Pacific Breakout

🔥  "PACIFIC BREAKOUT" — Catch a Wave of Profit on Breakouts of Sessions! 🔥

🚨 Are You Tired Of Missing Key Breakouts?
Manual calculation of levels, dozens of indicators and missed signals will be a thing of the past!

📈 What Does Pacific Breakout Do?

This is your personal analytical robot that:

The pulse accumulation range of the Pacific session is automatically determined (1:00 GMT+3 Sydney).

 - We analyze the second candle after the market opens, because the extended spread does not give a clear idea of accumulation.

 - We are waiting for the opening of the Tokyo session (2:00 GMT+3 Tokyo) with its liquidity.

 - We are catching a Wave of Profit at the Breakdown of the Session.🔥🔥🔥

✅ Gives accurate breakdown signals with Buy/Sell arrows.

 Additional filter of signals and exit points.

✅ Calculates take profits, stop losses and Fibonacci levels for you.

✅ Sends Push, Email and Sound alerts - you won't miss the deal!


🚀 Not an Indicator, but a Trader's Swiss Knife:

  • 🎯 Auto-trap for breakouts: sees the zone of the Pacific session → predicts an explosion of liquidity before the European session by moving to the Tokyo session.

  • 📊 Fibo-grid up to 1109.8%: as if you have a prophet of volatility living in your terminal.

  • 🔔 Sniper signals: Arrows appear ONLY when there is a confirmed breakdown (no false alarms!).

📱 What Does It Look Like?

➡️ The blue rectangles represent the accumulation zones of the upcoming pulse.

➡️ The arrows are clear entry points.

➡️ The arrows of the second type are a filter of signals and exit points and a reversal of movement.

➡️ The color levels are TP/SL and Fibo-grid.


