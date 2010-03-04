Nova MFS Trader is a refined automation of the Money Flow Index (MFI) and Stochastic Oscillator — combining volume-based momentum with price-based timing for a sharper edge in entries. By uniting these two complementary indicators, the EA delivers a disciplined framework that filters out false signals and acts only when both market strength and timing align.

Where the MFI tracks capital flow behind the candles, the Stochastic measures overbought and oversold conditions. Together, they create a system that avoids premature entries and waits for the right moment of convergence — when price, momentum, and flow all agree.

This is not about guessing tops and bottoms — it’s about structured confirmation. Nova MFS Trader only acts when its dual criteria are met, giving each trade context and conviction.

Introductory licenses are available now, before the full price rises to $350.

Why traders choose Nova MFS Trader:

MFI + Stochastic, Fully Automated

Integrates both indicators into a single strategy with clean logic.

Dual Confirmation System

Requires agreement between capital flow and price timing to avoid weak signals.

Risk Management Built In

Fixed stop loss and optional trailing system on every trade. No martingale, no grid.

Cross-Market Application

Effective on forex, metals, indices, and crypto across H1 to daily charts.

Transparent and Reliable

Simple logic, fast execution, and no overcomplication.

A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.

No EA guarantees future performance — but Nova MFS Trader offers a structured, dual-indicator approach that respects both market flow and timing.

Try the demo today and secure your license before the price increases to $350.