VolumePressureinHistogramVPH
- Indicatori
- Parasbhai N Patel
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
1. Overview
The Volume Pressure Histogram (VPH) is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that measures buying and selling pressure based on tick or real volume. It highlights extreme buying/selling moments and provides a smoothed signal line for trend detection.
2. Indicator Components
· Volume Pressure Histogram (Colored):
o Green: Extreme buying pressure
o Lime: Buying pressure
o Red: Extreme selling pressure
o Yellow: Selling pressure
· Signal Line (White):
o Smoothed representation of volume pressure.
3. Inputs / Settings
|
Input Parameter
|
Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
InpLength
|
Integer
|
25
|
Period for EMA of delta volume.
|
InpThreshold
|
Double
|
20.0
|
Threshold to identify extreme buying/selling pressure.
|
InpSignalSmooth
|
Integer
|
8
|
Period for smoothing the signal line (EMA).
|
InpUseLogScale
|
Boolean
|
false
|
Enable logarithmic scaling of histogram values.
|
InpUseTickVolume
|
Boolean
|
true
|
Use tick volume if true, otherwise real volume.
- How to Use
· Green Histogram: High bullish pressure → potential upward continuation
· Red Histogram: High bearish pressure → potential downward continuation
· Lime/Yellow Histogram: Moderate pressure → consolidation or minor trend
· Signal Line: Helps smooth out histogram noise and confirm trend direction
Trading Tips: - Combine VPH with trend indicators or support/resistance levels. - Look for divergence between price and VPH signal line for potential reversals. - Use alerts to catch extreme buying/selling moments.