it del
      Smart ATR Trader
      Andrii Hurin
      Experts
      Smart ATR Trader EA – Adaptive Scalping & Risk Management Smart ATR Trader EA is a lightweight, fast, and fully automated trading system designed for scalping and intraday trading . It uses simple yet powerful logic: candle momentum entries with ATR-based exits and professional risk management controls . Write me in personal messages to get .set files Key Features Flexible Risk Control Trade with fixed lot size , money-based risk , or percent of balance . ATR-Based TP & SL Dynamic
      MA crossing bot MT5
      Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
      4.63 (8)
      Experts
      Offerta speciale! $50 invece di $90 Ottieni la versione MT4 qui ! Automatizza la tua strategia sulle medie mobili! Questa è la versione MT5 del mio best seller 'MA crossing bot' disponibile qui . Il "MA crossing bot" è l'assistente di trading definitivo per chi si affida alla potente e comprovata strategia degli incroci delle medie mobili. Questo versatile robot di trading è progettato per avvisarti o aprire automaticamente posizioni ogni volta che due medie mobili si incrociano, aiutandoti a c
      Lot Rebate Grid Hedging
      Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
      Experts
      Hello, I would like to give an example of this EA. From the picture you can see that the EA can spin around 3,500 lots, when taking into account the rebate, you will get about 35,000$ and a little bit of profit during execution. The EA has actually been run as shown in the picture. **You can optimize to get the best value before actually running it.  Thankyou   Excuseme .I'm sorry that I'm not good at English. Therefore, communication may be somewhat wrong. Facebook page :  facebook.com/ Gold
      Quantum Breaker PRO
      Cecilia Wambui Mundia
      Experts
      Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
      Ejen Ali AI
      Bahaman Bin Makiran
      Experts
      For Demo, Competition and Real Account. Valid until 20/12/2025 Combined with artificial intelligence. Build your EA, so you can build your strategy with available indicators and tools. Build EA Simple does not have any set strategy, but with it you can use a combination of indicators and use them as signals or filters and build your strategy! Indicators available: Price Action Fast Moving Average Slow Moving Average Adaptive Moving Average Triple Exponential Moving Average Relative Strength Ind
      FREE
      Smart Golden MT5
      Yi Hsiu Tsai
      4 (3)
      Experts
      “Smart Golden” è un prodotto progettato specificamente per il mercato dell'oro, utilizzando una strategia di scalping. E non utilizza metodi di gestione come Martingala, griglia e copertura. Utilizziamo strumenti di intelligenza artificiale (apprendimento automatico) per estrarre caratteristiche robuste dai dati storici sull'oro, che vengono quindi codificate direttamente in “Smart Golden”. Poiché non eseguiamo un addestramento continuo su dati storici specifici (overfitting) o previsioni di Cha
      MA Fly EURUSD mt5
      Sebastian Furmanek
      Experts
      Backtest from   2003-2019 MetaQuotes Data Every Tick Mode EA created for EURUSD H1 Open  transaction based on MA and Volume Close transaction based on RSI or take profit One transaction at the time. No adding position, no martingale, no grid. My recommendations: For "safe mode" i recommend 0.1 lot per 10000USD For "risky mode" i recommend 0.5 lot per 10000USD Personally i use 0.3 lot per 10000 USD Fell free to increase lot size while you earn. This EA does not open transaction everyday, b
      Core SCB
      Andriy Sydoruk
      Experts
      Core SCB this bot works without indicators , the principle of trading is for buying and selling at the same time . It should be noted that no matter how well the indicators show, there is always a moment when the indicator can give a signal to enter at the peak of the beginning of the trend in the other direction. Thus, the essence of using the indicator is completely reset. Therefore, one of the options for getting out of the situation is to completely abandon indicators and constantly work o
      GoldScalpKING Ai
      Mike Wilson Namaru
      Experts
      GoldScalpKING Ai — multi-strategy XAUUSD Expert Advisor with ATR dynamic stops, weighted confirmation engine, optional recovery/martingale mode, session filters and risk-based or fixed-lot sizing. Ready for robust backtesting and live trading on ECN/RAW brokers. Full product description  GoldScalpKING Ai — Professional XAUUSD Trading EA GoldScalpKING Ai is a robust Expert Advisor engineered for trading XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines many technical techniques into a single, configurable decision e
      Breadwinner EMA Pro
      Isidro Jr Rosalada Dadula
      Experts
      Automated Forex Trading with a Focus on Risk Management (Updated Set Files/Settings in DFX MQL5 Community, link below) Unleash the Power of EMA Crossovers with a Disciplined Approach to Profitability EMA Pro by DFX is a powerful and user-friendly Forex Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate your trading strategies. It's built on a proven EMA (Exponential Moving Average) crossover strategy, enhanced by robust risk management features and customizable settings. Here's what makes EMA Pro differe
      MSync EA Pro
      Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
      Experts
      MSync EA Pro is a fully automated trading system engineered to synchronize multiple trading signals, market trends, and timeframes — delivering precise, intelligent, and consistent trade execution. Designed for traders who value flexibility, stability, and smart automation, this EA adapts dynamically to changing market conditions across forex, metals, indices, and crypto pairs. Core Concept The name “MSync” stands for Market Synchronization , symbolizing the EA’s ability to align technical confi
