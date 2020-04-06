Hedging Be Win

Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points

With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction

At a profit level.





Parameters:





Lot1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

Take_Profit: Take Profit in points adjusted for 30 or 20 Digits brokers.

Stop_Loss: Stop Loss in points adjusted for 50 or 30 Digits brokers Prefer not to use.

Start_Time: Start Time in GMT time. EA starting Time.

End_Time: Ending Time in GMT time. EA Ending Time.

Max_Open : maximum number of open deals.

Max_Lots : And controlling the maximum lot size.

Loss_USD : and closing all together at a loss from Loss use of Loss usd = zero does not work

multiple_total : Control from here Recurrence of complications .

Continuous_trading =true Keep working nonstop = false The Expert is deleted from the chart after the total profit of the transactions .

Magic_Number: EA Magic Number

Currency:





Updated on expert





Now you can work on gold with currency pairs





If there are two or three numbers after the decimal point for the price of gold





An extra 0 should be added in front of the Take Profit instead of 20 being 200





If there is only one number after the decimal point of gold





Nothing is added to the Take Profit it works as it is 20 points





EA technically works on any currency pair, but for best results use





The most volatile major currency pairs are:





AUD/JPY





NZD/JPY





AUD/USD





CAD/JPY





Max Spread = 0.3

Broker link from here





Time Frame:





5 Minute Time frame





Minimum recommended amount and Leverage :





Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.





Capital 5000 Working on only one currency pair of volatility pairs





The size of the first lot is 0.01