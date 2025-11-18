Scalping King M1 for XAUUSD

⭐️ EA: XAU Multi-Logic Smart Trader v1.00

Automated Trading System for XAUUSD with Trailing Stop, Money Recovery, and Session Control

This EA is designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) with a professional structure focused on risk control, automatic lot adjustment, smart SL/Trailing Stop, and session-based trading filters.

It is ideal for traders who want a safe, consistent strategy with controlled risk, suitable for VPS deployment and long-term growth.

Key Features

🔶 1) Trades Only XAUUSD Automatically

The EA checks if the symbol begins with “XAU”.
If not, it won’t open real trades, ensuring safety.

A built-in Dummy Trade mode is included for Strategy Tester, allowing smooth backtesting on other symbols without affecting real trading behavior.

🔶 2) Smart Lot Adjustment Based on Balance

The EA tracks the maximum balance reached and adjusts lot size intelligently:

  • Starts with your LotStart value

  • If the balance drops from its peak, lot size increases gradually

  • Avoids dangerous Martingale jumps

  • Lot size is capped with MaxLot for safety

This is a Risk Adaptive Lot System, safer and more stable than traditional Martingale.

🔶 3) Automatic StopLoss + Intelligent Trailing Stop

  • SL is automatically applied to every trade

  • SL adapts to the symbol type

  • When profit reaches a defined threshold, Trailing Stop activates

  • Helps lock in profit and protect the account

A smart and non-aggressive form of trade protection.

🔶 4) Session-Based Auto Trade Management (London Only)

The EA trades only during the London session (03:00 – 20:00).
Outside this period:

  • The EA closes all active positions

  • Stops opening new trades

This avoids trading during low-volatility or high-spread periods.

🔶 5) Open Trades Based on Candle Color

The strategy is straightforward and effective for Gold:

  • Previous candle bullish → Buy

  • Previous candle bearish → Sell

  • Doji → No trade

Gold follows momentum strongly, making this method simple but powerful.

🔶 6) Real-Time Dashboard on Chart

The EA displays essential info directly on your chart:

  • Maximum Balance

  • Current Balance

  • Maximum Lot Used

  • London Session Status

Clean, easy to monitor, and professional for users and signal providers.

🛠 How the EA Works

  • Opens 1 trade per new candle

  • Automatically sets SL

  • Activates Trailing Stop when profit threshold is reached

  • Closes previous order before opening a new one

  • Uses gentle Money Recovery to regain balance

  • Trades only XAUUSD (with optional Dummy Trade for testing)

🏆 Who Is This EA For?

✔ Traders who want a safe Gold trading EA
✔ Users who want controlled risk and slow, steady growth
✔ People running VPS 24/7
✔ Signal providers or CopyTrade users
✔ Traders who want a “low-risk automation system” rather than high-risk gambling methods


