TriggerLevelRangeEA

The TriggerLevel Strategy EA is a toolbox for calculating a horizontal trigger level based on two configurable price levels.

From these, it calculates a Trigger Range (between 0% and 100%), determines a Trigger Level (e.g., Fibonacci Extension 161% or Fibonacci Retracement 61%), and executes Buy/Sell trades in three possible modes: Wick, Limit, or Cross.

The EA works on all timeframes (typically M5) and was designed as a pure market-structure system for indices, FX, and metals in intraday trading (e.g., DAX, EURUSD, XAUUSD, etc.).

⚙️ Core Logic

Two selectable price levels (TriggerLevel1 / TriggerLevel2)

define the upper (100%) and lower (0%) boundaries of a trading range.

This range can be determined based on specific times (OpenTime and CloseTime) or on the Open levels of selected candles, as well as intraday or weekly Open/High/Low/Close values.

Additionally, various pivot levels, average prices, min/max levels, etc., can be selected.

Range Calculation

The difference between the two levels represents the TriggerRange.

Trigger Level Calculation

Based on a configurable EntryMultiplier in %, applied above or below the range (e.g., Fibonacci Extension 161% or Fibonacci Retracement 61%).

Trade Entry Logic

Applicable on various timeframes:

Wick Sell: When the current candle rises above the TriggerLevel but closes back below it.

Wick Buy: When the current candle falls below the TriggerLevel but closes back above it.

Limit Sell: When the previous candle’s close was below the TriggerLevel, and the current candle touches the TriggerLevel.

Limit Buy: When the previous candle’s close was above the TriggerLevel, and the current candle touches the TriggerLevel.

Cross Sell: When the current candle opens above the TriggerLevel and closes below it.

Cross Buy: When the current candle opens below the TriggerLevel and closes above it.

💼 Trade Management

Only one trade per direction at a time.

Optional protection: No new trade on the same candle after a Stop-Loss trigger.

Friday close function to avoid holding positions over the weekend.

Lot Size Control

Based on the acceptable loss amount per trade.

Includes a maxLotSize limiter.

Stop-Loss

Dynamic calculation based on a percentage of the TriggerRange .

Optional daily adjustment to prevent overnight drawdowns.

Take-Profit

Calculated as TPMultiplier × TriggerRange.

Trailing Stop

Optional stepwise trailing:

When profit ≥ TrailingTriggerPercent of the TP range, the SL is moved to the TrailingSLPercent level.

Equity-Based Protection

Daily safeguard via MaxEquityDrawdownPercent .

The SL dynamically adjusts based on the intraday equity high-watermark.

📈 Trigger Sources

Multiple TriggerSource modes define where the EA derives its reference levels from:

Open, High, Low, Close of today or yesterday, weekly or from the prior week.

Traditional, DM, Woodie, Average (custom) – based on pivot formulas.

Candle-based sources: CandleHighMax, CandleLowMin CandleOpenMax, CandleOpenMin (new) – uses open prices of selected candle indices.

Session- or time-based levels (yesterday/today, configurable open time).

🕒 Time & Session Control