THV Easy SLTP Manager Mt5

Hi Traders,

This MT5 EA provides you with the following impressive features:

1- Trade directly using your keyboard: open Buy/Sell orders, close profitable orders, close losing orders, close Buy orders, close Sell orders or close all orders instantly (very fast closure). You can define your desired keyboard to each function.
2- Turn on the "SLTP Line" button to draw SL TP Lines on the chart.
3- When you drag the SL line, all orders on the same side (Buy or Sell) will be modified to the same SL level. 
4- When you drag the TP line, all orders on the same side will be modified to the same TP level. 

5-If you turn the button off, the SL and TP lines will be removed from the chart, and all Stop Loss and Take Profit values will be cleared.

The EA also has feature to auto open a Buy or Sell position & set the SL TP (per Order or per Averaging Price) according to your input settings.

Note: You should hide "Trade Levels" on your chart for convenient dragging.

Happy Trading !

