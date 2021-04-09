TM Trade Manager

TM Assistant Trade is a trading assistant tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It helps users configure, monitor and manage trades directly on the chart through an interactive interface, minimizing manual operations and improving trading consistency.

Introduction to TM Assistant Trade



1. Trading Interface

Line Function - Display on the trading screen (Entry price - Take profit - Stop loss) through icons and lines to help traders perform operations more conveniently.

Main area with screens displaying each individual transaction and quick risk calculation.

Sub-trading area: With calculations to execute a large number of orders at the same time.

Directly display RR options on the interface:



1:1 and 1:2 or 1:3 - set the relationship between Take profit and Stop loss. You can customize in the input settings section.

This function allows you to set the profit to loss ratio.

For example: 1:1 - means the TP = SL ratio,

1:2 - means TP is twice as large as SL.

Flexible mouse RR movement function.





2. Overall management interface

Main area: Displays the total number of trading orders, classified by Buy - Sell and pending orders. Call buttons for quick order closing with just one click.

Sub-area: Displays the list of active orders.

Filter options

Display all orders

Display orders sent by TM

Display orders sent by trader (Mobile)



3. Trailing Stop Interface Main area: Displays the parameters for executing Stoploss moves when there is a simple profit - The lines display the Stoploss - Takeprofit points on the screen Sub-area: Displays the parameters for setting up automatic Stoploss moves.

4. Information Interface Displays basic MT5 account information.



