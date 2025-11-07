Zeus Hedge AI is an advanced trading system powered by Machine Learning and Deep Learning technologies, developed through extensive live optimization and professional algorithmic modeling.

While deeply optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), it is also fully compatible with EURUSD and EURGBP, maintaining high stability and low risk across various market conditions and timeframes.

The EA utilizes AI-driven Deep Learning models to analyze price behavior, volatility patterns, trend intensity, and volume dynamics in real time.

Unlike traditional EAs that rely on fixed indicators, Zeus Hedge AI dynamically adjusts its strategy logic according to market conditions—optimizing entries, stop levels, and position sizing to achieve truly adaptive and intelligent trading.

At its core lies an advanced Smart Hedging Logic, which enables the EA to manage multi-directional positions effectively in both trending and ranging markets.

This reduces drawdowns, smooths the equity curve, and enhances long-term profitability.

Multiple built-in protection layers—such as adaptive lot sizing, dynamic capital allocation, extreme volatility defense, and automatic risk reduction—ensure steady performance even under challenging market environments.

💡 Recommended Setup:

Gold (XAUUSD) — 15 Minute (M15)

EURUSD — 15 Minute (M15)

EURGBP — 15 Minute (M15)

Recommended minimum balance: $3000 USD

⚙️ Special Parameter Note:

The EA includes the following parameter:

Risk switch (off recommended)

This is a risk control switch.

👉 When performing live trading or backtesting, please keep this switch OFF to ensure normal strategy execution.

It is designed mainly for internal testing and verification purposes, not for real trading mode.

💎 Core Advantages:

⚡ AI Deep Learning · Intelligent Decision-Making — Employs multi-layer neural networks to detect trends and reversals with precision.

⚡ Multi-Asset Adaptability · Gold & Euro Cross Compatibility — Optimized for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and EURGBP, ensuring flexible performance across markets.

⚡ Hedging Logic · Stable Operation — Smart dual-position management minimizes drawdowns and maintains balanced exposure.

⚡ Self-Learning Optimization · Long-Term Consistency — The system evolves over time, refining its models for sustainable and steady profitability.