Prodotti consigliati
Twenty Days MT4
ROMAN KIVERIN
Indicatori
The indicator is the main part of Michael Huddleston's ICT (Inner Circle Trader) trading strategy. His legendary trading strategy is based on the concept of "Smart Money". To analyze the medium -term trend , the  ICT offers an analysis based on  twenty -day levels . The indicator builds levels , while showing the turning points with arrows . An important feature of the indicator is the automatic display of levels for different periods . You do not have to change the indicator settings when chang
Vector Candle Zones Recover
Nicolo Maragno
Indicatori
OVERVIEW The Vector Candle Zones Render indicator automatically renders boxes for vector candle zones that are yet to be recovered. The indicator is an implementation of an existing PVA candles indicator. Combine it with PVSRA and MarketMakerMethod strategy. FEATURES Software: MetaTrader4 - MT4 - 600+ build Timeframes: Multi-Timeframe Markets: Forex/Cryptos/Energies/Bonds/Metals/Indices/Futures/Commodities Customizable style parameters: Change Color style Change Percentage style C
EForex Entry Points and Targets
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicatori
Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use t
Chart Analyzer
Innovicient Limited
Indicatori
The Chart Analyzer is an MT4 indicator that provides visual arrow signals without redrawing them. In addition, we have included trendlines to validate your entries. This indicator has been fine-tuned to work with all timeframes and instruments.  The Chart Analyzer has a number of advantages Does not fade or remove arrows when drawn Sends both email and phone alerts. It is light on computer resources Easy to install. Default setting works just fine.  If price opens above the trendline, open bu
Genius EA Creator for MT4
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Experts
Introducing Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 4: Simplify Your Automated Trading Like Never Before Ready to automate your trading without worrying about coding? Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 4 is here to transform the way you trade by offering a flexible and powerful platform that anyone can use. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, you’ll appreciate how this tool allows you to design and execute strategies tailored to your needs—no programming skills required! Key Features and
GO Trend MultiTimeFrame
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicatori
Indicatore GoTrend Multi-Timeframe L'indicatore "GoTrend Multi-Timeframe" è uno strumento essenziale per i trader che cercano un modo rapido ed efficiente per valutare le tendenze generali e specifiche di una coppia di valute su diversi timeframe. Questo indicatore consente ai trader di ottenere una visione chiara e completa della direzione del mercato a colpo d'occhio, ottimizzando il processo decisionale e migliorando l'efficacia delle loro strategie di trading. Caratteristiche Principali: Ana
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è un indicatore per l'analisi automatica delle onde perfetto per il trading pratico! Caso... Nota:   non sono abituato a usare nomi occidentali per la classificazione delle onde a causa dell'influenza della convenzione di denominazione di Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), ho chiamato l'onda base come   penna   e la banda dell'onda secondaria come   segmento   At allo stesso tempo, il segmento ha la direzione del trend. La denominazione   è principalmente segmento di trend   (que
Retracement Pip Catcher
Christopher Graham Parish
Indicatori
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Arrows when price is about to retrace. It Also Sends Alerts – On MT4 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint. Works ony any pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations See an example of alerts from today (23 May 2020) using this and 2 more of my indicators  here . MT5 Version here . Spreads from 0.1pip RAW
Trend Star
Ivan Simonika
5 (1)
Indicatori
The indicator ignores sharp fluctuations and market noise and tracks market trends with absolute reliability. It is suitable for trading on small timeframes and on large ones, it ignores sudden price spikes or price movement corrections due to the reduction of market noise around the average price value. For calculations, the indicator uses indicators: iLow, iHigh, iMA, iATR. Since the output signal relies on reliable indicators, it is also reliable. You can configure both a sound signal and se
AIS Dual Lanczos Filter
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicatori
This indicator is a combination of two modified Lanczos filters. The first filter serves to extrapolate the price. Based on past values, he predicts a possible price movement within the current bar. That is, it shows what the price would be if the past trends remained unchanged. The second filter for smoothing and averaging prices within the window, determined by the level of the filter. Thanks to the selection of weights, this filter is most actively responding to the periodic component that is
BinaryIndi
Andrey Kravchenko
Indicatori
This is an arrow indicator for binary options. It does not redraw, arrows do not disappear. The indicator implements an optional tester for visual monitoring of the number of signal and win rate. Does not require adjustment or fitting. Works on all pairs and gold. The signal appears at the close of a candle. Entry is made on the next bar. Optional alert. For trading with robots, there is a setting for the number of bars in history. If 0, the entire history is used. The EA operation time: 24/5 Wo
Elephant Candle
David Leander Tschacher
Indicatori
The Elephant Candle is an indicator for MT4. It draws arrows when strong bullish or bearish candles appear. Strong candles frequently initiate a new trend. The arrows can be used in expert advisors. This indicator can improve already existing trading strategies. The indicator is very fast and doesn't repaint. Inputs Period Candle Multiplier Candle Niceness [%] Arrow Size Enable Alert Enable Push Notification Enable Email
Beautiful
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicatori
The Beautiful indicator shows potential market reversal points. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator detects the trend well, filters out market noise and generates input signals and exit levels. Uses just one parameter for settings. Simple, visual and efficient trend detection. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. You can set up message alerts as sound or email. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. Ready-made trading system.
