Valkyrie Gold

Valkyrie Gold is an advanced automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute (M15) timeframe.
It embodies the spirit of precision and discipline — executing every trade with strategic intent, controlled exposure, and intelligent adaptation to market dynamics.

Unlike typical grid or martingale systems, Valkyrie Gold operates through a structured single-entry logic with strict stop-loss protection on every trade.
Each position is independent, ensuring transparent and fully managed risk at all times.
This design philosophy enables the EA to maintain stability and consistency even during extreme volatility in the gold market.

The core engine of Valkyrie Gold integrates adaptive volatility analysis, trend acceleration detection, and structure-based entry confirmation.
It identifies high-probability opportunities within gold’s unique rhythm — entering with precision and exiting with logic, not emotion.

Comprehensive safety modules include automatic lot validation, stop-level protection, and margin control,
preventing trade execution errors and ensuring smooth performance across brokers and market conditions.

Supporting both fixed-lot and compound growth modes, Valkyrie Gold dynamically adjusts position size according to market volatility and account equity,
delivering sustainable profitability with controlled drawdown.

In essence, Valkyrie Gold is more than a trading algorithm — it is a disciplined, intelligent, and resilient system that defends your capital and captures opportunity.
A true “Valkyrie” in the battlefield of gold trading — sharp, adaptive, and unwavering.

Altri dall’autore
AI for Gold Mining
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
这是一款基于均线逻辑开发的智能交易系统，采用浮亏控制的风控机制，主要适用于希望实现稳健交易管理的投资者。每笔订单在初始阶段不设止损，而是通过智能监控账户整体浮亏来判断是否进行止损操作，从而避免因短期波动频繁止损，提升交易系统的容错率与连续性。 本系统通过趋势识别进行顺势挂单，结合多周期信号共振判断，有效过滤震荡行情中的虚假信号，提升入场精准度。同时具备灵活的参数配置功能，用户可以根据自身资金、风险偏好与市场波动情况进行调整，使策略更适应个性化实盘需求。 核心特点： 均线趋势识别，顺势挂单交易 支持多周期超趋势共振判断 独特浮亏止损机制：控制总亏损而非单笔止损 智能风控系统，适应震荡与趋势行情 参数灵活，可根据实盘情况自定义调整 本策略在黄金、欧美等主流货币对交易中表现优秀，经过长时间实盘验证，具有较强的稳定性与持续盈利能力，适合广大外汇交易爱好者用于自动化交易部署。
Smart Trend and Range EA
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Smart Trend and Range EA – Stable Non-Martingale Strategy Monitoring Account (Demo) Achieved 8.1× profit in 1.5 years , trading one position per signal , each trade with a stop loss . Smart Trend and Range EA is a fully automated trading system that intelligently switches between trend-following and range-trading logic to adapt to changing market conditions. It does not use any Martingale, Grid, or averaging methods — every trade is independent and single-entry , ensuring full control over ris
Gold Terminator EA
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Gold Terminator EA is a fully automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAUUSD) trading. The core logic follows a single-trade mode , meaning it opens only one position at a time — no martingale, no grid, no averaging. This design ensures stability, low risk, and consistent performance , making it ideal for conservative traders and professional fund managers . The system intelligently analyzes market volatility and price momentum to determine optimal entry points. It incorporates
Poseidon X4
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Poseidon X4 is a professional breakout trading system specially designed for gold (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe . It focuses on precision trend detection, disciplined order execution, and consistent long-term performance. The system is built for traders who seek stability and efficiency rather than high-frequency randomness. Poseidon X4 intelligently identifies key breakout zones and places pending orders at strategic levels. Once triggered, it manages positions dynamically — securing profits wit
Ares Hunter
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Monitoring Account (Demo) Gained 31.6× profit in 10 months , trading XAUUSD (Gold), M15 timeframe. Demo Account: Broker: AUSCommercial-Demo Account: 100285857 Contact: vx563664524 Ares Hunter is a powerful, intelligent trading system engineered for gold and major currency pairs. Named after the Greek God of War, it embodies precision, discipline, and strategic aggression — attacking when the opportunity arises, and defending when markets turn volatile. At its core, Ares Hunter is a trend-follo
