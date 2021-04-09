TM Trade Manager

TM Assistant Trade is a trading assistant tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It helps users configure, monitor and manage trades directly on the chart through an interactive interface, minimizing manual operations and improving trading consistency.

Introduction to TM Assistant Trade


1. Trading Interface
 Line Function - Display on the trading screen (Entry price - Take profit - Stop loss) through icons and lines to help traders perform operations more conveniently.
Main area with screens displaying each individual transaction and quick risk calculation.
Sub-trading area: With calculations to execute a large number of orders at the same time.
Directly display RR options on the interface:

  • 1:1 and 1:2 or 1:3 - set the relationship between Take profit and Stop loss. You can customize in the input settings section.

  • This function allows you to set the profit to loss ratio.

  • For example: 1:1 - means the TP = SL ratio,

  • 1:2 - means TP is twice as large as SL.

  • Flexible mouse RR movement function.


2. Overall management interface

Main area: Displays the total number of trading orders, classified by Buy - Sell and pending orders. Call buttons for quick order closing with just one click.

Sub-area: Displays the list of active orders.

Filter options

  • Display all orders
  • Display orders sent by TM
  • Display orders sent by trader (Mobile)


3. Trailing Stop Interface

Main area: Displays the parameters for executing Stoploss moves when there is a simple profit - The lines display the Stoploss - Takeprofit points on the screen

Sub-area: Displays the parameters for setting up automatic Stoploss moves.


4. Information Interface

Displays basic MT5 account information.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Market Sessions Times
Nhat Vy Vu
Göstergeler
Overview of the Market Sessions Indicator The Market Sessions Indicator is a tool designed to help traders visualize the active trading hours of major global financial markets—specifically the Tokyo, London, and New York sessions. By clearly marking these time zones on the chart, the indicator allows users to identify the partitioning of major trading sessions. There are 3 regular trading sessions: - Tokyo Session - London Session - New York Session The indicator works from the H1 timeframe and
FREE
VSA Volume MT5
Nhat Vy Vu
Göstergeler
The VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) Volume Indicator is a powerful technical tool used by traders to analyze the relationship between price movement and trading volume. Rooted in the Wyckoff methodology, VSA helps identify imbalances between supply and demand, revealing the hidden actions of institutional players—often referred to as “smart money.” This indicator evaluates three key elements: volume, price spread (the difference between high and low), and closing price. By interpreting these facto
FREE
Water Mark Symbol
Nhat Vy Vu
Göstergeler
Chỉ báo Watermark là một công cụ trực quan thường được sử dụng để lưu trữ các ký hiệu giao dịch và khung thời gian. Các tính năng chính trên chỉ báo: Tạo nhãn dán ký hiệu giao dịch tạo nhãn dán khung thời gian giao dịch Cố định vị trí theo chart giá Chỉ báo không tác động đến các tín hiệu giao dịch của nhà đầu tư. Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề vui lòng phản hồi lại để chúng tôi có thể cải thiện sản phẩm.
FREE