Doonchian
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
The Doonchian channel consists of two channel displays. Channel lines are determined by a simple and reliable algorithm. The channel is preferably used for trading inside the channel. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag; simple algorithms are the basis of the work. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. As always a warning, we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Trading Sesions MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicatori
COMMERCIAL SESSIONS This indicator shows in the selected graph divided by tables each of the sessions ASIA, JAPAN, LONDON, NEW YORK: Allows you to configure: Session Color  ASIA, JAPON, LONDRES, NEW YORK Hide and show each session It works in the lowest timeframes on the market, among which H4, H1, M15, M5 and M1 are recommended. (Don't forget to check out our other indicators)
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Indicatori
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Rectangle Trading Custom MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicatori
Rectangle Trading Custom   is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for price action and range-based traders. It allows users to define consolidation zones and receive alerts when the price breaks out of these zones or approaches trendlines drawn on the chart. Rectangles and Trendlines will be extended into future with one click. Rectangle point size, name and prices will be displayed around rectangle. Key Features: Draw Trading Zones (Rectangle Zones) Users can manually draw rectangles t
Niubility Trend
Qizhen Ma
Indicatori
Niubility Trend  Niubility Trend displays the trend direction for all time frames in real time. You'll see at a glance at which direction the trends are running, how long they last and how powerful they are. All this makes it an easy-to-use trend trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders. Features Easy to trade Customizable colors and sizes It is non-repainting and non-backpainting It is fantastic as a trailing stop method It implements alerts of all kinds
Fibonacci colores
Carlos Augusto Cedeno Rocha
Indicatori
Fibonacci por color en niveles para aplicar estrategia profesional inicialmente se coloca en el punto mas alto del dia y mas bajo con esto es para ubicar operaciones a una distancia exacta con lo cual se busca generar ganancias residuales internas en el mismo dia con esto las lineas fusias es para colocar las entrdas sell y las lineas verdes amarillas van los buy
RSI Scanner with Alerts
Keith Watford
Indicatori
A useful scanner/dashboard that shows the RSI values for multiple symbols and time-frames. It can be easily hidden/displayed with a simple click on the scanner man top left of the dashboard. You can input upper and lower RSI values and the colours can be set to show when above/below these values. The default values are 70 and 30. There are also input colours for when the RSI is above or below 50 (but not exceeding the upper/lower levels Symbols and time-frames are input separated by commas.
Floating peaks oscillator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
Floating peaks oscillator - it the manual trading system. It's based on Stochastik/RSI type of oscillator with dynamic/floating  overbought and oversold levels. When main line is green - market is under bullish pressure, when main line is red - market is under bearish pressure. Buy arrow appears at the floating bottom and sell arrow appears at floating top. Indicator allows to reverse signal types. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : mainTrendPeriod; signalTrendPeriod; smoothedTrendPeriod; tre
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicatori
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Auto Anchored VWAPs MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Indicatori
Rivelare le Visioni del Trading con Auto Anchored VWAPs: Auto Anchored VWAPs sono la tua guida nel mondo del trading. Questi indicatori individuano i punti cruciali di inversione del mercato e li illustrano sul tuo grafico utilizzando le linee VWAP. Questo rappresenta un cambiamento epocale per i trader che utilizzano strategie ancorate alle VWAP. Come Funziona? Identificazione dei Punti Altai: Se il prezzo più alto della candela corrente è inferiore al prezzo più alto della candela precedente,
Probabilities distribution of price
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicatori
PDP indicator is used for: defining price probability distributions. This allows for a detailed representation of the channel and its borders and forecast the probability of a price appearing at each segment of its fluctuations; defining the channel change moment. Operation principles and features PDP analyzes a quote history on lower timeframes and calculates a price probability distribution on higher ones. Forecast algorithms allow the indicator to calculate probability distributions and mov
Magic Divergence Trader
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Experts
Taking as baseline my own Divergence Indicators, here is coming up a new Expert Advisor taking advantage of its power to open positions detecting micro/macro trend changes.  It is     recommended  to use 1:500 or above to mitigate typical margin default risks. Works in any timeframe and it has been just tested in FX so for another assets pay attention on Max spread and Lot limits. Remind it uses a typical Martingale Grid so to mitigate risks drive your own Backtesting or buy it and ask me for so
Eurusdkiller
Nehemiah Rono
Experts
EUTUSDKILLER is a trend EA that works in all market conditions (i)It buys when the indicator confirms a trend  (ii)Sell when the same indicator confirms a down trend. (iii)Easy visual and effective trend detection. (iV)It filters and improve your trading strategies. (v) It scans previous data and give real time output. (vi) It can be set to auto calculate lots size.
Abiroid High Low Count Scanner
Abir Pathak
Indicatori
About Scanner: It will show you the Higher/Lower Highs and Lows of zigzag price. Use it to keep track of best ongoing trends and price ranges. Detailed blog post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750232 Symbols: HH: Higher Highs HL: Higher Lows When price makes higher and higher Highs or higher Lows: It will count Zigzag in reverse and find total number of last "Higher Highs" and "Higher Lows" or "Lower Lows" and "Lower Highs". LL: Lower Lows LH: Lower Highs How to Use: Suppose price is
SmartScalper
Oleg Borisov
5 (2)
Indicatori
The easy-to-use trading system SmartScalper generates the following signals: BUY SELL close BUY close SEEL SmartScalper works on the М15 timeframe and is optimized to work on GBPUSD, XAUUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY, EURUSD. 12 different sets of trading algorithms are designed for trading (6 buy and 6 sell trades), which can be quickly selected by the trader using buttons in the indicator window, or are set in the input dialog. The efficiency of the trading algorithms chosen by the trader is measured in r
SFT Trend Allow Oscillator
Artem Kuzmin
Indicatori
Oscillator helps determine the direction of the market Shows the direction of the price movement and is painted in the appropriate color. Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Simple and clear settings; It works on all timeframes and on all symbols; Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitco
Over Trend MT4
Mansour Babasafary
Indicatori
Trend based indicator Identify trends with this indicator A simple-to-use trend indicator No complicated settings Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Relatively high signals No complicated settings Specific to the trend Lifetime support Settings: Alarm Show Alert: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an alarm in Metatrader Alarm Show Notification: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive a
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
Indicatori
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. Vi prego di contattarmi dopo l'acquisto! Condividerò i miei consigli di trading con te e fantastici indicatori bonus gratuitamente! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlar
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (1)
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicatori
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэктестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и повсюду статистикой, но после его использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на р
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicatori
Apollo Secret Trend è un indicatore di tendenza professionale che può essere utilizzato per trovare le tendenze su qualsiasi coppia e intervallo di tempo. L'indicatore può facilmente diventare il tuo indicatore di trading principale che puoi utilizzare per rilevare le tendenze del mercato, indipendentemente dalla coppia o dal periodo di tempo che preferisci negoziare. Utilizzando un parametro speciale nell'indicatore puoi adattare i segnali al tuo stile di trading personale. L'indicatore fornisc
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicatori
Trend Reversal – Il tuo alleato per identificare inversioni di tendenza su MT4 Sei alla ricerca di uno strumento potente e intuitivo per migliorare la tua analisi di mercato e prendere decisioni più consapevoli? L'indicatore Trend Reversal è stato progettato appositamente per i trader che vogliono identificare con precisione i punti di inversione del trend direttamente sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Grazie alla sua combinazione di algoritmi avanzati e tecniche collaudate, Trend Reversal offre s
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 31%! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una formula segreta. Con un solo grafico fornisce avvisi per tutte le 28 coppie di valute. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o opportunità di scalping! Co
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Indicatori
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Indicatori
M1 EASY SCALPER è un indicatore di scalping progettato specificamente per il timeframe di 1 minuto (M1), compatibile con qualsiasi coppia di valute o strumento disponibile sul tuo terminale MT4. Naturalmente, può essere utilizzato anche su altri timeframe, ma funziona particolarmente bene su M1 (che è impegnativo!) per fare scalping. Nota: se intendi fare scalping, assicurati di avere un conto adatto. Non usare conti Cent o Standard, perché hanno spread troppo elevati! (usa conti ECN, RAW o Zero
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Indicatori
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Bande di Bollinger Auto-Ottimizzate – Strumento adattivo di volatilità basato sul comportamento reale del mercato Questo indicatore avanzato per MT4 trova automaticamente i migliori periodi e deviazioni standard simulando operazioni sui dati storici. Invece di parametri fissi, si adatta dinamicamente ai cambiamenti del mercato e alla struttura dei prezzi per creare bande che riflettono più accuratamente la volatilità in tempo reale. Nessuna regolazione manuale necessaria. Funzionalità principali
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicatori
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
Gold Pro Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Gold Pro Scalper Precise entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow  (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell). I recommend using it with the Trend Filter (downloa
Altri dall’autore
Divergence Progression
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Expert Advisor " Divergence Progression» For the EA to work, you need to download the indicator from the CodeBase section-http: / / www. mql5. com/ru/code/32437 - and place it in the MQL4/Indicators folder Recommended parameters D1 EUR / USD: TakeProfit-250; StopLoss-30; Closing on the opposite signal=false; This expert Advisor is medium-term and is intended only for trading on the D1 period on the EUR / USD pair. T
ADX Smart
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Expert Advisor based on the ADX indicator. For PRO. ECN accounts,but also suitable for ECN.There is a martingale. The EA opens trades with WPR and ATR filters. ind_name="=======ADX======="; Sdelok =4; / / number of transactions Magic =2021; / / Magic Lots =0.1 / / Lot MaximumRisk =5 //The Risk DeltaCur =1000; / / Take Profit StopLoss =0; //Stop loss period = 26; //ADX period lineUpUp = 30; / /upper border of the corridor lineUp = 25; / / lower border of the corridor lineDn = 15;
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione