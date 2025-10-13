TM Trade Manager

TM Assistant Trade is a trading assistant tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It helps users configure, monitor and manage trades directly on the chart through an interactive interface, minimizing manual operations and improving trading consistency.

1. Trading Interface

Line Function - Display on the trading screen (Entry price - Take profit - Stop loss) through icons and lines to help traders perform operations more conveniently.

Main area with screens displaying each individual transaction and quick risk calculation.

Sub-trading area: With calculations to execute a large number of orders at the same time.

Directly display RR options on the interface:



1:1 and 1:2 or 1:3 - set the relationship between Take profit and Stop loss. You can customize in the input settings section.

This function allows you to set the profit to loss ratio.

For example: 1:1 - means the TP = SL ratio,

1:2 - means TP is twice as large as SL.

Flexible mouse RR movement function.





2. Overall management interface

Main area: Displays the total number of trading orders, classified by Buy - Sell and pending orders. Call buttons for quick order closing with just one click.

Sub-area: Displays the list of active orders.

Filter options

Display all orders

Display orders sent by TM

Display orders sent by trader (Mobile)