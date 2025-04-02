Delta volume ft Ema

Overview – Concept of the Indicator

This indicator simulates Volume Delta (Buy Volume – Sell Volume) using tick volume, optimized for Forex where no true bid/ask volume is available.

The idea is to infer buying/selling pressure from the candle structure itself.

Summary

This Volume Delta indicator:

✔ Simulates bid/ask delta from Forex tick volume

✔ Uses candle geometry (body vs wick) to interpret real order flow

✔ Separates active buy & sell pressure

✔ Smooths them with EMA

✔ Shows dominance through a color-coded histogram

It acts as a smart, candle-aware delta model, closer to real futures delta than simple up/down tick volume.


How Volume Is Distributed

Inside each candle, tick volume is split into 3 structural zones:

1️⃣ Candle Body

Represents directional movement → strongest source of buying/selling pressure.

Bullish body → buyers in control
Bearish body → sellers in control
2️⃣ Upper Wick

Represents rejection at the top → possible selling absorption.

3️⃣ Lower Wick

Represents rejection at the bottom → possible buying absorption.

Each zone receives a percentage of the candle’s total tick volume depending on its relative size.

Splitting Volume into Buy/Sell Volume

From the wick/body distribution, volume is separated into:

Buy Volume (active buy pressure)Sell Volume (active sell pressure)

Rules behind it:

  • A large bullish body → high Buy Volume, low Sell Volume

  • A large bearish body → high Sell Volume, low Buy Volume

  • Long wicks → volume is redistributed more equally (absorption)

  • Doji → volume split almost 50/50 (indecision)

This produces a bid/ask-like effect from tick volume.


EMA Smoothing

Both buy and sell volumes are passed through EMA:

  • Buy_EMA = EMA(Buy Volume)

  • Sell_EMA = EMA(Sell Volume)

The smoothing helps remove noise from minor fluctuations and keeps only the underlying pressure.


Final Delta Formula Delta EMA(Buy Volume) − EMA(Sell Volume)
Interpreting DeltaIf Delta > 0

Buyers dominate
→ Histogram colored blue

If Delta < 0

Sellers dominate
→ Histogram colored red

This gives a clean visual representation of who is in control at each candle.

📌 Note (Indicator Disclaimer)

This indicator is built upon a personal proprietary formula.
Its calculations are a custom interpretation of volume behavior and price structure.
You may use it as a reference for analysis or trading, but it should not be considered an absolute or guaranteed measure of true market volume or order flow.

