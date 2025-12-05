VolumePressureinHistogramVPH

1.      Overview

The Volume Pressure Histogram (VPH) is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that measures buying and selling pressure based on tick or real volume. It highlights extreme buying/selling moments and provides a smoothed signal line for trend detection.

2.      Indicator Components

·         Volume Pressure Histogram (Colored):

o   Green: Extreme buying pressure

o   Lime: Buying pressure

o   Red: Extreme selling pressure

o   Yellow: Selling pressure

·         Signal Line (White):

o   Smoothed representation of volume pressure.

3.      Inputs / Settings

Input Parameter

Type

Default

Description

InpLength

Integer

25

Period for EMA of delta volume.

InpThreshold

Double

20.0

Threshold to identify extreme buying/selling pressure.

InpSignalSmooth

Integer

8

Period for smoothing the signal line (EMA).

InpUseLogScale

Boolean

false

Enable logarithmic scaling of histogram values.

InpUseTickVolume

Boolean

true

Use tick volume if true, otherwise real volume.

  1. How to Use

·         Green Histogram: High bullish pressure → potential upward continuation

·         Red Histogram: High bearish pressure → potential downward continuation

·         Lime/Yellow Histogram: Moderate pressure → consolidation or minor trend

·         Signal Line: Helps smooth out histogram noise and confirm trend direction

Trading Tips: - Combine VPH with trend indicators or support/resistance levels. - Look for divergence between price and VPH signal line for potential reversals. - Use alerts to catch extreme buying/selling moments.


Altri dall’autore
CvdDeltaVolumes
Parasbhai N Patel
Indicatori
Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance. Overview The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean
CumulativeVolumeDeltaHistogram
Parasbhai N Patel
Indicatori
1. Introduction This document explains how to use the CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) + Delta Volume Histogram indicator. It covers setup, features, trading logic, and best practices. 2. What the Indicator Shows - Delta Histogram: Displays per‑bar delta (buy volume – sell volume) as green/red bars. - Helps identify market pressure, absorption, reversal signals, and trend strength. 3. How to Add Indicator in MT5 1. Open MT5. 2. Go to File → Open Data Folder. 3. Navigate to MQL5 → Indicators. 4. Pa
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione