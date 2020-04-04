MAM Gold MT4

Overview
MAM Gold MT4 is an Expert Advisor for stocks only (equities/stock-CFDs). Long-only, trend-confirmed entries with volatility filters and adaptive trailing. No martingale or uncontrolled averaging. On non-stock symbols, the EA remains idle.

What it does

  • Long entries on stocks when EMA alignment and volatility filters agree

  • ATR/EMA-aware trailing; optional partial exits

  • Optional pyramiding with cooldown

  • Pre-trade checks for broker stop/freeze levels, margin and volume

Recommended use

  • Timeframe: H1 for stocks

  • Symbols: broker’s stock/stock-CFD symbols

  • Account: MT4 account that supports stock trading

  • Setup: defaults work immediately; adjust risk/trailing after initial tests

Inputs

  • Risk mode: percent / fixed USD / fixed lot

  • Pyramiding: enable/disable, max adds, cooldown

  • Trailing: ATR/EMA multipliers, channel thresholds

  • General: Magic Number, max spread filter, slippage tolerance

Operating notes
Unique Magic per chart; use high-quality tick data in Strategy Tester; broker conditions vary. The EA is stocks-only and will not trade other asset classes.

Disclaimer
No guarantees. Test on demo first and use prudent position sizing.


