Delta volume ft Ema

This indicator simulates Volume Delta (Buy Volume – Sell Volume) using tick volume, optimized for Forex where no true bid/ask volume is available.

The idea is to infer buying/selling pressure from the candle structure itself.

Summary

This Volume Delta indicator: ✔ Simulates bid/ask delta from Forex tick volume ✔ Uses candle geometry (body vs wick) to interpret real order flow ✔ Separates active buy & sell pressure ✔ Smooths them with EMA ✔ Shows dominance through a color-coded histogram It acts as a smart, candle-aware delta model, closer to real futures delta than simple up/down tick volume.



Inside each candle, tick volume is split into 3 structural zones:

1️⃣ Candle Body Represents directional movement → strongest source of buying/selling pressure. Bullish body → buyers in control

Bearish body → sellers in control

2️⃣ Upper Wick Represents rejection at the top → possible selling absorption. 3️⃣ Lower Wick Represents rejection at the bottom → possible buying absorption.

Each zone receives a percentage of the candle’s total tick volume depending on its relative size.





From the wick/body distribution, volume is separated into:

Rules behind it:

A large bullish body → high Buy Volume , low Sell Volume

A large bearish body → high Sell Volume , low Buy Volume

Long wicks → volume is redistributed more equally (absorption)

Doji → volume split almost 50/50 (indecision)

This produces a bid/ask-like effect from tick volume.





Both buy and sell volumes are passed through EMA:

Buy_EMA = EMA(Buy Volume)

Sell_EMA = EMA(Sell Volume)

The smoothing helps remove noise from minor fluctuations and keeps only the underlying pressure.





Delta

=

EMA(Buy Volume)

−

EMA(Sell Volume)

Interpreting DeltaIf Delta > 0 → Buyers dominate

→ Histogram colored blue If Delta < 0 → Sellers dominate

→ Histogram colored red This gives a clean visual representation of who is in control at each candle.



📌 Note (Indicator Disclaimer)

This indicator is built upon a personal proprietary formula.

Its calculations are a custom interpretation of volume behavior and price structure.

You may use it as a reference for analysis or trading, but it should not be considered an absolute or guaranteed measure of true market volume or order flow.