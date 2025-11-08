VWAP Volume Weighted Average Price MT5
- Indicatori
- Sathit Sukhirun
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
Key Features and Advantages of VWAP
1. 🎯 It Shows the "True Price" or "Consensus Price"
This is its most important feature. While a Simple Moving Average (MA) gives equal weight to every price, VWAP tells us what the average price really is, based on where the majority of money (volume) agreed to trade.
Example: If the price of 100 had 1,000,000 shares traded, but the price of 101 only had 100 shares traded... VWAP will give significantly more weight to the 100 price.
2. 🏦 It Acts as a Strong Psychological Support/Resistance
Because financial institutions, funds, and large traders (Smart Money) use VWAP as a primary benchmark to measure their trading performance (e.g., trying to buy below VWAP or sell above VWAP), it becomes a significant level.
When all the major players are watching the same line, the VWAP line often automatically becomes a powerful Support or Resistance level. When the price pulls back to the VWAP, there is often a buying response, or when it moves far above, there may be profit-taking.
3. ⚖️ It Helps Judge "Fair Value"
VWAP allows us to easily assess if the current price is "expensive" or "cheap" relative to the average for that session.
Price is Above VWAP: The market views this as "expensive" (Premium) or in an Uptrend bias.
Price is Below VWAP: The market views this as "cheap" (Discount) or in a Downtrend bias.
Many traders use a simple strategy of looking to "Buy" (Long) when the price is below VWAP and looking to "Sell" (Short) when the price is above VWAP.