      FREE
      Libim
      Tai Fung Pontus To
      Experts
      Libim - Breakout Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the power of breakout trading with   Libim , a cutting-edge Forex trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. Libim specializes in identifying and capitalizing on breakout opportunities, ensuring you never miss a potential market move. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Libim offers a reliable, automated solution to enhance your trading performance. Key Features: Breakout Trading Strategy:   Libim is engineered to detec
      Multi Strategy Dashboard EA MT5
      Kevin Beltran Keena
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators.  The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator. Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the approp
      Gordian Knot 1
      Hidenori Tanaka
      Experts
      This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
      Smart EMA Pro EA
      Jerome Osa
      Experts
      Smart EMA Trend EA – Precision Trend Trading with Dynamic Risk Management Version: 1.00 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Account Type: Supports both netting and hedging accounts Timeframe: M5 (adjustable) Strategy Type: Trend-following based on dynamic EMA crossover and alignment Risk Management: Fully integrated with custom SL/TP, risk-reward settings, and lot validation Description: Smart EMA Trend EA is a powerful algorithmic trading solution designed to identify high-probability entries using
      Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
      Mad Turtle
      Gennady Sergienko
      4.72 (65)
      Experts
      Informazioni importanti! Il nostro team è diviso per ruoli: gli sviluppatori si concentrano sullo sviluppo e sugli aggiornamenti, mentre i moderatori aiutano con l'installazione e la configurazione dell'EA. I nostri moderatori sono disponibili per assisterti e rispondere a qualsiasi domanda tu possa avere: Zolia (Taiwan) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia Jim (Inghilterra) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jimmyalgo Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale S
      Quantum Queen MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.98 (339)
      Experts
      Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
      Zenox
      PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
      5 (11)
      Experts
      Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portato alla creazione di un potente algor
      AI Forex Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      5 (22)
      Experts
      AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
      Quantum King EA
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (42)
      Experts
      Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione e disciplina. Quantum King E
      Aura Ultimate EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      5 (37)
      Experts
      Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
      Prop Firm Gold EA
      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      5 (9)
      Experts
      INFORMAZIONI IMPORTANTI! Questo EA non è stato creato per avere un backtest perfetto, eccessivamente ottimizzato o basato su curve fit, né utilizza rischiose strategie di martingala o grid. L'obiettivo principale è la redditività effettiva in tempo reale.    Le strategie utilizzate in questo EA sono un mix delle mie comprovate strategie sull'oro, che opero in tempo reale nei miei segnali verificati, con un track record di profitti di oltre 13 mesi, tutte ottenute senza alcuna martingala o sis
      Argos Rage
      Aleksandar Prutkin
      5 (9)
      Experts
      Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
      Aot
      Thi Ngoc Tram Le
      5 (7)
      Experts
      AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Valuta AI di Nuova Generazione Segnale Live: [Account Principale] | [Account Minore] | Canale Ufficiale AOT | Prossimo Prezzo: $299 IMPORTANTE! Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni di configurazione. AOT MT5 è un Expert Advisor avanzato alimentato da analisi del sentiment AI e algoritmi di Ottimizzazione Adattiva . Sviluppato nel corso di diversi anni di perfezionamento, questo sistema completamente automat
      Axonshift EA MT5
      Maxim Kurochkin
      4.88 (34)
      Experts
      AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
      Zenith FX EA MT5
      Maxim Kurochkin
      5 (10)
      Experts
      Zenith FX – Sistema Avanzato di Intelligenza Artificiale Meccanica Panoramica Zenith FX rappresenta la nuova generazione di architettura algoritmica progettata per offrire precisione a livello istituzionale su XAUUSD (Oro) e USDJPY (Dollaro/Yen Giapponese) . Basato sulla struttura analitica introdotta in Axon Shift e Vector Prime, il sistema integra un quadro neurale rinforzato, in grado di adattarsi in tempo reale alla volatilità, alle variazioni di liquidità e alle correlazioni tra metalli e
      AI Gold Sniper MT5
      Ho Tuan Thang
      5 (8)
      Experts
      SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  MT4 predefinito (oltre 7 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (oltre 5 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2340132 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. EA sarà venduto in quantità lim
      AuriON AI System EA MT5
      Aung Kaung Htet
      5 (1)
      Experts
