TriggerLevelRangeEA
- Experts
- Tristan Schiebel
- Versione: 3.0
- Attivazioni: 5
The TriggerLevel Strategy EA is a toolbox for calculating a horizontal trigger level based on two configurable price levels.
From these, it calculates a Trigger Range (between 0% and 100%), determines a Trigger Level (e.g., Fibonacci Extension 161% or Fibonacci Retracement 61%), and executes Buy/Sell trades in three possible modes: Wick, Limit, or Cross.
The EA works on all timeframes (typically M5) and was designed as a pure market-structure system for indices, FX, and metals in intraday trading (e.g., DAX, EURUSD, XAUUSD, etc.).
⚙️ Core Logic
Two selectable price levels (TriggerLevel1 / TriggerLevel2)
define the upper (100%) and lower (0%) boundaries of a trading range.
This range can be determined based on specific times (OpenTime and CloseTime) or on the Open levels of selected candles, as well as intraday or weekly Open/High/Low/Close values.
Additionally, various pivot levels, average prices, min/max levels, etc., can be selected.
Range Calculation
The difference between the two levels represents the TriggerRange.
Trigger Level Calculation
Based on a configurable EntryMultiplier in %, applied above or below the range (e.g., Fibonacci Extension 161% or Fibonacci Retracement 61%).
Trade Entry Logic
Applicable on various timeframes:
-
Wick Sell: When the current candle rises above the TriggerLevel but closes back below it.
-
Wick Buy: When the current candle falls below the TriggerLevel but closes back above it.
-
Limit Sell: When the previous candle’s close was below the TriggerLevel, and the current candle touches the TriggerLevel.
-
Limit Buy: When the previous candle’s close was above the TriggerLevel, and the current candle touches the TriggerLevel.
-
Cross Sell: When the current candle opens above the TriggerLevel and closes below it.
-
Cross Buy: When the current candle opens below the TriggerLevel and closes above it.
💼 Trade Management
-
Only one trade per direction at a time.
-
Optional protection: No new trade on the same candle after a Stop-Loss trigger.
-
Friday close function to avoid holding positions over the weekend.
Lot Size Control
-
Based on the acceptable loss amount per trade.
-
Includes a maxLotSize limiter.
Stop-Loss
-
Dynamic calculation based on a percentage of the TriggerRange.
-
Optional daily adjustment to prevent overnight drawdowns.
Take-Profit
-
Calculated as TPMultiplier × TriggerRange.
Trailing Stop
-
Optional stepwise trailing:
When profit ≥ TrailingTriggerPercent of the TP range, the SL is moved to the TrailingSLPercent level.
Equity-Based Protection
-
Daily safeguard via MaxEquityDrawdownPercent.
-
The SL dynamically adjusts based on the intraday equity high-watermark.
📈 Trigger Sources
Multiple TriggerSource modes define where the EA derives its reference levels from:
-
Open, High, Low, Close of today or yesterday, weekly or from the prior week.
-
Traditional, DM, Woodie, Average (custom) – based on pivot formulas.
-
Candle-based sources:
-
CandleHighMax, CandleLowMin
-
CandleOpenMax, CandleOpenMin (new) – uses open prices of selected candle indices.
-
-
Session- or time-based levels (yesterday/today, configurable open time).
🕒 Time & Session Control
-
Configurable trading hours and weekdays.
-
Time offset parameter (e.g., +1 hour) for flexible calculations.
-
Option to use yesterday’s or today’s Open/Close times.
-
Friday close function to avoid weekend exposure.