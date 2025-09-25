AP Day Week Monthly High Low MT4

AP Day-Week-Month High-Low MT4





Lightweight overlay that draws the prior Day, Week, and Month highs/lows on any chart. Great for session planning, confluence, and alerting when price comes back to important swing levels.





What it does

Plots 6 lines: Day High/Low, Week High/Low, Month High/Low (from the previous completed sessions).





Touch/near alerts when price reaches a selected line (with a user-set tolerance).





Works on any symbol and timeframe. Zero external libraries.





How to use

Drop it on the chart you trade.





Toggle which sets you want (Day / Week / Month).





Set the touch tolerance (points) if you want alerts; leave at default for a small buffer.





Inputs

Show Day / Week / Month – turn each set on/off.





Alerts – enable/disable pop-up alerts on touch/near.





Silence in Tester – mutes pop-ups during Strategy Tester runs.





Touch tolerance (points) – distance from a line to trigger the alert.





Notes

Lines update automatically at the start of a new day/week/month.





This is an indicator (not an EA). It does not open or manage trades.