      AuriON AI System EA Il trading ridefinito dall’intelligenza. Importante: dopo l'acquisto, ti prego di inviarmi un messaggio privato per ricevere il tuo pacchetto di installazione personalizzato e le istruzioni per la configurazione. Segnale live:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340133 Offerta attuale: Le prossime 10 copie sono disponibili a $449 , dopodiché il prezzo aumenterà a $599 . I. Introduzione AuriON è un sistema di trading cognitivo che integra esecuzione algoritmica, apprendimento a
      The ORB Master
      Profalgo Limited
      4.79 (14)
      Experts
      PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
      Quantum Emperor MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.86 (486)
      Experts
      Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori d
      Remstone
      Remstone
      5 (7)
      Experts
      Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Remstone Club   Remstone Prime The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. Q1 price: $2,500 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusione. Ma una vas
      Argos Fury
      Aleksandar Prutkin
      4.31 (35)
      Experts
      Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
      The Gold Reaper MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      4.45 (85)
      Experts
      PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
      SmartChoise
      Gabriel Costin Floricel
      4.17 (69)
      Experts
      SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
      Big Forex Players MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.76 (123)
      Experts
      We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
      Quantum Bitcoin EA
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.81 (120)
      Experts
      Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
      One Man Army
      Ihor Otkydach
      5 (5)
      Experts
      Solo 1 copie disponibili a 599 $ Prossimo prezzo: 699 $ Senza esagerazioni e senza rischi inutili. Con un drawdown minimo: One Man Army è un sistema di trading multivaluta progettato sia per il trading personale sia per le società di prop trading. Segue una strategia di scalping basata sulle correzioni e inversioni di mercato a breve e medio termine, operando tramite ordini limitati pendenti. Questo robot di trading non indovina la direzione del mercato — entra ai livelli di prezzo migliori con
      Syna
      William Brandon Autry
      5 (10)
      Experts
      Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
      META i7
      Meta Sophie Agapova
      Experts
      META i7 – Evoluzione del Trading Intelligente -  Riferimento tecnico META i7 è un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato, basato su due potenti reti neurali cooperative. Queste lavorano in tempo reale, prendendo decisioni di trading, valutandole e ottimizzandole continuamente. Le due reti neurali vengono elaborate e analizzate attraverso il livello interno META Layer. Si tratta di un’interfaccia completamente integrata nell’EA, che unisce, analizza e consolida i risultati in una decisione d
      Quantum Baron
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.77 (35)
      Experts
      Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
      Quantum StarMan
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.87 (103)
      Experts
      Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
      VolumeHedger
      Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
      4.94 (31)
      Experts
      VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ]   Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che comb
      HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
      Martin Alejandro Bamonte
      4.33 (3)
      Experts
      HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La versione più avanzata del nostro EA fino ad oggi, completamente ricostruita con decisioni basate sull’IA , votazione multi-IA e logica di trading dinamica . Ora non è più limitato solo a XAUUSD (Oro) su M1, ma supporta anche BTCUSD e ETHUSD , con ingressi ad alta frequenza, gestione intelligente del rischio e piena adattabilità. Questo EA combina IA gratuite connesse tramite OpenRouter con filtri avanzati per un trading di precisione in qualsiasi condizione di mer
      Gold Day AI
      Anton Zverev
      Experts
      Prezzo iniziale: $ 199 Prezzo finale: $ 3.999 Numero totale di copie - 300 Фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit! Solo un'offerta sul mercato! Coppia di valute:   XAUUSD Periodo di tempo:       D1 Gold Day AI è uno scalper giornaliero che utilizza molteplici strategie adattive. Ogni operazione si apre con un rigoroso   piano toploss   e   takeprofit, seguito da   un trailing stop. L'EA non utilizza griglie, martingala o intelligenza artificiale. Raccomandazioni EA: Simbolo:   XAUUSD Periodo:  
      Weltrix
      Guilherme Jose Mattes
      5 (4)
      Experts
      Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PROMOTIONAL PRICE $249 – LATER -> $799 USD IMPORTANT:  USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SETFILE: DOWNLOAD   (UPDATE 09.10.2025) Six Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining six independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers an average of about 4 trades per day, kee
      Altri dall’autore
      BlueArmor ETH V2 Sample
      Sami Farooq
      Experts
      BlueArmor ETH V2 Sample – FREE Version! BlueArmor ETH V2 – Sample Version is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed for ETHUSD trading on the H1 timeframe. Engineered for intraday and swing strategies, this EA combines robust backtesting optimized using ICMarkets data with adaptive risk management to cater to both assertive and conservative traders. This sample edition includes an   adjustable trailing stop loss , empowering you to lock in profits with precision and flexibility. To encour
      FREE
      Filtro:
      Nessuna recensione
      Rispondi alla recensione